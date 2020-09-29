COMAT launches 47 new IT courses, training grants available for Singapore Citizens & PR

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 29 September 2020 – The economic impact of COVID-19 has pushed unemployment rates to the

nation’s highest in more than a decade and is expected to climb further for the

rest of 2020. This is in tandem with increased demand for relevant ICT skills

as businesses make a digital switch to better cope in the new normal.

Acknowledging the needs of the current manpower landscape, Singapore IT

courses provider, COMAT, has launched 47

new funded tech courses to close the digital

skills gap and support a post-pandemic economy. Among the new IT courses

introduced, it has added brand-based certifications in office skills as well as

a range of advanced technology competencies such as those in cloud

computing, data analytics and AI.

Together with its current pool of training courses, COMAT allows

jobseekers to acquire useful tech skills desired in their chosen fields, or

reskill to stay economically relevant and find opportunities in new industries.

Companies can also leverage these courses to send eligible employees for

training to boost their technical proficiencies.

Government grants for training accessibility

With government funding available, both companies and individuals can

overcome financial barriers that prevent them from investing in professional

development, thus making skills upgrading more accessible than ever.

COMAT’s courses are eligible for up to seven government grants together

with a union funding scheme, applicable to Singapore citizens and permanent

residents. They include:

1. Critical Infocomm Technology Resource Programme PLUS (CITREP+)

2. Enhanced Training Support for SMEs

3. National Infocomm Competency Framework

4. Skills Development Fund

5. SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy

6. Post Secondary Education Account

7. SkillsFuture Credit

8. Union Training Assistance Programme

These funding options cater to a range of courses across Professional,

Manager and Executive levels as well as the rank and file, with further

categorisation on age and mode of sponsorship. Those eligible may also apply

for multiple schemes and get as much as 100% of course fees covered. More

details are available in COMAT’s guide to training grants for IT courses in

Singapore.

With the pandemic-accelerated adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in

both the public and private sectors, the nation must ensure that its labour

market can meet skills demand during volatile economic conditions. COMAT addresses

this at the crux by making IT training accessible, affordable and relevant in

Singapore.

About COMAT

COMAT is a business centre of e-Services, Electronics, ST Engineering

that provides end-to-end certified IT training courses in Singapore for all

levels of employment in the IT sector. It offers a comprehensive range of IT

training courses and consultancy services, and has trained over 500,000

professionals in more than 50 accredited courses. COMAT adopts a variety of

delivery models, from instructor-led classroom training to one-to-one coaching,

providing an integrated training solution that is results-oriented, impactful

and accommodative to the differing needs of the workforce. For more

information, please visit: https://www.comat.com.sg/