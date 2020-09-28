Maritime Fairtrade Launches Localised Websites Across ASEAN, Advocating Ethical Shipping Practices
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 28
September 2020 – By launching localised websites across
ASEAN countries like Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, Maritime Fairtrade aims at reducing corrupt practices in the
shipping industry. With a lack of transparency and anti-corruption compliance
culture, the shipping industry is perceived to sully ethical lapses with
illicit activities.
A collaborative hub advocating for ethical
shipping practices – Maritime Fairtrade works to positively influence businesses
through education. As part of the wider goal to combat corruption in the asian
maritime industry, setting up localised websites in the ASEAN region provides
an avenue for resource sharing, effectively increasing awareness around
unethical practices.
With over 90% of trade carried out over
sea, it is especially crucial that businesses involved take stock of losses
incurred from unethical lapses. Corrupt practices include one-time and
long-term bribery, extortionate demands, and under-the-table payments to
overlook procedural errors. A climate of malfeasance not only drives up trade
costs, but also impedes economic efficiency by reducing future corporate
profits and competitiveness.
The expansion of illicit trafficking and
corrupt behaviours are only growing, especially so in a Covid-era where there is an increase in shipping
activities and consequently, fraud. At the same time, the pandemic is directing
consumers towards sustainable buying patterns, which makes it a prime time for
shipping companies and partners to relook into ethical policies.
Accessibility to the right sources of
information where you can reliably understand the challenges and opportunities
for a corruption-free industry is decisive in turning the tide. Maritime
Fairtrade’s strategy of pushing localised websites chips away at this goal, by
reaching a wider audience and influence. By optimising websites in the local
languages used in ASEAN countries, anti-corruption messages can be better
delivered and understood by site visitors. Tailored language localisation
counts for more than simple translation, it considers the social, political and
historical aspects of foreign markets – tuning these nuances into how the
website looks and reads.
Effecting purposeful change in the
maritime industry will positively influence
the financial valuation of shipping companies, eliminating regulation and
micromanagement that can bog down an otherwise flourishing trade integral to
the global economy. And, Maritime Fairtrade is doing just that through credible
information sharing that is effectively communicated through localised website
content in the ASEAN countries.
About Maritime Fairtrade
With a focus on the Maritime Industry
throughout Asia and Middle East, our non-profit organisation believes in the
power of education in inculcating awareness and change in individuals and
companies. We believe that Maritime Fairtrade is a concept that can make
businesses more successful, employees more productive and industries more
ethical and transparent. We stand united against corruption.
We author editorials, and also select and
publish partner content, to bring awareness to key issues and to empower our
readers to make educated decisions.
