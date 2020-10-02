Watami Receives Infor Customer Excellence Award 2020 for Exceptional Use of Cloud Technology

TOKYO,

JAPAN – Media

OutReach – 2 October 2020 – Infor, a global

leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced

Japanese food business giant Watami a winner of the 2020 Infor Customer Excellence

Awards at a prize presentation ceremony.

These annual awards recognize customers

that drive innovation and showcase exceptional business results. A panel

of Infor solution and industry experts evaluated each applicant on scope and depth of performance

improvement, quantifiable business benefits, customer focus and satisfaction,

and technology use and innovation.

Award presentation ceremony held at

Watami Tokyo office:

Miki

Watanabe, Chairman/CEO, Watami Co Ltd.(left) Shinya

Miura, vice president and country manager, Infor Japan K.K. (right)

Watami Co.

Ltd. was recognized for utilizing Infor’s industry-specific ERP and BI to achieve data-driven management. In addition, Watami was also selected as a “Notable

DX Company 2020” by the

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for its project involving Infor solutions.

“The business environment has changed

significantly this year, and these awards give us a formal platform to commend

all of our customers that have had to develop entirely new protocols, adapt and

evolve to continue to make critical business decisions amidst so much fluidity,”

said Shinya Miura, vice president and country manager, Infor Japan K.K. “Infor

is committed to helping its customers leverage industry-specific cloud

technology to better analyze, manage and protect their increasing amounts of

data more effectively.”

■ Watami

Co. Ltd.: Industry Category / Consumer Industries (APAC)

As Watami Co. Ltd.,

a Japan-based “general food company” that operates several restaurant chains

and catering business continues to grow, it needed to eliminate inefficient

legacy system issues that could not keep up with its changing business model. The

company implemented Infor’s cloud ERP “Infor

CloudSuite™ Food & Beverage“, which is focused on the food and beverage industry, and

cloud BI platform Infor Birst, to increase transparency, traceability, and create a

more data-driven culture. Using the Infor Agile Deployment Method and Infor

Implementation Accelerator, the business transformation project, dubbed COSMOS

(Global Corporate Strategy Monitoring System), went live, on schedule and on

budget.

Since

deployment, the company has completed its production management initiative,

implementing key organization reforms. For example, it established target bases

and further integrated and established operations and systems. It improved

dashboards and reporting, and better managed customers, consumers and

purchasing, with the ability to better grasp and analyze purchasing behavior.

Watami has the data to cultivate important customers and promote sales to

acquire new customers, leading to increased customer lifetime value (LTV).

Consumer-grade dashboards give teams immediate access to view the number of

products made for each center, compared to the budget, and easily compare

productivity by center and by product. Users can see the manufacturing cost and

compare the theory with the actual results.

Watami

can now digitize inventory management of raw materials/products at food

delivery factories, eliminating the need for weekly ordering work from a

catering factory purchaser. Handwritten traceability information is no longer

required, and the large amount of paper printed at each factory has been

reduced to nearly zero. With the COSMOS manufacturing/supply chain project,

Watami achieved a cost savings of 33,600,000 yen in 2019 ($313,136.88 USD), and

it predicts a total cost savings of 312,700,000 yen (~$3 million USD) in 2020.

