DHL decarbonizes all ‘less-than-container’ load shipments in Ocean Freight globally

DHL Global Forwarding is the first logistics service

provider to offer truly climate neutral ocean freight shipments without

additional costs

provider to offer truly climate neutral ocean freight shipments without additional costs Thanks to advanced biofuels, DHL Global Forwarding

customers benefit from a reduction of their carbon footprint

customers benefit from a reduction of their carbon footprint Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight: “Sustainable

fuel solutions are a key lever to change the fuel mix and reduce carbon

emissions in ocean freight.”

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 October 2020 – DHL Global Forwarding, the air and

ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, will be neutralizing the

carbon emissions of all less-than-container load (LCL) ocean freight shipments from

January 1, 2021. As one of the leading ocean freight forwarders worldwide, and in

line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s “Mission 2050 — Zero Emissions”, DHL is

committed to lead the transition to clean and sustainable sea freight

transport. The CO2 compensation for all LCL shipments will be achieved by using

maritime biofuels, utilizing existing and new partnerships.

“To fight

against climate change, the transport sector needs true decarbonization. For us

at DHL Global Forwarding, sustainable fuel solutions are the key lever to

change the fuel mix and ultimately reduce carbon emissions in ocean freight.

This is why we have taken the decision to neutralize the carbon emission of all

our LCL shipments. Even though we are in unprecedented times, due to the ongoing

pandemic, we have to make sure that climate protection and sustainability

efforts remain at the forefront”, comments Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding,

Freight.

DHL Global

Forwarding’s new green service is not only another important milestone on

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s journey towards zero emission logistics, but also

helps customers reduce their carbon footprint. At no extra cost to the customer,

the heavy oil that would ordinarily be used is replaced with sustainable marine

biofuel onboard a preselected container vessel. In this way, true carbon

neutralization is achieved. The CO2-reduction benefits are allocated to the

customer. In addition, DHL Global Forwarding has a GoGreen carrier evaluation

program, which allows the freight forwarder to give preference to carriers with

strong environmental performance.

“The Asia

Pacific region plays a key role in global trade and is in a unique position to

advance the sustainability agenda in freight transportation. The introduction

of our decarbonization initiative is in line with the United Nation’s 2030

Agenda for Sustainable Development, which has been adopted by many countries in

the region, and we hope that our commitment will inspire other industry players

and customers alike to demand greener services to build a sustainable future.”

said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

Deutsche

Post DHL Group has been exploring renewable fuels as an important lever to

minimize ocean freights’ impact on the environment. Key criteria in evaluating

the suitability of renewable fuels are that they are produced sustainably and

do not compete with other needs, for example with food production for land use.

Following strict sustainability standards, the waste-based biofuels must meet

the requirements to be qualified as the cleanest biofuels currently available

on the market.

Based on the principles “Burn Less, Burn Clean”, the

engagement within Deutsche Post DHL Group’s global GoGreen program also aims to

optimize the carbon efficiency of the company’s transport network, fleet, and

real estate. This includes reducing energy consumption, increasing the use

of renewable energy sources and fuels, and optimizing transportation networks

as well as pick-up and delivery routing. Furthermore, transport subcontractors

are encouraged to acquire low-emission vehicles and employees are educated to

apply environmentally friendly thinking, through training and other activities.

Note to

editors:

For monthly

updates on the outlook for ocean freight or insights into

trends that are dominating global trade, read more on DHL’s Logistics of Things.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL

divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from

national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment

solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial

supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220

countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses

securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized

solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences

and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and

retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche

Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in

2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the

environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche

Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.