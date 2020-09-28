The committee of the first Harmony & Synergy & World Peace International Forum established as a warm-up

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 28 September 2020 – Taiwan’s First Harmony & Synergy & World Peace International

Forum was scheduled to be held in 2020, but it could not be held as scheduled

because of COVID-19. Chairman William Liu, the

organizer of “Long Hsiung Economic

Development Foundation“, specially convened all elites to formally

establish the Harmony & Synergy & World Peace Committee in Taipei on

September 19th to prepare for the first “Harmony & Synergy & World

Peace Forum” in Taiwan next year.

Left:Taiwan’s first “Harmony & Synergy Culture

World Peace Forum” specially gathered elites from various fields, and

formally established the Harmony & Synergy Culture World Peace Committee in

Taipei on September 19th to warm up for next year’s activities.

Right:William Liu, chairman of the Long Hsiung Economic

Development Foundation, the organizer of the first “Harmony & Synergy

Culture World Peace Forum” in Taiwan, said that Taiwan has never been

absent from international public welfare activities.

Taiwan has never been absent or left behind in international public

welfare activities, and friends all over the world are full of praise for

Taiwan’s global reputation. William Liu, founder of

Long Hsiung Economic Development Foundation, said that he is a philanthropist

with an absolute sense of mission. He has led his team to tour the world for

many years to participate in international cultural activities and help

integrate various resources. Whether it is economic cooperation or public

welfare undertakings, the foundation has successfully built a bridge of

friendship between Taiwan and the international community, making Taiwan truly

global.

The establishment spirit of Long Hsiung Economic Development Foundation;

It hopes to convey the peace declaration to the world

through the establishment of the “Harmony & Synergy & World Peace

Committee” and respond to the foundation’s co-creation, sharing, win-win

and overall distribution system. It advocates synergy, harmony, peace, human

rights, humanity and the purpose of Harmony & Synergy & World Peace Committee.

In the first forum, the Millennium Gall Wood Panda and the Harmony &

Synergy & World Culture Panda, the Smiling Panda, are used to promote the

brand of peaceful culture diplomacy.

In September this year, the foundation planned to invite organizations

from 10 countries, such as the chamber of commerce, NGO, which has cooperated

with the foundation, to come to Taiwan to hold the first Harmony & Synergy

& World Peace International Forum. Due to the serious COVID-19, this forum

could not be held as scheduled. William Liu said that the “Long Hsiung

Economic Development Foundation” will hold the “First Harmony &

Synergy & World Peace International Forum” at the Taipei International

Convention Center (TICC) when the pandemic eases next year, and present awards

focusing on “peace” to groups of charitable heroes from all over the

world. “This event is not only an exchange event for international public

welfare undertakings, but also a family banquet for global philanthropists.

Everyone gets together to encourage each other for their intentions.

William Liu was awarded the 26th Special Award for Culture and Economy

at the 2019 Asian Cultural and Economic Revitalization Awards Ceremony. Before

that, he also won numerous honors, and William Liu was pleased to say that

since the foundation was established, he has done so many things that he can’t

remember exactly. As for the future, he will continue to push forward and help

more people and fulfill their dreams.

It is expected that the first Harmony & Synergy & World Peace

International Forum will be postponed to 2021, and the venue will be located at

the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). On the day of the event, an

exchange dinner of international standards will be arranged to share the honor

and friendship of the host.