Nisar Siddiqui paid tributes as Sir Syed of Sindh

HYDERABAD: Rich tributes were paid to late professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui at public school here under IBA University Sukkur. Addressing the gathering chairman board of governors of public school Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui was a great educationist and personality of present time. He was in fact Sir Syed of Sindh who had done hard work to set up IBA institute Sukkur and later developed it into university. He said his services for education will be remembered for ever. He said during his career he was a role model and took his juniors with him. On many occasions he (Abbas Baloch) had worked with him.

Paying him tributes, Commissioner Hyderabad said, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui was second name of honesty. He was against corruption and always loved earth of Sindh and its people.

DIG police Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh said in his speech that Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui was a beacon of light or us and would always remain alive in our hearts. Others who spoke on the occasion were vice-chancellor IBA University Sukkur Dr. Mir Muhammad Shah, vice-chancellor government college university Hyderabad professor Nasiruddin Shaikh, additional commissioner Tahir Hussain Memon, director Sukkur IBA university Noor Hussain Shar, principal public high school Imran Ahmed Larik, member BOG public school Ajiz Dhamra and others.

On this occasion cheques were distributed among retired employees and stationery, textbooks, stipends were given to school children.

