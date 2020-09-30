CIFI’s ESG rating upgraded to ‘BB’ by MSCI for improvement in risk management and outstanding performance in product safety and quality control

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30

September 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

(“CIFI” or the “Group”, HKEx stock code: 884), a leading

real estate developer and investor in first-, second- and robust third-tier

cities in China, is pleased that the world’s largest index company MSCI Inc. has

upgraded CIFI’s ESG (environmental,

social and governance practice) rating to ‘BB’ from ‘B’ for its outstanding

performance in product safety and quality control and improvement in risk

management. The move is a recognition of the Group’s achievements in its ESG

practice.

MSCI’s ESG rating report on CIFI states

that the Group has raised the standard of its management of overall ESG risks

significantly because it has adopted health and safety policy and programs,

ethical conduct programs, and green initiatives.

Mr. Lin Zhong, Chairman of CIFI, said

“We welcome the upgrade of our ESG rating by MSCI. The move is the capital

market’s recognition of CIFI’s ESG achievements. Looking ahead, CIFI will

continue to fulfill its responsibilities in the ESG. Specifically, it aims to

align its environmental practices with the international standards. The Group

continues adoption of the national environmental and health standards in its green

construction. CIFI aspires to become a model enterprise in ESG practice,

especially for the property sector. It will step up its efforts in environmental

protection, fulfilment of social responsibility and corporate governance. All

this is aimed at developing itself into a long-lasting company for

sustainability.”

The MSCI index is the most common

benchmark index used by portfolio managers around the world, and its ESG rating

results have become an essential basis for investment decisions by major

investment institutions. MSCI ESG Ratings are mainly based on such public

information as corporate ESG reports, websites, and news releases. It evaluates

the company’s sustainability performance from the perspective of ESG, assesses

the ESG risks faced by the companies, and identifies opportunities for the

company’s core business and ESG issues about which the industry is concerned.

MSCI ESG Ratings is based on the comparison of the weighted average scores of the

companies of the same industry in the world regarding their performances in

various criteria. The companies are rated on a scale of seven ratings from the

highest of “AAA” to the lowest of “CCC”.

About CIFI (Group):

Headquartered in Shanghai,

CIFI is one of China’s top real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on

developing high-quality properties in first-, second- and select third-tier

cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including

residential buildings, offices and commercial complexes.

