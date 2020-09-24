Gingko House and Hong Kong Federation of Youth Invite Hong Kongers to #ShareASmile

Upload a Selfie to Share Kindness Around Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 24 September 2020 – The COVID-19 pandemic has

created an unprecedented distance between people, since it has become the new normal

to put on face masks most of the time. What used to be a simple act of kindness

that warmed our hearts — sharing a smile among strangers — has not been seen

for months, hidden behind masks. To drive a positive change in society, the Hong

Kong Federation of Youth (HKFYG) and Gingko

House have joined forces, inviting people of different generations to creatively

#ShareASmile by “drawing” funny or cute smiles over their face masks in selfies

virtually. By uploading these photos to social media, they aim to spread kindness

and warmth across Hong Kong.

A group of youth

volunteers join forces with Gingko House chefs at five Gingko House restaurants,

to prepare “Smiley Meal Boxes” for distribution to the underprivileged in the

community.

Starting from last Friday (18

September), HKFYG and Gingko House have been distributing “Smiley Meal Boxes”

at five Gingko House restaurants located across the city for 10 consecutive

days. A total of 10,000 meal boxes prepared by youth volunteers from HKFYG and Gingko

House chefs will be distributed to those in need.

It only takes a few simple steps

to support the #ShareASmile campaign. Hong Kongers are invited to take a selfie

in your face mask, then add a smiley sticker or emoji, or even draw a virtual

smile onto the face mask, to make your smile stand out. Upload the selfie to your

social media platforms with the hashtag #ShareASmile and invite friends to join

too.

The “Smiley Meal Boxes”

are distributed to registered beneficiaries via five Gingko House restaurants. Those

who wish to receive a meal box can apply at any of the Gingko House restaurants[1]. Gingko

House is also working with various social welfare organisations to support

anyone in need.

Campaign Photos: https://bit.ly/3cxxW1R