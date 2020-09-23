Southco Introduces New Product Extensions to Its Successful E5 Cam Latch Series
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23
September 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a
subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access
solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access
solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful E5 Cam Latch series, including an
extended housing version designed for increased panel thickness, a roller cam
option that compensates for inadequate gasket compression and a flush mounting
cup that provides sealing capability.
Extended Housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch
Southco’s
extended housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch accommodates panel and door
thicknesses up to 52mm. The extended housing E5 Fixed Grip Cam Latch delivers
light compression, and is ideal for applications where energy efficiency is a
key design consideration, such as enclosures with thermal insulation used in
the commercial HVAC industry.
Southco’s E5
Cam Latch series is now available with a plastic roller-style cam that reduces
operational force and provides light compression for simple enclosure
applications. Providing secure cam engagement and up to 2mm of light-duty
compression, the Roller Cam eliminates vibration and rattling during operation.
The cam roller rotates smoothly onto the frame when the user operates the
latch, minimizing the frictional force that traditionally occurs when using a
flat cam, which can make a door more difficult to open or close.
Available with
an optional keeper that constrains the roller to the flat surface of the
enclosure frame, the Roller Cam delivers robust, scratch-free engagement and
protects decorated or coated finishes. The Roller Cam offers an economic,
secure solution for overcoming inadequate gasket compression with low operating
efforts and is compatible with our E5 Cam Latches as well as other Southco
product series including H3 Swinghandle Cam Latches, E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latches, M1
Compression Latches and 92 T-
& L-Handle Style Cam Latches.
Southco has
also released a Flush Cup accessory that can be combined with any of Southco’s
E5 Cam Latches or E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latches to
meet NEMA 4 and IP65 requirements for water and
dust protection. The Flush
Cup allows the latch to be mounted flush to the panel by recessing the mounting
point, and is available with stud or through-hole mounting styles, offering
design flexibility to best fit the requirements of the application.
“The E5 Cam Latch series delivers affordable
simplicity by offering quick access with just a quarter turn, and offers
flexibility of modular design for numerous actuation and dimensional options,”
said Commercial Product Manager Todd Schwanger. “These new product releases
offer reliable performance for a variety of applications where light
compression and sealing is required, including HVAC and industrial enclosures.”
About Southco
Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of
engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and
ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in
product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most
recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access
solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in
transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and
more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a
dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium
access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.
Southco Asia Limited
2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza
88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong