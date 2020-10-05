TAIPEI,

TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 5 October 2020 – In

Taiwan, 80% of solar LED traffic signs on highways are from SUNMADE Inc., which

are not only green and energy-saving, but also durable with warranty as long as

7 years, making road traffic safer and sound. SUNMADE Inc. newly rolls out

SUNMADE Dots, a ground-breaking technology used in traffic signs. Green Trade Project Office (GTPO)

under Taiwanese government helps craft marketing strategies for the technology,

from product development, marketing and trade shows. SUNMADE is therefore able

to open up Europe and Middle East markets and make made-in-Taiwan (MIT)

products known to global customers.

Green Marketing Opens up SUNMADE’s Global Business Opportunities.

Decades of Experiences in Traffic Engineering

SUNMADE Inc. was founded as a traffic engineering company

and dedicated to solar LED traffic signs at first. Like many SMEs in Taiwan,

SUNMADE made its success with persistence in niche markets. SUNMADE’s solar LED

traffic signs are adopted by Taiwan’s highways with the market share of 80% due

to products benefits, such as low energy

consumption, no-wire easy installation, and better visibility than traditional

reflective signs.

Continuing the success, SUNMADE recently developed the

technology-SUNMADE Dots and applied to signs to

reduce sun glare effect. SUNMADE Dots refracts sun glare to light up traffic

signs to increase viewable range, which turns the obstacle that haunts road

users into a boost in enhancing traffic safety. With worldwide patents, SUNMADE

Dots has great potential in multiple countries. However, like many SMEs in

Taiwan, SUNMADE is capable of providing good products and services but needs support

in brand building and global marketing.

Good Products Need Effective Marketing

GTPO started to support SUNMADE in 2017 by counseling

with the company, finding its market position and providing product development

directions. In 2018, SUNMADE introduced the market, ‘green anti- sunglare

signage’, a series of innovative products in traffic engineering. Green Trade

Project recommended SUNMADE to adopt a more creative marketing strategy for the

new products: re-designing product catalog, shooting micro-movies for products

and brand images, introducing the company and its services to offshore markets

in a systematic manner. All these efforts came to bear fruit in 2019 when

SUNMADE went to Poland and Qatar for trade shows. Local governments liked the

idea of green and innovative traffic signs, then soon placed pilot run orders

on SUNMADE Dots to be installed on highways.

Lieh-Hsiung Hu,

General Manager of SUNMADE Inc., said that in the perspective of road traffic

safety, countries around the world have failed to solve sun

glare /sun-dazzle

problems. The only exception might be Japan, where traffic signs were drilled

with many small holes to reduce sun glare effect, but the optical angles is too

small, and visible range is too short to work. In comparison, SUNMADE utilized

its unique SUNMADE Dots technology in anti- sunglare traffic signs, which ‘borrows’ ambient

light to lit up signs. Traffic signs can

therefore be seen in a longer distance even in a sun glare scenario.

SUNMADE Expands

Exposure in Europe and Middle East

“We know how to make great

products, but have little experience in marketing, therefore we needed

assistance from the Green Trade Project.” Hu said. In 2018, SUNMADE visited

ASEAN nations, attended local trade shows and found potential clients in

Malaysia and Singapore by partaking in the Taiwanese government’s “New

Southbound” policy. In 2019, SUNMADE went to Poland with GTPO’s ITRI team and

introduced their SUNMADE Dots products to Rzeszow city government officials.

The Rzeszow city government immediately placed trial orders, which is currently

undergoing product certification procedures and is expected to ship out in

2021.

In 2019, SUNMADE

also went to Qatar, one of the richest middle-east nations with GTP and participated

in “Project Qatar 2019”, the global trade

show for building materials. “Qatar

government’s public engineering officials came to SUNMADE’s booth and invited

SUNMADE to brief to the government the next day. The successful presentation

lead to introduce anti- sunglare

and solar LED signs to their highways, ” Hu said. This project was originally scheduled to be

completed by the end of 2020, but was delayed by COVID-19 till early 2021.

New Milestones in

Smart Traffic

SUNMADE Inc.

successfully promoted its green traffic signs from Taiwan to global market. As

green and energy-saving are more and more valued among international society,

SUNMADE holds a good position and ambitiously crafts a roadmap for wider market

access with smart traffic system. On top of LED and anti-

sunglare signages, SUNMADE

is also developing its smart traffic solutions that can further improve road

safety and inform road-users with more information in real-time. SUNMADE also

developed a series of smart traffic signs such as on-coming vehicles early

warning, pedestrian crossing warning, rain and fog detection and warning and

etc. These warning systems integrate with IoT connection so that traffic data can

be sent via cloud to the control center for data analysis and realize the

ultimate goal of smart traffic.