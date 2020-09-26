HMC Administrator expresses dissatisfaction on sanitary condition

HYDERABAD: Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Safdar Ali Bughio has expressed dissatisfaction over sanitary and hygienic condition of Hyderabad city and Latifabad. Chairing a meeting of health officers with regards to health and sanitary situation he asked officers and staff that it was our basic responsibility to provide healthy and clean atmosphere to citizens.

He observed that in few areas citizens have to face difficulties due to slackness and negligence of staff and that in many areas heaps of garbage and wastage. He directed officers and staff to speed up their work of cleansing the city of garbage and waste materials on emergency basis. He warned that no Lethargy and slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

Administrator Safdar Ali Bughio asked the employees of HMC to also solve the sewerage problems and to ensure cleaning of gutter lines. He asked them for sweeping process on main roads of city and that anti-mosquito spray should be carried out in all areas of city and Latifabad.

