Habitap Introduces Tap Residential – Feature-rich Entry-level App for Affordable Modern Smart Living

OutReach – 1 October 2020 – Habitap,

Asia’s first fully integrated property management solution, has announced its

latest offering, Tap Residential. With intuitive and seamless controls for

smart home devices, community management, and serving as a gateway for

lifestyle offerings, Tap Residential brings modern living to users at an

affordable price point.

The new option retains the same core functionality that

users have come to enjoy from the award-winning Habitap app.

Tap Residential will make luxury smart living

accessible to more people and residential developments and rounds out Habitap’s

product offering. Habitap has extracted the most used and popular features from

its flagship app to offer a “lite” version with an attractive pricing

structure that is one-fifth of its premium offering. Tap Residential’s

feature-rich, low maintenance solution can be easily installed in all homes,

making it a compelling option for new and completed condominium developments.

Franklin Tang, CEO of Habitap, said, “Habitap remains our fully featured premium

flagship offering for power users that want leading-edge technology like

Artificial Intelligence capabilities, dedicated community management, and

personalization app features. With Tap Residential, we are bringing the essential features of modern

luxury living and making it available to more homes with a competitively priced

entry-level option allowing more people to plug into the future of living.”

Habitap’s smart living platform had previously been

available only for new build condominiums due to the need to integrate its

features and hardware into the development. With Tap Residential, even older,

completed condominium projects can be upgraded to have the convenience of a

smart home with minimal installation required.

“Habitap is always looking to constantly

innovate and set the standard for smart homes. We wanted the segment of

residents who are already living in condominiums to be able to connect to our

market-leading Habitap ecosystem and enjoy the benefits of smart home

living,” said Mr Tang. ” Tap Residential has already been installed

in older condos and, judging from the interest we have received from many condo

MCSTs, home-owners are keen to move to a future of convenient and smart

living.”

