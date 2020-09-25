The IFTA FinTech Achievement Award 2019 award winners revealed
Awards recognise outstanding contributions to FinTech sector, with Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie, Mr Jim Lai, Vice President, Tencent Holdings Limited & Chairman, Fusion Bank Limited and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder & CEO, ClusterTech Limited on list of awardees
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25
September 2020 – The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019 (the “Awards”)
organized by the Institute of Financial of Technologists of Asia (IFTA)
successfully concluded today. The award ceremony this year was held online in
response to the persistent influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The
award has returned in its second edition with the theme of “Transforming
FinTech Communities with Competence, Character, and Care”, to recognise talents
and corporates in their pursuit of innovative solutions that meet both business
and social needs. A total of 26 corporate and 4
individual awards were announced in a wide range of fields, including Cloud
Computing, Big Data Analytics, Payment Tech, Artificial Intelligence, and more.
Kicking off the
award ceremony was Guest of Honour Mr
Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary
for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR government.
Mr Chan said “Hong Kong has one of the
highest consumer FinTech adoption rates in the world. According to the Global FinTech Adoption
Index, Hong Kong’s adoption rate increased from 32% in 2017 to 67% in 2019,
ranking above other major markets including France, USA and Japan.”
“With over 600
FinTech companies and start-ups operating in Hong Kong, the government will
continue to work closely with the industry and develop Hong Kong as a FinTech
hub of the region” Mr Chan added.
Mr Paul
Pong, IFTA Founder and
Chairman, added “FinTech solutions enable businesses and consumers to address
physical distancing needs without losing access to the financial systems they depend
upon. We are in difficult times, but it can also be seen as a golden year for
the development of financial technology.”
This year, the newly set Iconic Star award goes to Mr John
Tsang, Senior Advisor of Bowtie; Mr Jim Lai, Vice President of Tencent
& Chairman of Fusion Bank; and Dr Suen Wai Mo, Founder and CEO of
ClusterTech, in recognition of how they have devoted their time in their
respective professions to create extraordinary impacts on the FinTech industry.
One of the Iconic Stars Mr John Tsang, Senior Advisor
of Bowtie added “Living in an uncertain and volatile world, Bowtie, as a novel
Fintech business platform, is challenging industry norms that we have taken for
granted with the application of disruptive technological innovations with the
aim of enabling society to reimagine our future.”
Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and
start-ups)
|
Award Categories
|
Awardees Companies
|
Award Achievement
|
Advisory Tech
|
Red Pulse
|
Silver
|
Algo-Trading
|
CASH Algo Finance
|
Gold
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
Lufax Holding
|
Diamond
|
BIBO Limited
|
Gold
|
Convoy Financial
|
Gold
|
Blockchain-based
|
Lufax Holding
|
Platinum
|
Blockchain
|
Silver
|
Forms Syntron
|
Silver
|
Liquefy Limited
|
Silver
|
Cloud Computing
|
Blue Insurance
|
Diamond
|
beNovelty Limited
|
Platinum
|
Convoy Global
|
Platinum
|
Cybersecurity
|
Lufax Holding
|
Platinum
|
Big Data Analytics
|
FreightAmigo
|
Platinum
|
BIBO Limited
|
Gold
|
Wizpresso Limited
|
Silver
|
YOOV Internet
|
Silver
|
Data Privacy
|
BIBO Limited
|
Silver
|
Digital Banking
|
OneConnect
|
Platinum
|
Standard Chartered
|
Platinum
|
Forms Syntron
|
Silver
|
Financial Planning
|
Manulife Investment
|
Platinum
|
Innovative Tech
|
Blue Insurance
|
Diamond
|
Asiabots
|
Gold
|
IX Fintech Limited
|
Silver
|
InsurTech
|
Avo Insurance
|
Diamond
|
Blue Insurance
|
Diamond
|
MediConCen Limited
|
Diamond
|
Prudential Hong
|
Gold
|
Lending Tech
|
FundPark Limited
|
Platinum
|
Payment Tech
|
QFPay Haojin
|
Platinum
|
Transwap Limited
|
Platinum
|
AsiaTop Loyalty
|
Gold
|
Mojodomo Hong Kong
|
Gold
|
Octopus Cards
|
Gold
|
Universal Pocket
|
Gold
|
GPEC Technology Co.
|
Silver
|
PropTech
|
Centaline Data
|
Platinum
|
Reg-Tech
|
TransUnion Limited
|
Gold
|
Earth Channel
|
Silver
|
Robotic Process
|
BCT Group
|
Platinum
|
e-Provident Fund
|
BCT Group
|
Platinum
Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for
individuals)
|
Award Categories
|
Awardees
|
Award Achievement
|
Entrepreneur of the
|
Mr Tomas HOLUB
CoverGo
|
Certificate of
|
Entrepreneur of the
|
Mr Tim LEE
QFPay Haojin
|
Certificate of
|
Leader of the Year
|
Professor Jason
Crypto.com
|
Certificate of
|
Leader of the Year
|
Mr Simon AU YEUNG
HashKey Digital
|
Certificate of
|
Leader of the Year
|
Mr Anthony TSANG
Forms Syntron
|
Certificate of
|
Rising Star of the
|
Mr Chester SZEEN
Mellow App Limited
|
Certificate of
|
Rising Star of the
|
Ms Vienna KOH Yan
Forms Syntron
|
Certificate of
The Prestige Award — Iconic Star (by appointment only)
Iconic Star
|
Mr John TSANG
|
Mr Jim LAI, Vice
|
Dr SUEN Wai Mo,
FinTech Ecosystem Contribution Honorary Award
|
Hong Kong Cyberport
|
Mandatory Provident
|
Hong Kong Science
FinTech Education Contribution Honorary Award
|
Awardees Companies
|
Programme Name
|
City University of
|
BSc Computational
|
FINSPIRE
|
|
Hong Kong Baptist
|
MSc in Finance
|
Tencent Finance
|
|
The Chinese
|
MSc in Financial
|
The Hong Kong
|
Doctor of FinTech
|
The Hong Kong
|
MSc in Financial
|
The Open University
|
BBA (Hons) in
|
The University of
|
Bachelor of Arts
|
The University of
|
Advanced Diploma in
|
Institute of
|
Higher Diploma in
To review the online ceremony of IFTA Award 2019, please
click HERE.
Please Click HERE to download more high-resolution
photos.
About IFTA
The
Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) is an NPO established in
Hong Kong in September 2017; IFTA is dedicated to accelerating FinTech development and leading the global
development of FinTech talent with the highest standards of ethics, education
and professional conduct. In the witness of HKSAR Government
and City of London representatives, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with
the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to
introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA
also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to
accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government,
regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.