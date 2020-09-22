Cheng & Cheng Taxation Services reveals the important tips of setting up a charity in Hong Kong

The HKSAR Government is committed to combating abuse of charity status (Section 88)

HONG KONG, CHINA

– Media OutReach – 22 September 2020 – Setting up a charitable organisation

is common in Hong Kong, as Hong Kong citizens have always been committed to

serving the community. The HKSAR Government also offers generous tax allowances

to both individual and corporate donors to tax-exempt organisations (up to 35%

of annual taxable income). Having said that, the Audit Commission recently

reviewed the tax exemption approval process and noted that the Hong Kong Inland

Revenue Department (“IRD”) should be exercising closer monitoring on whether

these charitable organisations continue to fulfil their tax exemption

requirements after having been granted the status. As a result, in April 2020 —

following hot on the heels of its late 2019 guidelines — the IRD issued an updated

and clarified version of its guidelines for charitable institutions, illustrating

its firm resolve to review the tax exemption status of charitable

organisations.

Requirements for tax exemption status,

in brief

Not every

non-profit-making organisation is an approved charitable organisation. In order

to qualify for tax exemption status as a charity, the organisation has to be

established exclusively for one of the following four purposes:-

the

relief or poverty;

relief or poverty; the

advancement of education;

advancement of education; the

advancement of religion; or

advancement of religion; or other

purposes of a charitable nature which serve the community.

In the first

three headings, the organisation can provide services for people across the

globe, while for the fourth heading, the organisation can only serve the community

in Hong Kong. Examples of acceptable purposes for the final heading include the

relief of illness, or assisting the physically and mentally disabled, and the promotion

of health.

Another

point to note is that a charitable organisation should be geared toward serving

the public in general, or at least a significant proportion of the community.

If an organisation is intended to serve only a small group of individuals, it

should instead apply for the tax exemption available to clubs and trade

associations under Section 24 of the Hong Kong Inland Revenue Ordinance (IRO).

Though not

specifically required, an approved charitable organisation is usually set up in

the form of a company limited by guarantee. A written governing instrument — in

this case, the Articles of Association (AA) — should be in place as a means of governing

the activities of the organisation.

Written governing instrument

The latest

IRD guidance points out that certain clauses should be in place in the written

governing instrument or AA of a charitable organisation. In this section, we

would like to highlight some of the common mistakes committed by charitable organisations

in violating their written governing instruments. Please note that such

violation may trigger termination of the tax-exempt status.

a) Precise and clear objects of the

charity

The object

of a charity set out in the AA should fulfil one of the above four headings

required by the IRD, which should thereafter be strictly followed by the

organisation. Occasionally, after several years of operations, members of an organisation

may have slightly different thoughts on the object of the organisation. While

the IRD also accepts activities that contribute indirectly to the objects of

the organisation, it is suggested that an organisation should thoroughly consider

all possible objects of the organisation to include in the AA, as long as these

are within one of the four acceptable headings, if they wish to avoid being challenged

by the IRD. In case an organisation wishes to change its objects, it should

take the initiative to revise its AA.

b) Limitations on application of

funds towards the attainment of stated objects

Charitable

organisations should exercise stringent control of their fund applications. In

reality, the lack of internal control in some organisations could result in them

lending their funds to related parties, without charging interest. This lending

is shown as “amount due from related parties” in the financial statements. Such

a practice should be avoided, unless the lending was directly related to the

objects of the organisation (e.g., engage another charitable organisation with the

same objects to provide the services). Otherwise, the IRD may challenge whether

the funds were used to support the objects of the organisation.

On the

other hand, for interest-bearing loans, if the loan was not directly related to

the objects of the organisation, the interest income may be subject to Hong

Kong profits tax, even where tax exemption status has been granted. Only income

that is directly related to the approved objects are exempted from tax.

c) Prohibitions against members

receiving remuneration

While the

majority of charitable organisations are aware that remuneration at the market

rate should not be given to its members, they would prefer to reimburse part of

the outlays incurred by members while supporting the activities of the

organisation. These reimbursements should be made based on the exact amount of

expenses incurred by the members with supporting documents (e.g., vouchers).

Strictly speaking, travel allowance without supporting vouchers is not

permissible, despite it being a trivial amount.

What a charity should be aware of

in the monitoring process

There is a

common misconception that, once the tax exemption status is granted, all income

derived by the charity is exempt from Hong Kong profits tax. In fact, charities

often carry out activities that may not be directly related to their objects.

Income arising from such activities may not be exempt from Hong Kong profits tax,

even when the IRD has accepted the tax exemption status. We will now examine

the tax implications arising from i) investment in securities; ii) leasing of

premises; and iii) sales of goods.

i) Investment in securities

It is customary

for a charity to make investments when it has surplus cash. Some charities may

wrongly consider that, as long as the investment returns are ultimately used to

further their objects, the investment income would automatically be exempt from

Hong Kong profits tax. However, based on our understanding of the latest IRD

guidance, it would apply the “badges of trade” test and would seek to charge

tax on gains on short-term speculation activities. Long-term investment capital

gains are not subject to tax in Hong Kong.

In order to

enhance the chance of a non-taxable claim being accepted, it is recommended

that before making each investment, a charity should set up a detailed concrete

investment plan, including an investment horizon and expected investment return,

and how the utilisation of investment returns will be used to meet the

organisation’s specific charity projects in the future. This could help

demonstrate that the intention of acquiring the investment is not for

short-term trading purposes.

On the

contrary, investments in high-risk volatile assets (e.g., derivatives), as well

as a high frequency of trading, are unlikely to be lodged as capital gains

claims, as the IRD will consider that it is difficult for the charity to

predict the investment returns to meet the funding needs for its charity

projects.

Lastly, a

charity is discouraged from investing in companies that are associated with its

members, as the IRD may perceive this move as being for personal benefit rather

than public benefit, and may therefore disallow tax exemption status of the

whole company.

ii) Leasing of premises

Rental

income is exempt from Hong Kong profits tax only when it is derived in the

course of charitable activities. In this regard, a charity which leases

property out at market rent, without focusing on any specific target group of

tenants, is unlikely to be considered as being for charitable purposes. As

such, in order to enhance the chance of obtaining tax exemption status,

charities should consider setting different rates of rental charges and offering

discounts to its target group of beneficiaries.

iii) Sales

of goods

Under the

following circumstances, profits from sales of goods are generally exempt from

Hong Kong profits tax:-

when

donated goods are sold without alternation; and

donated goods are sold without alternation; and when

selling activities and/or production of the goods are mainly carried out by the

beneficiaries of the charity.

Application procedure for tax exemption

status

Under

normal practice, a charity would seek tax exemption status approval from the

IRD prior to the commencement of its activities. The following documents should

be submitted for the consideration of the IRD:-

Documents Point to Note Draft written government instrument (i.e., AA) As the IRD generally offers comments before

granting the status, a DRAFT version of the AA is preferred A list of planned charity activities over the

next 12 months The IRD would expect the applicant to provide

detailed information to prove their capabilities and intention to perform

these activities, and may review related progress after the granting of tax

exemption status.

Last piece of advice

Audited

financial statements enclosed in annual tax filings are generally the first

documents the IRD will refer to in a tax exemption review process. As such,

charitable organisations should seek advice from an audit firm and a tax

advisor familiar with Section 88 of IRO, i) before making important decisions,

and ii) in the preparation of audited financial statements.

This article is by Henry Kwong, Tax Partner of Cheng & Cheng Taxation Services Limited.

