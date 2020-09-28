Million Smiles Foundation organized Free Herbal and Greek Medical Camp in Karachi

There are many health problems in Pakistan, we have to get in the habit of solving these problems by ourselves, says CEO Zeshan Afzal

KARACHI: Free Herbal and Greek Medical Camp were organized in Karachi under the auspices of Million Smiles Foundation, where a large number of citizens participated in two days. The cupping facility was also available in these camps. According to the report, after the recent rains in Karachi, the number of patients suffering from skin diseases is increasing. Similarly, most of the patients suffering from various physical ailments, cold, flu, and fever also benefited from this free camp. In 2 Camps of two days, more than 1500 patients were treated for free. The Medical Camp was staffed by senior physicians who not only informed the patients about the herbal therapies but also made it possible to provide medicines on the spot. The young doctors were always present in the camp to assist the senior staff; they also highlighted the importance of the eastern way of treatment in the visiting patients. Many patients in the camp were also provided with the cupping facility.

Speaking on the instance, Zeshan Afzal, CEO of Million Smiles Foundation, said that in modern times, it is possible to cure many complex diseases with oriental methods. He further said that there are health problems in Pakistan; however, we have to get in the habit of solving these problems ourselves. If traditional medicine is expensive and out of reach, people need to be told that herbal remedies are safer and better and are many times cheaper than traditional remedies. He said that the tradition of cupping has existed for centuries and it is also the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). However, we have forgotten this Sunnah in modern times. In which Million Smiles has been quite successful. He said that the scope of such Herbal and Greek Medical Camps will spread all over Pakistan; soon such campuses would be set up in Lahore and Islamabad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION