AIA Singapore creates up to 500 new career opportunities for fresh graduates and mid-career switchers impacted by COVID-19

AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 will provide eligible candidates with comprehensive financial services training as well as vital financial support whilst undertaking the programme

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 September 2020 – AIA

Singapore today announced the creation of up to 500 new career opportunities,

in-depth training and financial support aimed at fresh graduates and mid-career

switchers, amid ongoing economic uncertainty and increasing unemployment as a

result of COVID-19. AIA’s Financial Career Scheme 2020 is a reinforcement of

the continued efforts by the government of Singapore to create and sustain job

opportunities for Singaporeans, as the number of retrenchments more than

doubled in the second quarter of this year[1].

Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA

Singapore, said, “At a time when so many are impacted by

retrenchment or are struggling to find jobs, it is vital that we support

Singaporeans and permanent residents by creating sustainable and long-term career

opportunities.

“The

AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 equips individuals with the skills and

necessary financial knowledge to pursue a new career path in the financial

services industry. By sharing our expertise and industry knowledge, candidates will

embark on fulfilling and successful careers, contributing to Singapore’s economic

future well beyond COVID-19,” she said.

A

strategic collaboration between AIA Singapore Private Limited (inclusive of its

wholly-owned subsidiary,

AIA Financial Advisers Private Limited) and AIA Group’s flagship asset management

company, AIA

Investment Management Private Limited (AIAIM),

the AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 aims to provide support to individuals seeking

careers in Singapore’s financial services sector. Eligible candidates will

undertake soft and technical skills training to enhance their industry

employability, as well as receive financial support to sustain them whilst

enrolled in the programme. Financial support will be provided to qualifying

individuals across six financial allowance schemes, ranging from S$2,000 —

S$5,000 per month[2],

with a bonus earned upon successful completion of certain training modules.

“The programme is

designed to equip candidates with sound financial and investment knowledge,

which will enhance their employability as well as better serve the long-term

needs of their clients.” said Mr Cheong

Poh Kin, Chief Executive Officer of AIAIM.

Suitable

candidates who meet AIA’s requirements will be enrolled progressively over a

period from 15 September 2020 to

31 March 2021, where successful individuals will receive structured training over

an initial 10-month period leading to three certifications comprising:

1.

Associate

Financial Planner (AFPCM) / Associate Financial Consultant (AFC) certification,

as part of the AIA Premier[3]

Programme.

2.

Institute of Banking and Finance

(IBF) Level 1 certification.

3.

Foundation

Investment Certification accreditation by AIAIM.

After

the initial 10-month period, further training programmes will be offered over

the total two-year period based on individual candidate preferences and

development needs.

In

addition, all successful candidates enrolled in the programme will be assigned

a mentor who will partner and guide them toward successful completion of the

programme and potentially a rewarding career with AIA Singapore or AIA Financial

Advisers as an AIA Premier Consultant.

For

six consecutive years, the AIA Group has achieved the largest number of MDRT

members becoming the only multinational company in the world to have done so. We

also maintained our market leadership in agency distribution for six

consecutive years, with the largest number of MDRT registered members in

Singapore. Internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in life

insurance and financial services, AIA’s agency force represents the industry

pinnacle in professional knowledge, ethical conduct and outstanding client

service. AIA Singapore is also the Winner of The Insurance & Risk

Management Sector of the Singapore’s 100 leading graduate employers in 2019/2020

for three consecutive years.

Interested

candidates can contact us via this link and we will be in touch to share more

about the AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020, and how to build a rewarding career

with AIA Singapore or AIA Financial Advisers:

https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/careers/not-just-another-job.html



[1]https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/manpower/singapore-sees-worst-ever-quarterly-fall-in-employment-in-q2-as-retrenchments [2] Financial allowance is subject to terms and conditions and meeting certain sales

validation. [3] AIA Premier

is a structured programme with a comprehensive training and support system to

groom new AIA Financial Services Consultants to achieve Million Dollar Round

Table (MDRT) within 2 years.



About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the

“Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life

insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific — wholly-owned

branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[4], Thailand, Singapore,

Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South

Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR[5], New Zealand, a 99 per

cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more

than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region

(ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across

the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$291 billion as of 30 June

2020.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by

offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident

and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee

benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an

extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA

serves the holders of more than 36 million individual policies and over 16

million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA

Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1)

traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).







[4]Hong

Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region [5]Macau

SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region



About AIA Investment Management Private Limited

AIA Investment Management Private Limited (AIAIM) was

incorporated in Singapore in 2016 as the hub for regional investment management

and central trading for AIA. AIAIM holds

a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management, and Dealing in Capital

Markets Products from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As of 30 June 2020,

AIAIM manages around US$118.2 bn across asset classes and has 111 employees.

Since incorporation, AIAIM has built specialist teams to supporting and manage

asset classes across geographies, having strong research capabilities in

Equities, Fixed Income and Alternative Investments. AIAIM solely caters to AIA

and dedicate its investment resources to manage the assets of AIA.