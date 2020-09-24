Ashnik extends open source services with Redis Labs partnership in Southeast Asia and India

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 September 2020

– Ashnik

today announced expanded open source database-based services through a new

agreement with Redis Labs for Southeast Asia and India. Redis Labs is the home

of Redis, the world’s most popular in-memory database, and the

commercial provider of Redis Enterprise, which delivers instant experiences in a highly reliable

and scalable manner for organizations ranging from high-growth start-ups, to

large enterprises, and government agencies.

By extending the partnership for this

region, both Redis Labs and Ashnik aim to focus on further supporting the

explosive demand for Redis – in particular as a fully managed database-as-a-service

(DBaaS) – in this technology thriving territory.

“Southeast Asia and India are important

APAC markets that will present a lucrative growth opportunity for Redis Labs.

Singapore, a regional hub for many global organizations, is going to be the key

focus area for us. One of the opportunities we see in the region is to work

with customers who are looking for the right-fit open source solutions and we

believe that we can add value with Redis Labs’ robust modern data models and

high-performance capabilities,” says Sandeep Khuperkar,

Ashnik’s CTO and Director.

“Redis

is extremely popular among developers throughout Southeast Asia and we’re seeing a great

demand from their organizations to grow into an enterprise-grade Redis platform

to power their critical, data-intensive applications. We’re thrilled to work with

a consultancy such as Ashnik who is a leader in delivering customer success

through open source and cloud-native technologies. Ashnik will enable our

customers to not only ensure they have the best Redis experience, but also do

more with Redis Enterprise,” said James Calvert, Senior Director, Strategic

Alliances and Partnerships at Redis Labs.

Companies like ACL Mobile,

Grameenphone, Tokopedia, Swiggy, and more rely on Redis Enterprise to build

applications on-premise or in the cloud to achieve effortless scaling, real-time

and personalised experiences. The platform is known for its superior

performance and reliability for use cases like personalization, machine

learning, IoT, search, e-commerce, social, and metering, all within a

centralized database, Redis.

“Ashnik has been helping organisations with their digital transformation

initiatives by helping them adopt open source. Adding Redis Enterprise to

our offerings complements the existing solutions for customers looking to fulfil

their real-time database requirements in order to compete in the data-driven

economy. Redis Labs’ modern database and cloud-native capabilities are being

leveraged globally for delivering real-time, personalised experiences.”

shares Kaustubh Patwardhan, Ashnik’s Director — SE Asia and Hong Kong.

About Ashnik

Ashnik is a

Singapore-headquartered leading open source solutions provider, with presence

across Southeast Asia, US and India. Ashnik delivers consulting services and

solutions based on enterprise-grade open source technologies to tackle critical

business challenges. Backed by its strong solution architecting skill sets,

Ashnik helps organisations in this region to get innovative, agile and

digitally transformed.