The IFTA FinTech Achievement Award 2019 award winners revealed

Awards recognise outstanding contributions to FinTech sector, with Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie, Mr Jim Lai, Vice President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited on list of awardees

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25

September 2020 – The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019 (the “Awards”)

organized by the Institute of Financial of Technologists of Asia (IFTA)

successfully concluded today. The award ceremony this year was held online in

response to the persistent influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The

award has returned in its second edition with the theme of “Transforming

FinTech Communities with Competence, Character, and Care”, to recognise talents

and corporates in their pursuit of innovative solutions that meet both business

and social needs. A total of 26 corporate and 4

individual awards were announced in a wide range of fields, including Cloud

Computing, Big Data Analytics, Payment Tech, Artificial Intelligence, and more.

Kicking off the

award ceremony was Guest of Honour Mr

Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary

for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR government.

Mr Chan said “Hong Kong has one of the

highest consumer FinTech adoption rates in the world. According to the Global FinTech Adoption

Index, Hong Kong’s adoption rate increased from 32% in 2017 to 67% in 2019,

ranking above other major markets including France, USA and Japan.”

“With over 600

FinTech companies and start-ups operating in Hong Kong, the government will

continue to work closely with the industry and develop Hong Kong as a FinTech

hub of the region” Mr Chan added.

Mr Paul

Pong, IFTA Founder and

Chairman, added “FinTech solutions enable businesses and consumers to address

physical distancing needs without losing access to the financial systems they depend

upon. We are in difficult times, but it can also be seen as a golden year for

the development of financial technology.”

This year, the newly set Iconic Star award goes to Mr John

Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie; Mr Jim Lai, Vice President of Tencent

& Chairman of Fusion Bank; and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder and CEO of

ClusterTech, in recognition of how they have devoted their time in their

respective professions to create extraordinary impacts on the FinTech industry.

One of the Iconic Stars Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor

of Bowtie added “Living in an uncertain and volatile world, Bowtie, as a novel

Fintech business platform, is challenging industry norms that we have taken for

granted with the application of disruptive technological innovations with the

aim of enabling society to reimagine our future.”

Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and

start-ups)

Award Categories Awardees Companies Award Achievement

Levels Advisory Tech Red Pulse Silver Algo-Trading CASH Algo Finance

Group Gold Artificial Intelligence Lufax Holding

Limited Diamond BIBO Limited Gold Convoy Financial

Services Limited Gold Blockchain-based

Transformation Lufax Holding

Limited Platinum Blockchain

Solutions Limited Silver Forms Syntron

Information (HK) Limited Silver Liquefy Limited Silver Cloud Computing Blue Insurance

Limited Diamond beNovelty Limited Platinum Convoy Global

Holdings Limited Platinum Cybersecurity Lufax Holding

Limited Platinum Big Data Analytics FreightAmigo

Services Limited Platinum BIBO Limited Gold Wizpresso Limited Silver YOOV Internet

Technology Limited Silver Data Privacy BIBO Limited Silver Digital Banking OneConnect

Financial Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Limited Platinum Standard Chartered

Bank (HK) Limited Platinum Forms Syntron

Information (HK) Limited Silver Financial Planning

Tech Manulife Investment

Management Platinum Innovative Tech Blue Insurance

Limited Diamond Asiabots

Limited Gold IX Fintech Limited Silver InsurTech Avo Insurance

Company Limited Diamond Blue Insurance

Limited Diamond MediConCen Limited Diamond Prudential Hong

Kong Limited Gold Lending Tech FundPark Limited Platinum Payment Tech QFPay Haojin

Fintech Limited Platinum Transwap Limited Platinum AsiaTop Loyalty

Limited Gold Mojodomo Hong Kong

Limited Gold Octopus Cards

Limited Gold Universal Pocket

(H.K.) Co. Limited Gold GPEC Technology Co.

Limited Silver PropTech Centaline Data

Technology Limited Platinum Reg-Tech TransUnion Limited Gold Earth Channel

Limited Silver Robotic Process

Automation (RPA) BCT Group Platinum e-Provident Fund BCT Group Platinum

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for

individuals)

Award Categories Awardees Award Achievement

Levels Entrepreneur of the

Year Mr Tomas HOLUB CoverGo Certifi­cate of

Excellence Entrepreneur of the

Year Mr Tim LEE QFPay Haojin

Fintech Limited Certifi­cate of

Excellence Leader of the Year Professor Jason

W.K. LAU Crypto.com Certifi­cate of

Excellence Leader of the Year Mr Simon AU YEUNG

Kin Nam HashKey Digital

Asset Group Limited Certifi­cate of

Excellence Leader of the Year Mr Anthony TSANG Forms Syntron

Information (HK) Limited Certifi­cate of

Merit Rising Star of the

Year Mr Chester SZEEN Mellow App Limited Certifi­cate of

Excellence Rising Star of the

Year Ms Vienna KOH Yan

Wei Forms Syntron

Information (HK) Limited Certifi­cate of

Merit

The Prestige Award — Iconic Star (by appointment only)

Iconic Star

Mr John TSANG

Chun-wah, GBM, JP – Senior Advisor, Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited Mr Jim LAI, Vice

President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited Dr SUEN Wai Mo,

Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited

FinTech Ecosystem Contribution Honorary Award

Hong Kong Cyberport

Management Company Limited Mandatory Provident

Fund Schemes Authority Hong Kong Science

and Technology Parks Corporation

FinTech Education Contribution Honorary Award

Awardees Companies Programme Name City University of

Hong Kong BSc Computational

Finance and Financial Technology FINSPIRE Hong Kong Baptist

University MSc in Finance

(FinTech and Financial Analytics) Tencent Finance

Academy (Hong Kong) The Chinese

University of Hong Kong MSc in Financial

Technology The Hong Kong

Polytechnic University Doctor of FinTech

(DFinTech) The Hong Kong

University of Science and Technology MSc in Financial

Technology The Open University

of Hong Kong BBA (Hons) in

Financial Technology and Innovation The University of

Hong Kong Bachelor of Arts

and Sciences in Financial Technology [BASc(FinTech)] The University of

Hong Kong – School of Professional and Continuing Education Advanced Diploma in

FinTech Institute of

Vocational Education Vocational Training Council Higher Diploma in

Financial Technology

About IFTA

The

Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) is an NPO established in

Hong Kong in September 2017; IFTA is dedicated to accelerating FinTech development and leading the global

development of FinTech talent with the highest standards of ethics, education

and professional conduct. In the witness of HKSAR Government

and City of London representatives, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with

the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to

introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA

also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to

accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government,

regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.