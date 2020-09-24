Ashnik extends open source services with Redis Labs partnership in Southeast Asia and India
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 September 2020
– Ashnik
today announced expanded open source database-based services through a new
agreement with Redis Labs for Southeast Asia and India. Redis Labs is the home
of Redis, the world’s most popular in-memory database, and the
commercial provider of Redis Enterprise, which delivers instant experiences in a highly reliable
and scalable manner for organizations ranging from high-growth start-ups, to
large enterprises, and government agencies.
By extending the partnership for this
region, both Redis Labs and Ashnik aim to focus on further supporting the
explosive demand for Redis – in particular as a fully managed database-as-a-service
(DBaaS) – in this technology thriving territory.
“Southeast Asia and India are important
APAC markets that will present a lucrative growth opportunity for Redis Labs.
Singapore, a regional hub for many global organizations, is going to be the key
focus area for us. One of the opportunities we see in the region is to work
with customers who are looking for the right-fit open source solutions and we
believe that we can add value with Redis Labs’ robust modern data models and
high-performance capabilities,” says Sandeep Khuperkar,
Ashnik’s CTO and Director.
“Redis
is extremely popular among developers throughout Southeast Asia and we’re seeing a great
demand from their organizations to grow into an enterprise-grade Redis platform
to power their critical, data-intensive applications. We’re thrilled to work with
a consultancy such as Ashnik who is a leader in delivering customer success
through open source and cloud-native technologies. Ashnik will enable our
customers to not only ensure they have the best Redis experience, but also do
more with Redis Enterprise,” said James Calvert, Senior Director, Strategic
Alliances and Partnerships at Redis Labs.
Companies like ACL Mobile,
Grameenphone, Tokopedia, Swiggy, and more rely on Redis Enterprise to build
applications on-premise or in the cloud to achieve effortless scaling, real-time
and personalised experiences. The platform is known for its superior
performance and reliability for use cases like personalization, machine
learning, IoT, search, e-commerce, social, and metering, all within a
centralized database, Redis.
“Ashnik has been helping organisations with their digital transformation
initiatives by helping them adopt open source. Adding Redis Enterprise to
our offerings complements the existing solutions for customers looking to fulfil
their real-time database requirements in order to compete in the data-driven
economy. Redis Labs’ modern database and cloud-native capabilities are being
leveraged globally for delivering real-time, personalised experiences.”
shares Kaustubh Patwardhan, Ashnik’s Director — SE Asia and Hong Kong.
About Ashnik
Ashnik is a
Singapore-headquartered leading open source solutions provider, with presence
across Southeast Asia, US and India. Ashnik delivers consulting services and
solutions based on enterprise-grade open source technologies to tackle critical
business challenges. Backed by its strong solution architecting skill sets,
Ashnik helps organisations in this region to get innovative, agile and
digitally transformed.