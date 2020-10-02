Section 144 imposed for 2 days on the occasion of Chehlum

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view law and order situation on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on 8th October 2020, that is 20 Safar 1442 Hijra, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has imposed section 144 in Hyderabad division on 7 and 8 October 2020 to avert any untoward incident under which pillion riding on bikes, carrying or exhibition of all kinds of weapons, playing of audio and video speeches aimed to spread sectorial hate and assembly of 5 or more persons except Chehlum processions, have been banned.

