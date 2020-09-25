The IFTA FinTech Achievement Award 2019 award winners revealed

Published: September 25, 2020

Awards recognise outstanding contributions to FinTech sector, with Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie, Mr Jim Lai, Vice President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited on list of awardees

 

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25
September 2020 – The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019 (the “Awards”)
organized by the Institute of Financial of Technologists of Asia (IFTA)
successfully concluded today. The award ceremony this year was held online in
response to the persistent influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The
award has returned in its second edition with the theme of “Transforming
FinTech Communities with Competence, Character, and Care”, to recognise talents
and corporates in their pursuit of innovative solutions that meet both business
and social needs. A total of 26 corporate and 4
individual awards were announced in a wide range of fields, including Cloud
Computing, Big Data Analytics, Payment Tech, Artificial Intelligence, and more.

 

Kicking off the
award ceremony was Guest of Honour Mr
Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary
for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR government.

 

Mr Chan said “Hong Kong has one of the
highest consumer FinTech adoption rates in the world. According to the Global FinTech Adoption
Index, Hong Kong’s adoption rate increased from 32% in 2017 to 67% in 2019,
ranking above other major markets including France, USA and Japan.”

 

“With over 600
FinTech companies and start-ups operating in Hong Kong, the government will
continue to work closely with the industry and develop Hong Kong as a FinTech
hub of the region” Mr Chan added.

 

Mr Paul
Pong, IFTA Founder and
Chairman, added “FinTech solutions enable businesses and consumers to address
physical distancing needs without losing access to the financial systems they depend
upon. We are in difficult times, but it can also be seen as a golden year for
the development of financial technology.”

 

This year, the newly set Iconic Star award goes to Mr John
Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie; Mr Jim Lai, Vice President of Tencent
& Chairman of Fusion Bank; and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder and CEO of
ClusterTech, in recognition of how they have devoted their time in their
respective professions to create extraordinary impacts on the FinTech industry.

 

One of the Iconic Stars Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor
of Bowtie added “Living in an uncertain and volatile world, Bowtie, as a novel
Fintech business platform, is challenging industry norms that we have taken for
granted with the application of disruptive technological innovations with the
aim of enabling society to reimagine our future.”

 

Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and
start-ups)

Award Categories

Awardees Companies

Award Achievement
Levels

Advisory Tech

Red Pulse

Silver

Algo-Trading

CASH Algo Finance
Group

Gold

Artificial Intelligence

 

Lufax Holding
Limited

Diamond

BIBO Limited

Gold

Convoy Financial
Services Limited

Gold

Blockchain-based
Transformation

 

Lufax Holding
Limited

Platinum

Blockchain
Solutions Limited

Silver

Forms Syntron
Information (HK) Limited

Silver

Liquefy Limited

Silver

Cloud Computing

 

Blue Insurance
Limited

Diamond

beNovelty Limited

Platinum

Convoy Global
Holdings Limited

Platinum

Cybersecurity

Lufax Holding
Limited

Platinum

Big Data Analytics

 

FreightAmigo
Services Limited

Platinum

BIBO Limited

Gold

Wizpresso Limited

Silver

YOOV Internet
Technology Limited

Silver

Data Privacy

BIBO Limited

Silver

Digital Banking

 

OneConnect
Financial Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

Platinum

Standard Chartered
Bank (HK) Limited

Platinum

Forms Syntron
Information (HK) Limited

Silver

Financial Planning
Tech

Manulife Investment
Management

Platinum

Innovative Tech

 

Blue Insurance
Limited

Diamond

Asiabots
Limited 

Gold

IX Fintech Limited

Silver

InsurTech

 

Avo Insurance
Company Limited

Diamond

Blue Insurance
Limited

Diamond

MediConCen Limited

Diamond

Prudential Hong
Kong Limited

Gold

Lending Tech

FundPark Limited

Platinum

Payment Tech

 

QFPay Haojin
Fintech Limited

Platinum

Transwap Limited

Platinum

AsiaTop Loyalty
Limited

Gold

Mojodomo Hong Kong
Limited

Gold

Octopus Cards
Limited

Gold

Universal Pocket
(H.K.) Co. Limited

Gold

GPEC Technology Co.
Limited

Silver

PropTech

Centaline Data
Technology Limited

Platinum

Reg-Tech

 

TransUnion Limited

Gold

Earth Channel
Limited

Silver

Robotic Process
Automation (RPA)

BCT Group

Platinum

e-Provident Fund

BCT Group

Platinum

 

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for
individuals)

Award Categories

Awardees

Award Achievement
Levels

Entrepreneur of the
Year

Mr Tomas HOLUB

CoverGo

Certifi­cate of
Excellence

Entrepreneur of the
Year

Mr Tim LEE

QFPay Haojin
Fintech Limited

Certifi­cate of
Excellence

Leader of the Year

Professor Jason
W.K. LAU

Crypto.com

Certifi­cate of
Excellence

Leader of the Year

Mr Simon AU YEUNG
Kin Nam

HashKey Digital
Asset Group Limited

Certifi­cate of
Excellence

Leader of the Year

Mr Anthony TSANG

Forms Syntron
Information (HK) Limited

Certifi­cate of
Merit

Rising Star of the
Year

Mr Chester SZEEN

Mellow App Limited

Certifi­cate of
Excellence

Rising Star of the
Year

Ms Vienna KOH Yan
Wei

Forms Syntron
Information (HK) Limited

Certifi­cate of
Merit

 

The Prestige Award — Iconic Star (by appointment only)

 

Iconic Star

Mr John TSANG
Chun-wah, GBM, JP – Senior Advisor, Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited

Mr Jim LAI, Vice
President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited

Dr SUEN Wai Mo,
Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited

 

FinTech Ecosystem Contribution Honorary Award

Hong Kong Cyberport
Management Company Limited

Mandatory Provident
Fund Schemes Authority

Hong Kong Science
and Technology Parks Corporation

 

FinTech Education Contribution Honorary Award

Awardees Companies

Programme Name

City University of
Hong Kong

BSc Computational
Finance and Financial Technology

FINSPIRE

 

Hong Kong Baptist
University

MSc in Finance
(FinTech and Financial Analytics)

Tencent Finance
Academy (Hong Kong)

 

The Chinese
University of Hong Kong

MSc in Financial
Technology

The Hong Kong
Polytechnic University

Doctor of FinTech
(DFinTech)

The Hong Kong
University of Science and Technology

MSc in Financial
Technology

The Open University
of Hong Kong

BBA (Hons) in
Financial Technology and Innovation

The University of
Hong Kong

Bachelor of Arts
and Sciences in Financial Technology [BASc(FinTech)]

The University of
Hong Kong – School of Professional and Continuing Education

Advanced Diploma in
FinTech

Institute of
Vocational Education Vocational Training Council

Higher Diploma in
Financial Technology

 

To review the online ceremony of IFTA Award 2019, please
click HERE.

Please Click HERE to download more high-resolution
photos.

 

About IFTA

The
Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) is an NPO established in
Hong Kong in September 2017; IFTA is dedicated to accelerating FinTech development and leading the global
development of FinTech talent with the highest standards of ethics, education
and professional conduct. In the witness of HKSAR Government
and City of London representatives, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with
the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to
introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA
also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to
accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government,
regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.

