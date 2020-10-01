Infor Announces Strong Partner Ecosystem Momentum in Japan
Recruits Partners with Strengths in Focus Industries;
Announces
Top Partner Awards at Partner Forum
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 1
October 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business
cloud software specialized by industry, today shared its FY20 channel momentum
in Japan with the strategic addition of nine new channels and alliance partners.
These partners are specifically recruited according to their key
industry-specific expertise and solution areas mapped and aligned to Infor
Japan’s go-to-market strategy. Channel license sales increased 13% YoY during
this period, with
several channel partners offering cloud (SaaS) licenses.
The new partners include but are not limited to:
- aŭtomatigo Inc. – Infor Nexus
Automatigo has deep expertise in global supply chains and are
already supporting Komatsu’s global deployment project of Infor Nexus, starting
from its North American base, for the visualization of OEM product shipments
and realization of transportation management.
- Nippon Systemware (NSW) Co.,Ltd. – Infor CloudSuite Industrial
NSW has many years of experience and know-how in the
engineering chain areas (PLM, PDM), managing data related to design and
manufacturing in the manufacturing industry.
- Realsoft inc. – Infor
CloudSuite Industrial
Before
signing on as a Channel Partner this FY, Realsoft has been an Infor Service
Partner since 2013 and led many successful projects, with a focus on introducing
Infor CloudSuite Industrial to the manufacturing
industry.
-
Nihon Software Kaisha Ltd. – Infor
CloudSuite Industrial
NSK has experienced Infor CSI consultants who have been
involved in more than 40 Infor projects to date being an Infor Service Partner, focusing
on the introduction of Infor CloudSuite Industrial to the manufacturing
industry since 1997. They signed up as an Infor Channel Partner
in FY20.
As part of Infor’s continued investment in our ecosystem
partnership, a few partners were certified for Infor Birst and are now able to
engage in Birst projects.
A recent Virtual Partner Forum gave recognition to the
most successful partners and partner-led go-lives in FY20.
The following is a list of the award-winning
companies and projects they have driven:
- Best Competitive Win: QUNIE CORPORATION.
Contributed to Infor WMS project orders from a major
consumer goods manufacturer.
- Best New Logo Sales: Triforce Global Solutions K.K.
As a result of many years of Infor SunSystems deployments,
Triforce Global Solutions clinched a global accounting project for a large manufacturing
company.
- Best License Sales Partner: KYOCERA Communication
Systems Co., Ltd.
They have achieved Gold Partner status for the fourth
consecutive year with continued licensing orders from both Infor LN and Infor
CloudSuite Industrial, in addition to the successful go-live at a major construction
machinery company.
- Best Go-Live Partner (1): Hitachi,Ltd.
Completed Infor LN project at Sega
Entertainment, on-schedule and on-budget.
- Best Go-Live Partner (2): Realsoft, Inc.
Japan’s first Infor
CloudSuite Industrial introduction was
achieved almost on schedule, and overseas expansion is planned in the future.
The attitude of always challenging new features is also highly evaluated.
- Best Go-Live Partner (3): Optage, Inc.
They have achieved the go-live of Infor
M3 in the processi manufacturing industry and
fashion industry, which can be expected to be expanded into the distribution
and fashion industries.
- Best SaaS Win: Neoaxis Co.,Ltd.
Won two new deals in the manufacturing industry within a
year of starting SaaS business, by specializing in Cloud ERP Business.
Comments
from award winners:
Naoki
Taniguchi, General Manager of ERP Solution Division, KYOCERA Communication
Systems Co., Ltd
“We
are very honored to be recognized for our longstanding commitment in
implementing Infor’s solutions in the domestic manufacturing industry. We will continuously
focus on supporting customers to solve problems in the manufacturing industry to
maximize the strengths of Infor solutions.”
Mitsuko
Yoshimoto, General Manager of Enterprise Package Solutions Division, Enterprise
Solutions Business Unit, Industry & Distribution Business Unit, Hitachi,
Ltd.
“After
a thorough evaluation, we are very pleased that our project that involves the
implementation to the operation of Infor LN in Sega Entertainment, has
transformed the business environment of the company drastically. We will
continue to support the business transformation and business efficiency of
Japanese companies with our industry-specific solutions, including Infor cloud.
■Comment
from Infor Japan
Shinya
Miura, Country Manager and Vice President of Infor Japan K.K. says, “Infor’s
ability to successfully grow our business in Japan in fiscal year 2020 is the
result of our partners’ commitment and our combined expertise in leveraging our
innovative and industry-specific solutions finely-tuned in the cloud to help
companies in Japan maintain the competitive edge. Infor will continue to strengthen our partner
ecosystem to help facilitate the digital transformation of Japanese companies.”
