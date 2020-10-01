DHL decarbonizes all ‘less-than-container’ load shipments in Ocean Freight globally
- DHL Global Forwarding is the first logistics service
provider to offer truly climate neutral ocean freight shipments without
additional costs
- Thanks to advanced biofuels, DHL Global Forwarding
customers benefit from a reduction of their carbon footprint
- Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight: “Sustainable
fuel solutions are a key lever to change the fuel mix and reduce carbon
emissions in ocean freight.”
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 October 2020 – DHL Global Forwarding, the air and
ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, will be neutralizing the
carbon emissions of all less-than-container load (LCL) ocean freight shipments from
January 1, 2021. As one of the leading ocean freight forwarders worldwide, and in
line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s “Mission 2050 — Zero Emissions”, DHL is
committed to lead the transition to clean and sustainable sea freight
transport. The CO2 compensation for all LCL shipments will be achieved by using
maritime biofuels, utilizing existing and new partnerships.
“To fight
against climate change, the transport sector needs true decarbonization. For us
at DHL Global Forwarding, sustainable fuel solutions are the key lever to
change the fuel mix and ultimately reduce carbon emissions in ocean freight.
This is why we have taken the decision to neutralize the carbon emission of all
our LCL shipments. Even though we are in unprecedented times, due to the ongoing
pandemic, we have to make sure that climate protection and sustainability
efforts remain at the forefront”, comments Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding,
Freight.
DHL Global
Forwarding’s new green service is not only another important milestone on
Deutsche Post DHL Group’s journey towards zero emission logistics, but also
helps customers reduce their carbon footprint. At no extra cost to the customer,
the heavy oil that would ordinarily be used is replaced with sustainable marine
biofuel onboard a preselected container vessel. In this way, true carbon
neutralization is achieved. The CO2-reduction benefits are allocated to the
customer. In addition, DHL Global Forwarding has a GoGreen carrier evaluation
program, which allows the freight forwarder to give preference to carriers with
strong environmental performance.
“The Asia
Pacific region plays a key role in global trade and is in a unique position to
advance the sustainability agenda in freight transportation. The introduction
of our decarbonization initiative is in line with the United Nation’s 2030
Agenda for Sustainable Development, which has been adopted by many countries in
the region, and we hope that our commitment will inspire other industry players
and customers alike to demand greener services to build a sustainable future.”
said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.
Deutsche
Post DHL Group has been exploring renewable fuels as an important lever to
minimize ocean freights’ impact on the environment. Key criteria in evaluating
the suitability of renewable fuels are that they are produced sustainably and
do not compete with other needs, for example with food production for land use.
Following strict sustainability standards, the waste-based biofuels must meet
the requirements to be qualified as the cleanest biofuels currently available
on the market.
Based on the principles “Burn Less, Burn Clean”, the
engagement within Deutsche Post DHL Group’s global GoGreen program also aims to
optimize the carbon efficiency of the company’s transport network, fleet, and
real estate. This includes reducing energy consumption, increasing the use
of renewable energy sources and fuels, and optimizing transportation networks
as well as pick-up and delivery routing. Furthermore, transport subcontractors
are encouraged to acquire low-emission vehicles and employees are educated to
apply environmentally friendly thinking, through training and other activities.
