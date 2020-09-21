Sphene Capital Starts Research Coverage of SunMirror Shares / Recommendation to Buy, Price Target €68.90

SunMirror AG

The analysts arrived at the conclusion that particular strengths are inherent in SunMirror’s strategy to exclusively acquire investments in developed countries, thereby avoiding country-specific risks in politically instable regions. The entire report will be available in the course of the day on SunMirror AG’s website at www.sunmirror.ch and also at https://dynastar.ag. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SunMirror AG

ZUG, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 21 September 2020 – Munich-based research agency Sphene Capital has started to cover. The analysts of the agency focusing on small and mid caps award a buy rating to SunMirror shares at a price target of €68.90. In doing so, the determination of the price target is based on a 50:50 mix of a sum-of-the-parts valuation, which Sphene Capital developed from the single assessment of SunMirror’s three commodity assets, and publicly available valuation reports dealing with the three raw material regions concerned.

Founded in 2017, SunMirror AG is a strategic equity investment company for natural resources focusing on gold and other metals and minerals powering demand for sustainable next-generation technologies.

About Sphene Capital

Founded in 2010, Sphene Capital GmbH has positioned itself as the quality leader among German research agencies. The agency’s initiation reports usually have between 40 and 80 pages, while the event-driven updates that the agency will publish about SunMirror following each of the latter’s relevant corporate press releases will have between eight and 30 pages. In addition, Sphene Capital attaches great importance to the exact wording of its equity stories, a thorough understanding of market and competition as well as well-founded and error-free company valuations. Two years ago Sphene Capital was selected by Euronext as its exclusive research partner for all companies listed at Euronext Frankfurt which operate in the areas of biotech/pharmaceuticals, internet and technology.