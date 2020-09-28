Japan’s innovative life sciences sector risks falling behind global rivals, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

High-quality scientific publications from Japan decreased by 17%

between 2015 and 2019, while China’s increased by 80% during the same period.

researchers account for only 5.6% of the R&D workforce in Japan vs. 28% in

the US

China (US$18.1bn vs. US$179bn and US$100bn, respectively).

TOKYO,

JAPAN – Media OutReach

– 29 September 2020 – Medical innovation in the life

sciences requires a holistic policy and market access environment that supports

everything from basic science to product research and development (R&D)

and, ultimately, commercialization. Though North America and Europe are

historically leaders in innovation for the life sciences, Japan has been a

leading contributor from Asia for decades. However, emerging life science

sectors in South Korea, and more recently China, are quickly catching up after

investing heavily in infrastructure, human capital, and R&D, as well as

enacting national policies to further bolster their life sciences ecosystems.

Supporting an innovative life sciences ecosystem in Japan

is a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, sponsored by Pfizer. It

describes findings from a research project to investigate the enabling factors

contributing to an environment prioritising innovation in the life sciences

sector and how Japan compares to global peers. The research consisted of a

benchmarking scorecard exercise conducted between December 2019 and January

2020 covering four countries: Japan, the US, South Korea and China.

Overall, while Japan is

still producing life science innovation at a high level, it appears to be

stagnating while the US remains ahead, and regional competitors are either catching

up to or surpassing Japan.

High-quality publications from

Japan’s life sciences sector decreased by some 17% between 2015 and 2019,

whereas China’s increased by nearly 80% in the same period, according to data

from the Nature Index. Meanwhile, patents granted for pharmaceutical or medical

technology innovation are trending upwards in South Korea and China but remain

broadly stable in Japan and the US. While Japan remains far ahead of

regional neighbours South Korea and China in receiving new drug approvals from

the US Food and Drugs Administration, it is notable that these all come from

large, established biopharmaceutical companies in comparison to smaller

relatively new biotech firms prevalent in the US.

under pressure, with universities shifting to employ researchers under

short-term contracts, a small proportion of women researchers (15%), and

a lower number of international students or foreign researchers compared with

the US (5.6% vs. 28%, respectively).

behind in terms of financing R&D; with US$18bn funding assigned in the last

financial year where data were available, behind China’s US$100bn and US$179bn

in the US.

Several priority policy

areas were identified that should be addressed for Japan to maintain

competitiveness on the innovation global stage. These include: maintaining and

expanding a strong workforce (by encouraging more women into the R&D

workforce, supporting foreign research scientists to work in Japan and reskilling

existing employees); increased government spending on R&D and better

incentives for business enterprise; clarifying regulations around IP dispute;

encouraging technology transfer; and a clear and transparent policy for pricing

and financing innovative medicines.

Jesse Quigley Jones, editor

of the report, said, “Japan has a tradition of innovation in the life sciences

and many strong contributing drivers in this field. However, progress appears

to be stagnating and, like with many countries, areas for improvement exist. In

order for Japan to maintain and strengthen its global position as a leading

innovator in the life sciences, a renewed investment in basic research,

supporting technology transfer and commercialization, and bolstering the life

sciences workforce are areas for priority.”

