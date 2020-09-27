Gingko House Gives Hong Kongers A Reason to #ShareASmile
10,000 “Smiley Meal Boxes” Shared with the Needy
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 September 2020 – Over the last 10 days, Gingko House and the Hong Kong Federation of
Youth (HKFYG) have joined forces to drive the #ShareASmile campaign, inviting
people of all generations to #ShareASmile through their face masks, by
virtually drawing or placing funny or cute smiles on top their selfies. These
selfies were shared on social media with the #ShareASmile hashtag, to spread
happiness and kindness across Hong Kong. Together with the campaign, Gingko
House and HKFYG have also been distributing “Smiley Meal Boxes” from five
Gingko House restaurants located across the city over 10 consecutive days. A
total of 10,000 meal boxes, courtesy of Hong Kong Community Foundation, were
distributed to those in need. “We are pleased to support this meaningful
initiative, by spreading kindness through sharing a smile, as well as providing
supports to our community with Smiley Meal Boxes. We look forward to seeing
Hong Kong smile again,” according to Hong Kong Community Foundation.
The campaign gained support from
public figures, online key opinion leaders, companies and organisations by
calling for more participation from the public. Some generous individuals
stepped forward and sponsored food products and supplements, fruits, and
personal protection equipment (PPEs) such as face masks. The campaign ends
today. However, Gingko House hopes that Hong Kongers will continue to
#ShareASmile, show more care for the community, and rise above the gloom
brought about by the pandemic.