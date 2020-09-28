Maritime Fairtrade Launches Localised Websites Across ASEAN, Advocating Ethical Shipping Practices

SINGAPORE

28

September 2020

ASEAN countries like Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, Maritime Fairtrade aims at reducing corrupt practices in the

shipping industry. With a lack of transparency and anti-corruption compliance

culture, the shipping industry is perceived to sully ethical lapses with

illicit activities.

A collaborative hub advocating for ethical

shipping practices – Maritime Fairtrade works to positively influence businesses

through education. As part of the wider goal to combat corruption in the asian

maritime industry, setting up localised websites in the ASEAN region provides

an avenue for resource sharing, effectively increasing awareness around

unethical practices.

With over 90% of trade carried out over

sea, it is especially crucial that businesses involved take stock of losses

incurred from unethical lapses. Corrupt practices include one-time and

long-term bribery, extortionate demands, and under-the-table payments to

overlook procedural errors. A climate of malfeasance not only drives up trade

costs, but also impedes economic efficiency by reducing future corporate

profits and competitiveness.

The expansion of illicit trafficking and

corrupt behaviours are only growing, especially so in a Covid-era where there is an increase in shipping

activities and consequently, fraud. At the same time, the pandemic is directing

consumers towards sustainable buying patterns, which makes it a prime time for

shipping companies and partners to relook into ethical policies.

Accessibility to the right sources of

information where you can reliably understand the challenges and opportunities

for a corruption-free industry is decisive in turning the tide. Maritime

Fairtrade’s strategy of pushing localised websites chips away at this goal, by

reaching a wider audience and influence. By optimising websites in the local

languages used in ASEAN countries, anti-corruption messages can be better

delivered and understood by site visitors. Tailored language localisation

counts for more than simple translation, it considers the social, political and

historical aspects of foreign markets – tuning these nuances into how the

website looks and reads.

Effecting purposeful change in the

maritime industry will positively influence

the financial valuation of shipping companies, eliminating regulation and

micromanagement that can bog down an otherwise flourishing trade integral to

the global economy. And, Maritime Fairtrade is doing just that through credible

information sharing that is effectively communicated through localised website

content in the ASEAN countries.

About Maritime Fairtrade

With a focus on the Maritime Industry

throughout Asia and Middle East, our non-profit organisation believes in the

power of education in inculcating awareness and change in individuals and

companies. We believe that Maritime Fairtrade is a concept that can make

businesses more successful, employees more productive and industries more

ethical and transparent. We stand united against corruption.

We author editorials, and also select and

publish partner content, to bring awareness to key issues and to empower our

readers to make educated decisions.

For more information, visit our website here.