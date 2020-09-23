Health Risks Of Covid-19 For Children: Precautions To Be Taken

Since the covid-19 outbreak, our lives have changed drastically. Once free humans are now locked up in their houses for months to protect them from the virus.

Speaking of Covid-19, it effects everyone differently. Some people just get a little bit of fever and cough, while others may even die. It’s the kind of virus that attacks your respiratory system. The bad news is that it spreads very fast.

Covid-19 is found to be more dangerous for kids, maternal women and elderly people. It can effect anyone who has a weak immune system or co-morbid conditions.

What to do to keep children protected from covid-19?

Since children are at greater risk of getting affected by the virus, you should take the following measures to keep them safe. These safety measures can be followed by everyone to prevent getting affected.

Stay home

There is a reason why schools and colleges are closed. During these trying times, you should not send your kids outside. To keep them safe, it is important that you too stay inside the house. By doing so, everyone in the family will stay safe. If you have things to buy, you have online shopping for it. For instance, if you want groceries, you can order it from an online grocery. Similarly, if you have smoke things to buy, then you go to an online vape store.

Wash hands frequently

Washing hands with soap for at least a minute is very important. You should teach your child to wash his hands frequently and especially before eating. You should also teach him not to touch his face, eyes and mouth without washing his hands. After washing hands with soap, he should learn to sanitize it with a sanitizer. This will keep the virus and other germs away.

Take your children to healthcare visits

Just to be sure that your kid is doing well, you should take him for a healthcare check-up. Even if he is not showing any symptoms, it’s better to get him tested. This is needed for the safety of your kid.

Maintain social distancing

In case, you take your child outside, let’s say for a healthcare visit make sure that you are maintaining social distancing from other people. Keep at least 6 ft distance or more from people around you. Do the same for your child as well.

Put a mask on your child’s face

It’s not just your child, but you should wear a mask too when going outside. This will keep you safe and also reduce the chances of you getting affected from covid-19. Wearing a quality mask restricts the entry of the virus to your respiratory system. Make sure that your child is wearing the mask properly.

These are some of the must-follow safety measures for you and your child. These steps are to be followed, especially when going outdoors. By doing so, you will be able to keep yourself and your child safe.

