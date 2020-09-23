Inside Out and Vietnam Insider partner in business briefings to provide insights into Vietnam’s post-Covid investment opportunities, legal and operational landscape
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 23 September 2020 – Global Business Services (GBS) LTD and Vietnam Insider join hands to present the
“Inside Out” webinar series, shedding light on Vietnam’s situation during the
COVID-19 period to support foreign investors dealing with a dynamic business,
regulatory, legal and operational landscape.
The webinar will be moderated by Rahn Wood, the
founder of “Inside Out” and Partner of GBS.
Rahn is an internationally
experienced executive with over 30 years of achievements in Retail, Commercial
& Digital Banking, Cards and Payments. He has performed executive roles at
some of the most prestigious financial institutions including HSBC, Vietnam
International Bank, Techcombank, Saudi British Bank, Macquarie Bank,
MasterCard, ANZ Bank and most recently as CEO of Mai Linh, Vietnam’s largest
taxi firm.
In the initial Inside Out webinar on
01 October, there will be presentations and Q&A from speakers as follows:
- Conditions in the Real Economy – Richard
Burrage, Managing Director of Cimigo Vietnam
- Debtor Management in Covid-19 conditions:
-
Oliver
Schwartzhaupt, Chief Risk Officer, Vietnam Maritime
Bank (MSB)
- Dmytro
Kolechko, Head of Risk Management Division, Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VP Bank)
- Legal framework & process – Tran
Minh Thu (Katleen), Principal Lawyer,
Viclaw
Moderator: Rahn
Wood, Partner of GBS
The main focus of the
webinar will be on the success of Vietnam in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic,
the ongoing economic challenges, and Vietnam’s policies to recover and develop
the economy.
The webinar aims to attract
over 500 real-time viewers, who are individual investors, business owners and
representatives from several investment funds, enterprises in different
countries.
If you are a foreign
investors, expatriate or business partner, who is hungry for insights about Vietnamese
business conditions, this is where you can hear directly from leaders across
sectors!
Register at: http://insideout.vn/register