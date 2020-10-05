Innovative educators and schools reimagine the future of global education

Leading up to World Teachers’ Day, Microsoft celebrates the efforts of more than 4,000 educators and 86 Showcase Schools in Asia for their passion in teaching and learning through the annual Microsoft Innovative Educator program

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 October 2020 – 5 October marks World Teachers’ Day,

spotlighting the resilience and leadership of teachers worldwide who continue

to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, and close gaps in education

throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

This year, Microsoft welcomed 4,366

Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) onboard its Microsoft Innovative

Educator (MIE) program from the Asia region — a twofold increase from the

previous year and the largest representation from the region to date.

The MIE program,

which began in 2014, recognizes global educators who are using technology to

pave the way for their peers for better learning and student outcomes. The program

comprises more than one million educators worldwide who have joined the

Microsoft Educator Center and successfully completed professional development

online courses, accessed resources, and shared learnings with their colleagues.

“We welcome over

4000 new educators to the 2020-2021 class of MIE Experts in Asia,” said

Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager, Education, Microsoft Asia. “In

these historic and challenging times, MIE Experts are true exemplars of

innovative teachers who inspire with their student-centered approach, making a

meaningful difference in the lives of their students. These teachers

constantly seek new and innovative ways to incorporate 21st century learning

into their classrooms, including remote learning, which they made possible in

spite of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. They are helping students build

future-ready skills that will enable them to succeed in school, life and

career.”

Schools leading

digital transformation in education

Alongside the

2020-2021 class of MIE Experts are 86 new Microsoft Showcase Schools across

Asia. These schools are recognized leaders in personalized learning amplified

by devices for each student — they thoughtfully integrate a variety of

Microsoft solutions such as Windows, Office 365, OneNote, Skype and more to

enable anywhere, anytime learning for students.

The full list of names of experts and schools can be found here.

Country No. of MIE Experts No. of Microsoft Showcase

Schools Australia 212 5 Bangladesh 1 – Brunei 22 – China 67 2 Hong Kong 50 4 Indonesia 128 1 India 2,669 49 Japan 275 1 Korea 186 – Malaysia 207 5 New Zealand 98 10 Philippines 189 7 Singapore 14 – Sri Lanka 113 1 Thailand 52 1 Taiwan 110 – Vietnam 185 –

Microsoft continues

to support this thriving community of passionate educators who are constantly

learning, growing and working together to change lives and build a better

world.

