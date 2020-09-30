Midea Announces 3rd Sponsorship Of 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup

Leading consumer appliances company aims to expand its global footprint by engaging the 492 million fans of Southeast Asia’s premier football tournament

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 September 2020 – Midea, the world’s number one consumer appliances producer [1] announced its official sponsorship of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Football Championship or commonly known as the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. This partnership — a first-of-its-kind for the brand in Southeast Asia — will provide the home appliances giant with an opportunity to engage with millions of football fans in the region.

The sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup, together with the global Manchester City and Brazilian Corinthians sponsorships announced earlier this year, will form Midea’s global sports marketing strategy to bring its brand into the limelight at these high-profile sporting events.

Midea aims to tap the unrivalled popularity of the region’s largest football event to raise its brand awareness and grow its market share in Southeast Asia through a holistic sponsorship strategy that embraces the true spirit of sports — fans from all walks of life coming together to support their national players, who are local heroes in their own rights.

As the official sponsor of the tournament, Midea will enjoy unparalleled levels of brand exposure and fan engagement opportunities across the region. The Midea brand will be prominently featured on perimeter advertising boards, in-stadia TV commercials, the tournament’s digital channels and on official tournament collaterals. These promotions will provide Midea with plenty of opportunities to showcase its brand and interact with millions of audiences across the ASEAN markets.

“With Midea and our consumer-centric and problem-solving approach, we strive to develop surprisingly-friendly solutions. Our R&D teams are going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demands of our consumers. Being the world’s leading consumer appliances producer with one of the most comprehensive product portfolios enable us to be in consumers’ lives literally 24/7,” said Brando Brandstaeter, Head of Brands & Communications at Midea Group’s International Business Division. “We have strategically chosen this sponsorship platform to present our brand and products to millions of people in the region. With Southeast Asia being one of the most fanatical football regions, partnering the AFF Suzuki Cup is the perfect platform for us to engage with the most passionate fans and drive our brand to the next level.”

Jackie Huang, Midea ASEAN General Manager, added: “At Midea, we are continually thinking of ways to drive more excitement with our products and for our users. Southeast Asia is an important market for Midea, and with this latest sponsorship of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, we hope to strengthen our presence in the region and continue to bolster our reputation as a global home appliance giant.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “Having witnessed how the AFF Suzuki Cup has grown in stature to become the number one sports competition in Southeast Asia, we are pleased to see that the tournament continues to be the platform of choice for brands to leverage its unrivalled appeal and connect with their audiences. We are thrilled to welcome global leading brand Midea on board the tournament, and look forward to a great partnership with them.”

Last week, the AFF announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from 11 April to 8 May 2021, following the postponement of the tournament this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest decision had been taken with a firm intention to stage the Championship in its full format — played on a home and away basis across the qualifying nations in Southeast Asia — provided that the conditions relating to Covid-19 allow. The AFF Suzuki Cup Task Force Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all players, coaches, partners, fans and the public.

About the AFF Suzuki Cup

The AFF Suzuki Cup is a biennial football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), accredited by FIFA, and contested by the national ‘A’ teams of Southeast Asia.

In view of the coronavirus situation, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be postponed until 2021. In 2021, the 13th edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup will continue the format where 10 qualified teams will be split into two groups of five and play a round robin system, with each team playing two home and two away fixtures. The format of the knockout round remains unchanged, with semi-finals and the final played on a home and away format.

www.affsuzukicup.com

About the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)





The ASEAN Football Federation comprises 12 Member Associations. The main objectives of the ASEAN Football Federation are to develop football in ASEAN through its activities, courses and competitions, to continue to nurture the AFF Suzuki Cup as the premier Football Tournament in Asia and to foster closer relationships between Member Associations in ASEAN and the Regional Federations across Asia.

http://www.aseanfootball.org

https://www.aseanfootball.org/v3/aff-suzuki-cup-2020-to-be-held-from-11-april-to-8-may-in-2021/

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the home appliance business of Midea Group — a leading global high-technology company ranked #307 at 2020’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes beyond home appliances and comprises business pillars like HVAC, robotics and automation, smart home and IoT, as well as smart logistics and components. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

Midea Home Appliances brand offers one of the world’s most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers — enabling them to “make yourself at home”.

Midea is, among many others, the world’s #1 Consumer Appliances Producer[1], the world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand[2], the world’s #1 Major Appliances Producer[3] and world’s #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand[4].

Midea’s globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 40.5 billion in 2019. Midea’s 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 50,000 authorized patents to-date.

https://www.midea-group.com/Our-Businesses/home-appliances/midea

https://www.mancity.com/news/club-news/club-news/2020/january/man-city-announce-midea-partnership

https://www.midea-group.com/newsRoom/News/MIDEA-ANNOUNCES-3RD-SPONSORSHIP-OF-2020-AFF-SUZUKI-CUP

www.midea.com

