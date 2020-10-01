Habitap Introduces Tap Residential – Feature-rich Entry-level App for Affordable Modern Smart Living
- Tap Residential brings modern living to users at an affordable price
- Retains the core functionality from award-winning Habitap app
- Suitable for new condo developments and the retrofit market
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 1 October 2020 – Habitap,
Asia’s first fully integrated property management solution, has announced its
latest offering, Tap Residential. With intuitive and seamless controls for
smart home devices, community management, and serving as a gateway for
lifestyle offerings, Tap Residential brings modern living to users at an
affordable price point.
The new option retains the same core functionality that
users have come to enjoy from the award-winning Habitap app.
Tap Residential will make luxury smart living
accessible to more people and residential developments and rounds out Habitap’s
product offering. Habitap has extracted the most used and popular features from
its flagship app to offer a “lite” version with an attractive pricing
structure that is one-fifth of its premium offering. Tap Residential’s
feature-rich, low maintenance solution can be easily installed in all homes,
making it a compelling option for new and completed condominium developments.
Franklin Tang, CEO of Habitap, said, “Habitap remains our fully featured premium
flagship offering for power users that want leading-edge technology like
Artificial Intelligence capabilities, dedicated community management, and
personalization app features. With Tap Residential, we are bringing the essential features of modern
luxury living and making it available to more homes with a competitively priced
entry-level option allowing more people to plug into the future of living.”
Habitap’s smart living platform had previously been
available only for new build condominiums due to the need to integrate its
features and hardware into the development. With Tap Residential, even older,
completed condominium projects can be upgraded to have the convenience of a
smart home with minimal installation required.
“Habitap is always looking to constantly
innovate and set the standard for smart homes. We wanted the segment of
residents who are already living in condominiums to be able to connect to our
market-leading Habitap ecosystem and enjoy the benefits of smart home
living,” said Mr Tang. ” Tap Residential has already been installed
in older condos and, judging from the interest we have received from many condo
MCSTs, home-owners are keen to move to a future of convenient and smart
living.”
