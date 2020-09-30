Puxing Energy Completes the Acquisition of 100% of Equity Interests of Quzhou Puxing

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 September 2020 – Puxing Energy Limited (“Puxing Energy” or the

“Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 00090), the

leading clean energy provider in Zhejiang Province, is pleased to announce that,

with reference to the share purchase agreement (“Share Purchase Agreement”) entered

into between Zhejiang Puxing Deneng Natural Gas Power Co., Ltd. (“Deneng Power

Plant”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Shanghai

Pu-Xing Energy Limited in relation to the acquisition of 100% of the equity

interests of Quzhou Puxing Gas Turbine Thermal Power Co., Ltd. (“Quzhou Puxing”)

at a consideration of RMB333,398,965.29 (subject to adjustment) dated 6 May

2020, which such acquisition had been approved by the shareholders of the

Company on 30 July 2020, all the conditions precedent set out in the Share

Purchase Agreement had been fulfilled and the completion took place on 30 September 2020.

Upon the completion,

the Company holds 100% of the equity interests in Quzhou Puxing and Quzhou

Puxing becomes an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly,

the financial information of Quzhou Puxing will be consolidated into the

accounts of the Group.

As

disclosed in the circular of the Company dated 24 June 2020, the final amount

of the consideration for the acquisition is subject to adjustment based on the

net asset value of Quzhou Puxing in the completion audit report issued within

30 days after the completion date, minus the accumulated undistributed profit

of Quzhou Puxing as at 31 December 2019 (the “Adjusted Consideration”). Further

announcement will be issued by the Company upon

confirmation of the Adjusted Consideration.

Mr. Wei Junyong, Chairman of

Puxing Energy,

concluded, “As an enterprise mainly engaging in development, operation and

management of natural gas-fired power plants in China, the completion of the

acquisition of Quzhou Puxing takes a solid step for Puxing Energy to expand and

strengthen its existing clean energy business, not only further expand its installed

and heating capacities, but also strengthen the Group’s presence and business

operation in Zhejiang Province, China, in order to boost its business

performance. In the future, the Group will continue to uphold the concept of ‘Energy+Technology’

on one hand and will keep on following up and

participating in the power market reforms in Zhejiang Province on the other

hand, so as to actively explore business development opportunities. The Group is dedicated to transforming

into an integrated energy supplier, enhancing growth potential in the long run

and maximizing benefits and returns to shareholders.”

About Puxing Energy

Puxing

Energy is a leading clean energy provider in Zhejiang Province. It is mainly

engaged in development, operation and management of natural gas-fired power

plants. Upon completion of the acquisition of Quzhou Puxing, the Group owns five

natural gas-fired power plants with a total installed capacity of approximately

688MW (including 731kW rooftop photovoltaic power generation facilities) and a

maximum heating capacity of approximately 360 tons per hour.