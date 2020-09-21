STC International lights up the rural area in ASEAN

Green Energy Solution in Cambodia by STC

It all started in 2017

when STC International took part in ITRI’s trade promotion delegation and

visited the rural village in Cambodia, the aim of the trip was to build solar power

system for a local NGO. This NGO regularly invites doctors to the village to

provide volunteer medical services. Electronic devices and cooling equipment

for medical purpose require basic power supply, but local power supply is very

unstable and power outages are frequent.’

After ITRI introduced STC

International to the Cambodian NGO, STC International soon put together a

comprehensive system including illumination, fans, solar panels, energy storage

and cooling devices for this customer. “As soon as the system entered service, the NGO is the only

place that is brightly lit after sunset with a few miles around the

neighborhood. Local businesses and stores were amazed and came to us for solar

system infrastructure. Coffee shops, Chinese-language cram schools and other

business operators all become his customers,” said Mr. Polun Chen, General

Manager of STC International.

Mr. Chen also said that

before STC came, local community used to have a false impression that solar

system was expensive and dangerous. With the NGO became a model site, people

quickly accepted solar energy with confidence.

Until now, STC’s energy

solutions have been adopted in farming irrigation systems, retail and catering,

and small factories. Take irrigation for example, diesel generators were widely

used by farmers for groundwater mining, which created rumbling noises and air

pollution. Also, replenishing diesel fuel was inconvenient. All these problems

are solved after solar panel and storage was installed.

Malaysia is another

market where STC International has solid gains. Polun Chen indicated that Malaysia is totally

different in market environment from Cambodia. In Cambodia, power outages are

common and power grids still cannot reach a lot of area. In contrast, Malaysia

has sufficient power supply and the electricity cost is low. STC International

obviously needs to adopt different strategy in Malaysia. With the help of the

ITRI, STC International established relations with Malaysia’s official

energy-saving certification agency GreenTech, which has a goal to introduce

green energy to the country. Until now, STC International had

designed comprehensive energy storage system in Malaysia.

STC International is

focusing on small-scale pilot projects. Similar projects are abundant out

there for Taiwanese companies to win.