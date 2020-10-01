Infor Announces Strong Partner Ecosystem Momentum in Japan

Recruits Partners with Strengths in Focus Industries;

Announces

Top Partner Awards at Partner Forum

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 1

October 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business

cloud software specialized by industry, today shared its FY20 channel momentum

in Japan with the strategic addition of nine new channels and alliance partners.

These partners are specifically recruited according to their key

industry-specific expertise and solution areas mapped and aligned to Infor

Japan’s go-to-market strategy. Channel license sales increased 13% YoY during

this period, with

several channel partners offering cloud (SaaS) licenses.

The new partners include but are not limited to:

aŭtomatigo Inc. – Infor Nexus

Automatigo has deep expertise in global supply chains and are

already supporting Komatsu’s global deployment project of Infor Nexus, starting

from its North American base, for the visualization of OEM product shipments

and realization of transportation management.

Nippon Systemware (NSW) Co.,Ltd. – Infor CloudSuite Industrial

NSW has many years of experience and know-how in the

engineering chain areas (PLM, PDM), managing data related to design and

manufacturing in the manufacturing industry.

Realsoft inc. – Infor

CloudSuite Industrial

Before

signing on as a Channel Partner this FY, Realsoft has been an Infor Service

Partner since 2013 and led many successful projects, with a focus on introducing

Infor CloudSuite Industrial to the manufacturing

industry.

Nihon Software Kaisha Ltd. – Infor

CloudSuite Industrial

NSK has experienced Infor CSI consultants who have been

involved in more than 40 Infor projects to date being an Infor Service Partner, focusing

on the introduction of Infor CloudSuite Industrial to the manufacturing

industry since 1997. They signed up as an Infor Channel Partner

in FY20.

As part of Infor’s continued investment in our ecosystem

partnership, a few partners were certified for Infor Birst and are now able to

engage in Birst projects.

A recent Virtual Partner Forum gave recognition to the

most successful partners and partner-led go-lives in FY20.

The following is a list of the award-winning

companies and projects they have driven:

Best Competitive Win: QUNIE CORPORATION.

Contributed to Infor WMS project orders from a major

consumer goods manufacturer.

Best New Logo Sales: Triforce Global Solutions K.K.

As a result of many years of Infor SunSystems deployments,

Triforce Global Solutions clinched a global accounting project for a large manufacturing

company.

Best License Sales Partner: KYOCERA Communication

Systems Co., Ltd.

They have achieved Gold Partner status for the fourth

consecutive year with continued licensing orders from both Infor LN and Infor

CloudSuite Industrial, in addition to the successful go-live at a major construction

machinery company.

Best Go-Live Partner (1): Hitachi,Ltd.

Completed Infor LN project at Sega

Entertainment, on-schedule and on-budget.

Best Go-Live Partner (2): Realsoft, Inc.

Japan’s first Infor

CloudSuite Industrial introduction was

achieved almost on schedule, and overseas expansion is planned in the future.

The attitude of always challenging new features is also highly evaluated.

Best Go-Live Partner (3): Optage, Inc.

They have achieved the go-live of Infor

M3 in the processi manufacturing industry and

fashion industry, which can be expected to be expanded into the distribution

and fashion industries. ​

Best SaaS Win: Neoaxis Co.,Ltd.

Won two new deals in the manufacturing industry within a

year of starting SaaS business, by specializing in Cloud ERP Business.

Comments

from award winners:

Naoki

Taniguchi, General Manager of ERP Solution Division, KYOCERA Communication

Systems Co., Ltd

“We

are very honored to be recognized for our longstanding commitment in

implementing Infor’s solutions in the domestic manufacturing industry. We will continuously

focus on supporting customers to solve problems in the manufacturing industry to

maximize the strengths of Infor solutions.”

Mitsuko

Yoshimoto, General Manager of Enterprise Package Solutions Division, Enterprise

Solutions Business Unit, Industry & Distribution Business Unit, Hitachi,

Ltd.

“After

a thorough evaluation, we are very pleased that our project that involves the

implementation to the operation of Infor LN in Sega Entertainment, has

transformed the business environment of the company drastically. We will

continue to support the business transformation and business efficiency of

Japanese companies with our industry-specific solutions, including Infor cloud.

■Comment

from Infor Japan

Shinya

Miura, Country Manager and Vice President of Infor Japan K.K. says, “Infor’s

ability to successfully grow our business in Japan in fiscal year 2020 is the

result of our partners’ commitment and our combined expertise in leveraging our

innovative and industry-specific solutions finely-tuned in the cloud to help

companies in Japan maintain the competitive edge. Infor will continue to strengthen our partner

ecosystem to help facilitate the digital transformation of Japanese companies.”

