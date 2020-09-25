Fuji Xerox Innovation Re:Mix Forum – Work Reimagined gives perspectives on how to pivot into the ‘next’ normal
Industry leaders and analysts share perspectives and solutions to build business resiliency post-pandemic
With approximately 80% of
organisations in Asia Pacific expecting a decline in 2020 revenue, the
Innovation Re:Mix Forum is particularly timely as it explores the many facets
businesses face in their accelerated digital transformation journeys to ensure
business continuity in the current climate.
Aligned with Fuji Xerox
Singapore’s corporate practice ‘Genko-Itchi’,
a Japanese concept of walking-the-talk, Fuji Xerox Singapore leads this
charge, with the agenda of the three-day conference set by new Chief Executive
Officer Mr Koh Ching Hong, who assumed his role amid the pandemic.
“As Fuji Xerox innovate
within to meet the new demands in the marketplace, we are also enabling our
customers with new ideas in transforming how their processes work in new
digital world, how their distributed workforce collaborate more effectively,
and how they are able to re-connect and re-engage their customers and
stakeholder as we go into the next normal,” said Mr Koh Ching Hong. “This is
emphasised in our annual Innovation Re:Mix Forum as we explore how
organisations, big and small, can pivot their business and future-proof
operational resiliency and customer engagements amidst current challenging
times.”
This conference is also the
pioneer virtual conference hosted on International Data Corporation’s (IDC) new
proprietary platform, IDC Arena.
A fireside chat with Ms.
Sandra Ng, Group Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific brought to
focus the significance of redefining, rethinking and refreshing workplace
collaborations to ease into the ‘new’ normal and enhance business outcomes with
Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a sturdy Application
Programme Interface (API).
The Work Reimagined edition explored three themes with a lineup of business and
thought leaders from sectors across banking and finance, insurance, healthcare,
retail and logistics:
1. Reboot
Your Workplace in the New Normal
On rebooting the workplace, Mr
Koh Ching Hong and Ms. Sandra Ng began the C-suite segment with insights on the
global landscape and how businesses have evolved during the pandemic as they
look beyond near-term solutions to position their organisation for strategic
growth in the new normal.
They delved into the successful
case studies shared in the pre-event podcasts by the following business
leaders:
–
Mr Sarabjit
Anand, Regional CIO, Standard Chartered Bank
–
Mr Poh
Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Digital Transformation, Technology
Transformation Group, Singapore Tourism Board
–
Ms.
Chandana Shukla, Vice President, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Asia Pacific,
Korn Ferry
The fireside chat further discussed
three key aspects such as the future of customer engagements, operation
efficiency and process optimisation, and employee experiences. One key insight
shared was how digitisation has moved beyond innovation and is now focused on
well-designed and integrated platforms to build resiliency on top of
efficiency.
In ‘Rethink Operational
Resiliency’, Mr Ho Swee Huat, Principal Consultant, Advanced Industrial
Services, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, presented the considerations for all CXOs. He
shared how incorporating various components of the Intelligent Automation set
of technologies can be a ‘catalyst’ for a company to quickly surpass
traditional work processes and expedite transformation initiatives
successfully. Components under Intelligent Automation are Robotic Process
Automation (RPA), Cognitive Capture, Process Orchestration, Advanced Analytics,
and Mobility and Engagement.
2. Digital
Disruption: Pivoting Your Business for a Strong Future
The Enterprise track offered
out-of-the-box perspectives at critical factors to consider as industries
across Asia Pacific move to return to the workplace, along with an analysis on
the trend of increased investment in technologies in spite of current economic
gloom. Mr Simon Piff, Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific, also
identified how investments in AI and robotic automation can enable a hybrid
workforce are adequately supported in IT visibility, remote management and other
concerns, to ensure that organisations are able to return to growth.
The panel “Reinvent Digital
Workplaces” discussed what “productivity” means to their digital workforce, and
shared firsthand experience on the technologies that have equipped their
businesses in creating new value through digital means. The panellists are:
–
Mr
Koh Ching Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Fuji Xerox Singapore
–
Mr
Alp Altun, Chief Transformation Officer, Allianz SE Insurance Management Asia
Pacific
–
Mr
Bryan Koh, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, White Coat
Mr Koh Ching Hong also shared
exclusive perspectives and practices on the importance of a strong groundwork
such as workflow automation can aid in a more seamless implementation and
integration of IoT, AI, and cognitive technologies in organisations. He cited an
in-house example of the implementation of a new intelligent e-invoicing system
that resulted to cost savings of 22% and faster payment cycles for Fuji Xerox
Singapore.
Mr Tim Smith, Executive
General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, in ‘Reimagine
Customer Engagements’ delved into the ever-changing consumer landscape that has
been made more volatile in the current climate. In the presentation, Tim also
explored and showcased how enterprises can seamlessly scale up digital
capabilities and harmonise online and offline channels for a holistic approach
towards customer communications.
3. Building
Resiliency with Digital Acceleration
These unprecedented times
has seen businesses across all sectors scrambling to scale technologically simply
to survive. With the sudden surge in digital transactions and communications,
businesses – especially SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses) that are still
digitally transforming – are heavily challenged, especially with the absence of
a physical workforce due to the global pandemic.
Mr Eric Tan, Senior
Director, Integrated Solutions & Sales, Fuji Xerox Singapore opened the SMB
track with an overview of the current business landscape and insights on how
digital innovation is now synonymous with digital resilience.
The track was followed by a
roundtable discussion hosted by Mr Eric Tan with prominent SMB leaders such as:
- Ms. Tan Su Lin, Chief of
Staff / Vice President, Operations, Carousell
- Mr Toby Koh, Group Managing Director, Ademco Security
- Ms. Charlene Chng, Head of IT, Poh Heng Jewellery
- Mr Connor Clark-Lindh, Head of Smallholder PeopleOps, Yara Digital
Farming
The roundtable session featured tips and best practices on how these
SMBs were able to effectively and efficiently digitise processes and operations
by taking an inside-out approach. The speakers also elaborated on Classified
4.0 where they envision an AI-led and enhanced omni-channel experience as the
future of customer engagement.
The Innovation Re:Mix Forum
Work Reimagined 2020 concluded with an on-demand Solutions Showcase where
delegates were offered various types of solutions tailored to their
organisation’s needs to view and experience at their convenience.
In addition to corporate
motto of ‘Genko-Itchi’, Fuji Xerox
Singapore believes in a bespoke approach in empowering their customers’ digital
journey. The company’s dedication is also reinforced as it launched 19 new models from its digital
multifunction printer ApeosPort and DocuPrint series recently, to support customers in
accelerating efficiency while enhancing security, document management and
remote working capabilities.
Annex
Full list of Innovation Re:Mix Forum
Work Reimagined 2020 speakers and panellists:
