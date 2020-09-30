TAITUNG,

TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30 September 2020 – World Cleanup Day (WCD) is the global social

action volunteer program held in coordination with LET’S DO IT! on the 3rd

Saturday of every September to combat global waste. Since established in

Estonia in 2008, WCD has collected over 100,000 tons of trash worldwide.

2020 World Cleanup Day – Let’s Keep Taitung Beautiful

Magistrate

April Yao’s core values of pure, good, and beauty have motivated Taitung County

Government to participate in WCD since 2019. Taitung’s aid in this year’s event

differs from the previous because COVID 19 has greatly affected the island’s

east coast’s tourist population. The “Taiwan Model,” hailed globally

for successfully combating the pandemic, has allowed Taitung County to remain

free of the virus. While this influx of people flooding into Taitung has

brought flourishing domestic tourism, it also caused many local businesses and

public facilities alike to show signs of not appropriately coping with the

demands. Netizens have dubbed the phenomenon “retaliatory

tourism.”

To

deal with the negative impacts the retaliatory tourism brings, Taitung is

promoting the concept of “responsible tourism” to raise public

awareness of environmental protection. Taitung County Environmental Protection

Bureau and the International Development and Planning Department led the

“2020 World Cleanup Day Series, Keep Taitung Beautiful” event. All 16

townships and municipalities partook in a series of cleanup events between 9/12

— 9/19, with local communities working in unison, including an underwater dive

cleanup on Green Island. This year’s events collected 7424 kg of trash and

2,479 kg of recycled waste. The 3,423 participants consisted of diverse

organizations ranging from all 91 Indigenous senior cultural health centers to

a plethora of private and public groups such as Fushan Fisheries Resources

Conservation Committee, Lions Clubs, B&Bs and many more. It is a true

testament to Magistrate Yao’s philosophy of “openness, integration &

innovation” with everyone working together towards a common goal.

While

the influx of post-pandemic tourism brought Taitung economic gains, it also

brought excessive trash from visitors’ overflow, negatively impacting the

natural ecology. It’s crucial to educate Taitung’s visitors to be

“responsible tourists” in order to sustain a healthy ecology for all

to enjoy. If everyone does their small part, certainly a big difference can be

made. Magistrate Yao hopes that Taitung can continue to serve as a positive

inspiration to ease all the pandemic’s negativity. And one day, Taitung becomes

a place where locals and visitors take ecological preservation seriously,

allowing the counties’ beauty to shine far into the future.