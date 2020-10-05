Innovative educators and schools reimagine the future of global education
Leading up to World Teachers’ Day, Microsoft celebrates the efforts of more than 4,000 educators and 86 Showcase Schools in Asia for their passion in teaching and learning through the annual Microsoft Innovative Educator program
5 October marks World Teachers' Day,
spotlighting the resilience and leadership of teachers worldwide who continue
to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, and close gaps in education
throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
This year, Microsoft welcomed 4,366
Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) onboard its Microsoft Innovative
Educator (MIE) program from the Asia region — a twofold increase from the
previous year and the largest representation from the region to date.
The MIE program,
which began in 2014, recognizes global educators who are using technology to
pave the way for their peers for better learning and student outcomes. The program
comprises more than one million educators worldwide who have joined the
Microsoft Educator Center and successfully completed professional development
online courses, accessed resources, and shared learnings with their colleagues.
“We welcome over
4000 new educators to the 2020-2021 class of MIE Experts in Asia,” said
Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager, Education, Microsoft Asia. “In
these historic and challenging times, MIE Experts are true exemplars of
innovative teachers who inspire with their student-centered approach, making a
meaningful difference in the lives of their students. These teachers
constantly seek new and innovative ways to incorporate 21st century learning
into their classrooms, including remote learning, which they made possible in
spite of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. They are helping students build
future-ready skills that will enable them to succeed in school, life and
career.”
Schools leading
digital transformation in education
Alongside the
2020-2021 class of MIE Experts are 86 new Microsoft Showcase Schools across
Asia. These schools are recognized leaders in personalized learning amplified
by devices for each student — they thoughtfully integrate a variety of
Microsoft solutions such as Windows, Office 365, OneNote, Skype and more to
enable anywhere, anytime learning for students.
The full list of names of experts and schools can be found here.
|
Country
|
No. of MIE Experts
|
No. of Microsoft Showcase
|
Australia
|
212
|
5
|
Bangladesh
|
1
|
–
|
Brunei
|
22
|
–
|
China
|
67
|
2
|
Hong Kong
|
50
|
4
|
Indonesia
|
128
|
1
|
India
|
2,669
|
49
|
Japan
|
275
|
1
|
Korea
|
186
|
–
|
Malaysia
|
207
|
5
|
New Zealand
|
98
|
10
|
Philippines
|
189
|
7
|
Singapore
|
14
|
–
|
Sri Lanka
|
113
|
1
|
Thailand
|
52
|
1
|
Taiwan
|
110
|
–
|
Vietnam
|
185
|
–
Microsoft continues
to support this thriving community of passionate educators who are constantly
learning, growing and working together to change lives and build a better
world.
