HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 24 September 2020 – Committed to fostering

sustainable development and making Hong Kong a more liveable city, Chinachem Group (the Group) has

introduced Enertainer, a battery storage system, to improve the environment of

its construction sites and surrounding areas. The Group is the first real

estate developer in Hong Kong to make use of the Enertainer system which

replaces traditional diesel generators, thereby enabling developers to promote

the use of clean energy on construction sites and fully implement the concept

of green building.

Donald

Choi, Executive Director and Group CEO of Chinachem Group (Left) and Brandon

Ng, CEO of Ampd Energy. (Right)

Chinachem

Group first to introduce “Enertainer” to promote clean energy use on

construction sites.

Enertainer is the first purpose-built construction energy storage

system in the world. It has been developed by Ampd Energy, an incubatee of Hong

Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP). Compared with diesel

generators, Enertainer is smaller in size, nearly silent, will not emit dark smoke

from burning diesel, and can reduce carbon emissions by up to 85% or up to 200

tonnes per year. It can effectively lessen the air pollution — the equivalent to

removing 200 to 400 passenger cars from the

road, noise and fire risk caused by diesel generators on construction sites.

Donald Choi, Executive Director and Group CEO of Chinachem Group

said, “Chinachem Group attaches great importance to ​​sustainable

development and is dedicated to incorporating the concept of sustainable development

into its core businesses, creating positive value for people, the community and

the environment as it shapes the city. As the first real estate developer in

Hong Kong to introduce Enertainer, we hope to promote clean energy and the sustainable

development of Hong Kong, while also supporting start-ups in their innovation

and technology development. Enertainer has been applied first on the Anderson

Road project site and will be extended to our other development projects.”

Brandon Ng, CEO of Ampd Energy said, “When we learnt of

Chinachem’s Triple Bottom Line of people, prosperity and profit, we knew we had

a natural partner. Ampd is driven entirely by our vision of an emission free

future for construction and to do this at scale, we know we need to make

products that are better in every way and that deliver tangible results for our

customers. We are very excited to be working with Chinachem, as the first

developer in Hong Kong to adopt this technology and look forward to continue

contributing toward Chinachem’s Triple Bottom Line on future projects.”

Chinachem Group

Chinachem Group is a leading property

developer based in Hong Kong, with a real estate pedigree dating back to the

1960s. Today, we develop residential, commercial, retail and industrial properties,

and own and manage hotels.

We uphold integrity, accountability,

teamwork, innovation, harmony and win-win as the values that drive our

operations and benefit our stakeholders, ultimately bringing positive change to

our communities.

We are forward thinking in embracing

new ways to work, through organisational change and digital transformation, as

we forge ahead into our next century of success.

Ampd Energy

Ampd Energy is driven by the vision of an emission-free

future for construction. Ampd’s Enertainer is the first purpose-built

construction energy storage system in the world, and is the first in a line of

technologies that will deliver on our vision. Currently being deployed across a

number of high-profile projects in Hong Kong, the Enertainer enables the

complete electrification of urban development and is dramatically cleaner,

quieter, safer and more efficient than traditional generators.