Aoyuan Healthy Acquires 55% Equity Interest in Leading Medical Aesthetic Services Group Liantianmei

The Acquisition Fulfills Aoyuan Healthy’s Deployment

of Resources for Developing its Medical Beauty Business and Furthers the Development

of its General Health and Wellness Business

The Move also Enhances Synergy Between its Businesses

of Property Management, Commercial Property Operation and General Health and Wellness



HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 September 2020 – Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited (“Aoyuan Healthy” or the “Group”; SEHK stock code: 3662), a reputable provider

of property management service and commercial property operation service in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), is

pleased to announce that the Group’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary,

Guangdong Xinyuerong Industrial Investment Company Limited, has agreed to

acquire a 55% equity interest in Zhejiang Liantianmei Corporate Management

Company Limited (“Liantianmei”) for a consideration of RMB 691.0 million. Aoyuan

Healthy has been holding a 5% equity interest indirectly in Liantianmei. After

the acquisition is completed, the Group’s holding in Liantianmei will increase

to 60%. The Group plans to position Liantianmei as a leading medical aesthetic company.

The move serves to fulfill Aoyuan Healthy’s deployment of resources for the

development of its medical beauty business, which will enable the Group to provide

healthy lifestyle services for the homeowners at the estates managed by the

Group and consumers alike. The acquisition will also allow the Group to give its businesses of property

management and commercial property operation full play and enhance the synergy

between Aoyuan Healthy’s three core businesses.

Liantianmei is a leading medical aesthetic service

group in Zhejiang province with a history of 37 years. As one of the pioneers in

China’s medical aesthetic industry, Liantianmei has

been providing comprehensive medical aesthetic services, including aesthetic surgery

services, minimally-invisive aesthetic services and aesthetic dermatology services.

It currently operates two private medical aesthetic hospitals with an aggregate

operating area of approximately 30,000 square metres. They have qualifications

to operate as formal medical institutions, and have attained both the “5A” Rating

Management standards of management and possess the operational qualifications for

standardized medical institutions, including the Qualification of Level 4 High Complexity

Surgery. They also have a total of 24 registered patents. Liantianmei has won

more than 60 accolades in recognition of its strong technical capabilities, strong

brand, and competitiveness. It also has more than 300,000 customers.

Despite the epidemic outbreak, Liantianmei

recorded unaudited turnover of RMB 211.7 million and net profit after taxation

of RMB 46.2 million in the first half of 2020. The financial results exceeded

expectations mainly on the back of rent control, employees’ resumption of work

in stages, and arrangements on advertising cost, this has reflected the professionalism

and systemic nature of a leading company, the rebounding needs of the existing

customers, and the robust demand in the medical aesthetic industry.

The management of Aoyuan Healthy said that Aoyuan

Healthy had been proactively seeking potential acquisition and cooperation

opportunities. The Group has also been deepening and expanding diversified

healthcare services. The acquisition of Liantianmei is part of the Group’s move to further develop its medical

beauty business and to broaden and diversify its income stream, which is in

line with Group’s development strategies to complement its property management

services and commercial operational services. The Group believes that Liantianmei’s

brand reputation and operation results will enhance the synergy between its

three core businesses effectively, thereby fueling the Group’s business growth

and strengthening its profitability. Looking ahead, Aoyuan Healthy will continue

to develop its community healthcare and medical beauty services so as to provide

its customers with a healthy living and social environment, and build a comprehensive

healthy life platform. All these are the Group’s efforts to build a business that

provides comprehensive healthy lifestyle services, which also serve to complement

the Group’s businesses of property management services and commercial property operation.

This can consolidate the Group’s leading positions in the respective industries

and enables it to maximize the returns to shareholders.

The consideration for the

acquisition will be paid and funded by a combination of the unutilized Net

Proceeds, Group’s internal resources and bank borrowings. Meanwhile, in order

to better utilize its financial resources capture favourable investment opportunities,

the Group has decided to reallocate the proceeds from its global offering for

the purposes of its business development — RMB 132.4 million of the unutilized net proceeds will be used for acquisition

or investment in other commercial operational service and property management service

providers, and 215.0 million of the proceeds for the acquisition or investment in

service providers providing services complementary to the Group’s commercial operational

services and property management services. The Group believes that the reallocation

is consistent with its business strategy and will be conducive to its consistent

and rapid development. The move will facilitate the Group’s deployment of its

resources for the development of its existing businesses and is in the interest

of the shareholders.

About Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited

Aoyuan Healthy

Life Group Company Limited is a reputable property management service and

commercial property operation service provider in the PRC offering diverse

property management services for residential and non-residential properties and

a full range of commercial property operation services for shopping malls, with

a focus on mid-range and high-end properties and mixed-use properties. The

Group provides healthcare services in the properties under management, strives

to develop a featured TCM and medical beauty community, and is also actively

expanding its value-added services to enhance customer satisfaction.