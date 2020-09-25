Fuji Xerox Innovation Re:Mix Forum – Work Reimagined gives perspectives on how to pivot into the ‘next’ normal

Industry leaders and analysts share perspectives and solutions to build business resiliency post-pandemic

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 25

September 2020 – Fuji

Xerox Singapore, a leading provider in document and communications solutions, presented

the third edition of its flagship event; Innovation Re:Mix Forum Work

Reimagined 2020.

With approximately 80% of

organisations in Asia Pacific expecting a decline in 2020 revenue, the

Innovation Re:Mix Forum is particularly timely as it explores the many facets

businesses face in their accelerated digital transformation journeys to ensure

business continuity in the current climate.

Aligned with Fuji Xerox

Singapore’s corporate practice ‘Genko-Itchi’,

a Japanese concept of walking-the-talk, Fuji Xerox Singapore leads this

charge, with the agenda of the three-day conference set by new Chief Executive

Officer Mr Koh Ching Hong, who assumed his role amid the pandemic.

“As Fuji Xerox innovate

within to meet the new demands in the marketplace, we are also enabling our

customers with new ideas in transforming how their processes work in new

digital world, how their distributed workforce collaborate more effectively,

and how they are able to re-connect and re-engage their customers and

stakeholder as we go into the next normal,” said Mr Koh Ching Hong. “This is

emphasised in our annual Innovation Re:Mix Forum as we explore how

organisations, big and small, can pivot their business and future-proof

operational resiliency and customer engagements amidst current challenging

times.”

This conference is also the

pioneer virtual conference hosted on International Data Corporation’s (IDC) new

proprietary platform, IDC Arena.

A fireside chat with Ms.

Sandra Ng, Group Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific brought to

focus the significance of redefining, rethinking and refreshing workplace

collaborations to ease into the ‘new’ normal and enhance business outcomes with

Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a sturdy Application

Programme Interface (API).







The Work Reimagined edition explored three themes with a lineup of business and

thought leaders from sectors across banking and finance, insurance, healthcare,

retail and logistics:

1. Reboot

Your Workplace in the New Normal

On rebooting the workplace, Mr

Koh Ching Hong and Ms. Sandra Ng began the C-suite segment with insights on the

global landscape and how businesses have evolved during the pandemic as they

look beyond near-term solutions to position their organisation for strategic

growth in the new normal.

They delved into the successful

case studies shared in the pre-event podcasts by the following business

leaders:

–

Mr Sarabjit

Anand, Regional CIO, Standard Chartered Bank

–

Mr Poh

Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Digital Transformation, Technology

Transformation Group, Singapore Tourism Board

–

Ms.

Chandana Shukla, Vice President, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Asia Pacific,

Korn Ferry

The fireside chat further discussed

three key aspects such as the future of customer engagements, operation

efficiency and process optimisation, and employee experiences. One key insight

shared was how digitisation has moved beyond innovation and is now focused on

well-designed and integrated platforms to build resiliency on top of

efficiency.

In ‘Rethink Operational

Resiliency’, Mr Ho Swee Huat, Principal Consultant, Advanced Industrial

Services, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, presented the considerations for all CXOs. He

shared how incorporating various components of the Intelligent Automation set

of technologies can be a ‘catalyst’ for a company to quickly surpass

traditional work processes and expedite transformation initiatives

successfully. Components under Intelligent Automation are Robotic Process

Automation (RPA), Cognitive Capture, Process Orchestration, Advanced Analytics,

and Mobility and Engagement.

2. Digital

Disruption: Pivoting Your Business for a Strong Future

The Enterprise track offered

out-of-the-box perspectives at critical factors to consider as industries

across Asia Pacific move to return to the workplace, along with an analysis on

the trend of increased investment in technologies in spite of current economic

gloom. Mr Simon Piff, Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific, also

identified how investments in AI and robotic automation can enable a hybrid

workforce are adequately supported in IT visibility, remote management and other

concerns, to ensure that organisations are able to return to growth.

The panel “Reinvent Digital

Workplaces” discussed what “productivity” means to their digital workforce, and

shared firsthand experience on the technologies that have equipped their

businesses in creating new value through digital means. The panellists are:

–

Mr

Koh Ching Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Fuji Xerox Singapore

–

Mr

Alp Altun, Chief Transformation Officer, Allianz SE Insurance Management Asia

Pacific

–

Mr

Bryan Koh, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, White Coat

Mr Koh Ching Hong also shared

exclusive perspectives and practices on the importance of a strong groundwork

such as workflow automation can aid in a more seamless implementation and

integration of IoT, AI, and cognitive technologies in organisations. He cited an

in-house example of the implementation of a new intelligent e-invoicing system

that resulted to cost savings of 22% and faster payment cycles for Fuji Xerox

Singapore.

Mr Tim Smith, Executive

General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific, in ‘Reimagine

Customer Engagements’ delved into the ever-changing consumer landscape that has

been made more volatile in the current climate. In the presentation, Tim also

explored and showcased how enterprises can seamlessly scale up digital

capabilities and harmonise online and offline channels for a holistic approach

towards customer communications.

3. Building

Resiliency with Digital Acceleration

These unprecedented times

has seen businesses across all sectors scrambling to scale technologically simply

to survive. With the sudden surge in digital transactions and communications,

businesses – especially SMBs (Small and Medium-sized Businesses) that are still

digitally transforming – are heavily challenged, especially with the absence of

a physical workforce due to the global pandemic.

Mr Eric Tan, Senior

Director, Integrated Solutions & Sales, Fuji Xerox Singapore opened the SMB

track with an overview of the current business landscape and insights on how

digital innovation is now synonymous with digital resilience.

The track was followed by a

roundtable discussion hosted by Mr Eric Tan with prominent SMB leaders such as:

Ms. Tan Su Lin, Chief of

Staff / Vice President, Operations, Carousell

Mr Toby Koh, Group Managing Director, Ademco Security

Ms. Charlene Chng, Head of IT, Poh Heng Jewellery

Mr Connor Clark-Lindh, Head of Smallholder PeopleOps, Yara Digital

Farming

The roundtable session featured tips and best practices on how these

SMBs were able to effectively and efficiently digitise processes and operations

by taking an inside-out approach. The speakers also elaborated on Classified

4.0 where they envision an AI-led and enhanced omni-channel experience as the

future of customer engagement.

The Innovation Re:Mix Forum

Work Reimagined 2020 concluded with an on-demand Solutions Showcase where

delegates were offered various types of solutions tailored to their

organisation’s needs to view and experience at their convenience.

In addition to corporate

motto of ‘Genko-Itchi’, Fuji Xerox

Singapore believes in a bespoke approach in empowering their customers’ digital

journey. The company’s dedication is also reinforced as it launched 19 new models from its digital

multifunction printer ApeosPort and DocuPrint series recently, to support customers in

accelerating efficiency while enhancing security, document management and

remote working capabilities.

Annex

Full list of Innovation Re:Mix Forum

Work Reimagined 2020 speakers and panellists:

Mr Sarabjit Anand, Regional CIO, Standard

Chartered Bank

Ms. Chandana Shukla, Vice President,

Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Asia Pacific, Korn Ferry

Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Asia Pacific, Korn Ferry Mr Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Digital

Transformation, Technology Transformation Group, Singapore Tourism Board

Transformation, Technology Transformation Group, Singapore Tourism Board Mr Zulaifah Abdul Ghani, Regional Finance

Controller, APAC, ISS Global Forwarding

Controller, APAC, ISS Global Forwarding Mr Albert Leong, Managing Director, Esker

Asia

Asia Mr Alp Altun, Chief Transformation Officer, Allianz SE Insurance

Management Asia Pacific

Management Asia Pacific Mr Bryan Koh, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, White Coat

Mr Mark Gett, Partner Account Manager, Kofax Australia

Ms. Sharon Chua, Senior Business Development Manager, Esker Asia

Ms. Tan Su Lin, Chief of

Staff / Vice President, Operations, Carousell

Staff / Vice President, Operations, Carousell Mr Toby Koh, Group Managing Director, Ademco Security

Ms. Charlene Chng, Head of IT, Poh Heng Jewellery

Mr Connor Clark-Lindh, Head of Smallholder PeopleOps, Yara Digital

Farming

Fuji Xerox speakers:

Mr

Koh Ching Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Fuji Xerox

Singapore

Mr Tim Smith,

Executive General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific

Executive General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Mr Ho Swee Huat,

Principal Consultant Advanced Industrial Services, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific

Principal Consultant Advanced Industrial Services, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Mr Chan Wai Tuck,

Senior Business Manager, Integrated Solutions & Sales, Fuji Xerox Singapore

Senior Business Manager, Integrated Solutions & Sales, Fuji Xerox Singapore Mr Samuel Lim Kai Poh, Principal Consultant, Integrated Solutions and

Sales, Fuji Xerox Singapore

Sales, Fuji Xerox Singapore Mr Gabriel

Ng Yeow Meng, Solutions Consultant, Integrated Solutions and Sales, Fuji Xerox

Singapore

IDC speakers:

Ms.

Sandra Ng, Group Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific

Mr

Simon Piff, Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific

