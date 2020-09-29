Pak Hong Rehab Products Centre launches lightweight electric wheelchairs with thicker and safer front wheels

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29

September 2020 – Renowned for multiple professional

qualifications and internationally accredited products, Pak Hong Rehab Products Centre

(hereafter Pak Hong) exclusively launches two electric wheelchairs, CMD-912 and

CMD-912A. The new products are specifically equipped with much thicker front

wheels and brackets made of aluminum alloy. While lightweight, the wheelchairs

can bear 4 times the weight of their own. Coupled with brushless motors and premium

lithium batteries from Japan, users traveling uphill are safeguarded and

operation hours of the wheelchairs are lengthened.

First-ever configuration in the market

The

gaps between MTR / Light Rail trains and platforms in Hong Kong are 2 to 3

inches at times. To bring convenience to their users, the new electric

wheelchairs are equipped with 9-inch front wheels. Comparing with similar products,

their 3.5mm aluminum alloy brackets sourced from famous manufacturer are much

thicker than the usual 2mm ones. The Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) welding meeting

the highest world standards adds to the stability, rust resistance and

durability of the wheelchair frame and its connection. While electric

wheelchairs in the market normally weight 50kg to 60kg, these two only weight

30kg and can support up to 120kg respectively, let alone the aforementioned

features in place.

Considerate designs and equipment

Instead

of the 41cm back pad in similar products, the new wheelchairs are equipped with

the 50cm ones to provide stronger support and more comfort to their users. Also

putting thought into the steep roads and slopes across Hong Kong, Pak Hong chooses

to use brushless motors to enhance the safety for wheelchair users while

climbing slopes up to 12◦,

thanks to its stronger rotational force as compared to old-fashioned motors.

Other designs and equipment include the wheelchairs’ foldable nature without the

hustle to uninstall the batteries, anti-back flip supporting wheels, and the controller

with patented progressive acceleration technology.

Premium batteries from Japan

Pak

Hong’s strive for quality is not only reflected on its thoughtful designs, but

also its choice of power behind the electric wheelchairs. The new products

feature lithium batteries manufactured by Panasonic Japan. After fully charged,

they act as the propellant of the wheelchairs for as far as 40km, approximately

the distance between Tuen Mun and Sheung Shui. On top of this, the battery life

is 3 times as much as their comparable counterparts, which meets the highest existing

standard. Notably product CMD-912A comes with easily detachable batteries and

their UN38.3 certificate, allowing this companion to be on board and fly with

its user.

Both

CMD-912 and CMD-912A electric wheelchairs are priced at $19,800. Considering

getting one today? Please visit —

CMD-912

electric wheelchair

https://cwheelchair.com.hk/Product/Light-Power-wheelchair/Lightweight-Foldable-power-wheelchair-CMD-912&lang_id=2

CMD-912A

electric wheelchair

https://cwheelchair.com.hk/Product/Light-Power-wheelchair/Lightweight-Foldable-power-wheelchair-CMD-912A&lang_id=2

About Pak Hong Rehab Products Centre

Established

in 2007, Pak Hong Rehab Products Centre comprises a diversely qualified team of

mechanical, industrial, electrical engineering, design, ergonomic, occupational

and physiological therapeutic experts. It aims to provide the most suitable wheelchairs

and barrier-free products, and recommend accurate ways of utilizing them to its

customers. All products in Pak Hong

are recognized by the “No Fakes Pledge” Scheme by the Hong Kong

Government and receive international accreditation, e.g. FDA, CE and IOS. As

the first enterprise in Hong Kong with a sizable wheelchair maintenance

workshop stationed by licensed personnel, its strength also lies in high quality

after-sale and maintenance services. For more information about Pak Hong, please

refer to https://cwheelchair.com.hk/.