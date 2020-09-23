Lohana asks industrialists to follow SOPs at their workplaces

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has requested the business community especially industrials and traders to follow government fixed SOPs and other precautionary measures at their factories so that to prevent spread of increasing epidemic Covid-19 and government may not press for more difficult steps.

He said by adopting preventive measures not only they themselves but their workers and customers also can remain safe. As such he urged full use of masks and sentilizers and that to get their business open from 6 a.m to 8 p.m. and after this time markets and bazaars should also be closed.

