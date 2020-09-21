STC International lights up the rural area in ASEAN
OutReach – 21 September 2020 – STC International, a
Taiwanese company specialized in solar energy system integration, under the assistance
of GTPO (Green Trade Project
Office) and ITRI, successfully built its presence from the ground up in the
ASEAN market. From Cambodia’s rural area to Malaysia, from NGOs to retail
restaurants, STC’s solutions are being adopted in ASEAN nations thanks to its
leading technology and services. STC is a perfect example of a SME bringing its
flexibilities and niche focus into full play.
Green Energy Solution in Cambodia by STC
It all started in 2017
when STC International took part in ITRI’s trade promotion delegation and
visited the rural village in Cambodia, the aim of the trip was to build solar power
system for a local NGO. This NGO regularly invites doctors to the village to
provide volunteer medical services. Electronic devices and cooling equipment
for medical purpose require basic power supply, but local power supply is very
unstable and power outages are frequent.’
After ITRI introduced STC
International to the Cambodian NGO, STC International soon put together a
comprehensive system including illumination, fans, solar panels, energy storage
and cooling devices for this customer. “As soon as the system entered service, the NGO is the only
place that is brightly lit after sunset with a few miles around the
neighborhood. Local businesses and stores were amazed and came to us for solar
system infrastructure. Coffee shops, Chinese-language cram schools and other
business operators all become his customers,” said Mr. Polun Chen, General
Manager of STC International.
Mr. Chen also said that
before STC came, local community used to have a false impression that solar
system was expensive and dangerous. With the NGO became a model site, people
quickly accepted solar energy with confidence.
Until now, STC’s energy
solutions have been adopted in farming irrigation systems, retail and catering,
and small factories. Take irrigation for example, diesel generators were widely
used by farmers for groundwater mining, which created rumbling noises and air
pollution. Also, replenishing diesel fuel was inconvenient. All these problems
are solved after solar panel and storage was installed.
Malaysia is another
market where STC International has solid gains. Polun Chen indicated that Malaysia is totally
different in market environment from Cambodia. In Cambodia, power outages are
common and power grids still cannot reach a lot of area. In contrast, Malaysia
has sufficient power supply and the electricity cost is low. STC International
obviously needs to adopt different strategy in Malaysia. With the help of the
ITRI, STC International established relations with Malaysia’s official
energy-saving certification agency GreenTech, which has a goal to introduce
green energy to the country. Until now, STC International had
designed comprehensive energy storage system in Malaysia.
STC International is
focusing on small-scale pilot projects. Similar projects are abundant out
there for Taiwanese companies to win.