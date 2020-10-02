Watami Receives Infor Customer Excellence Award 2020 for Exceptional Use of Cloud Technology
TOKYO,
JAPAN – Media
OutReach – 2 October 2020 – Infor, a global
leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced
Japanese food business giant Watami a winner of the 2020 Infor Customer Excellence
Awards at a prize presentation ceremony.
These annual awards recognize customers
that drive innovation and showcase exceptional business results. A panel
of Infor solution and industry experts evaluated each applicant on scope and depth of performance
improvement, quantifiable business benefits, customer focus and satisfaction,
and technology use and innovation.
Award presentation ceremony held at
Watami Tokyo office:
Miki
Watanabe, Chairman/CEO, Watami Co Ltd.(left)
Shinya
Miura, vice president and country manager, Infor Japan K.K. (right)
Watami Co.
Ltd. was recognized for utilizing Infor’s industry-specific ERP and BI to achieve data-driven management. In addition, Watami was also selected as a “Notable
DX Company 2020” by the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for its project involving Infor solutions.
“The business environment has changed
significantly this year, and these awards give us a formal platform to commend
all of our customers that have had to develop entirely new protocols, adapt and
evolve to continue to make critical business decisions amidst so much fluidity,”
said Shinya Miura, vice president and country manager, Infor Japan K.K. “Infor
is committed to helping its customers leverage industry-specific cloud
technology to better analyze, manage and protect their increasing amounts of
data more effectively.”
■ Watami
Co. Ltd.: Industry Category / Consumer Industries (APAC)
As Watami Co. Ltd.,
a Japan-based “general food company” that operates several restaurant chains
and catering business continues to grow, it needed to eliminate inefficient
legacy system issues that could not keep up with its changing business model. The
company implemented Infor’s cloud ERP “Infor
CloudSuite™ Food & Beverage“, which is focused on the food and beverage industry, and
cloud BI platform Infor Birst, to increase transparency, traceability, and create a
more data-driven culture. Using the Infor Agile Deployment Method and Infor
Implementation Accelerator, the business transformation project, dubbed COSMOS
(Global Corporate Strategy Monitoring System), went live, on schedule and on
budget.
Since
deployment, the company has completed its production management initiative,
implementing key organization reforms. For example, it established target bases
and further integrated and established operations and systems. It improved
dashboards and reporting, and better managed customers, consumers and
purchasing, with the ability to better grasp and analyze purchasing behavior.
Watami has the data to cultivate important customers and promote sales to
acquire new customers, leading to increased customer lifetime value (LTV).
Consumer-grade dashboards give teams immediate access to view the number of
products made for each center, compared to the budget, and easily compare
productivity by center and by product. Users can see the manufacturing cost and
compare the theory with the actual results.
Watami
can now digitize inventory management of raw materials/products at food
delivery factories, eliminating the need for weekly ordering work from a
catering factory purchaser. Handwritten traceability information is no longer
required, and the large amount of paper printed at each factory has been
reduced to nearly zero. With the COSMOS manufacturing/supply chain project,
Watami achieved a cost savings of 33,600,000 yen in 2019 ($313,136.88 USD), and
it predicts a total cost savings of 312,700,000 yen (~$3 million USD) in 2020.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business
cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise
applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is
designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational
advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry
expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to
solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to
providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and
accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.