Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Opens and Marks the Debut of Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants in South East Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 October 2020 – IHG® Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, brings Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ signature heartfelt service and distinctive design to the heart of Thailand with the opening of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Located in Bangkok’s Langsuan area, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok offers convenient access to prime districts such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Siam and Chidlom, and serene views of the tranquil Lumphini Park — one of the city’s largest green spaces.

The hotel takes its name after Maa-lai, the traditional Thai floral garland symbolic of welcome, good health and respect to honour guests, families and loved ones. This art form has inspired many contemporary interpretations and resonates perfectly with Kimpton in Bangkok, where age-old traditions take on a modern edge.

Kimpton spaces and experiences centre on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity, to forward-thinking flavours that feed the soul. The hotel’s design narrative was brought to life by P49 Deesign and fuses storied Thai history with the urban intensity of the city, by mirroring the relentless tempo of life in the old capital through hand woven Thai textiles and echoing the edgy eclecticism of modern Bangkok. This resonates through raw concrete, oversized furnishings and metallic touches, and translates into inspired design from the hotel public areas to restaurants and bars, and the artfully designed guest rooms and private residences.

All 362 of the hotel’s rooms and suites — including 131 serviced residences — are the epitome of design-led luxury, each thoughtfully designed with bespoke amenities and inspiring décor, promising an immersive experience for all who stay. Whether guests are looking to relax in the comfortable 48sqmDeluxe Room after sightseeing and shopping or enjoy the whirlpool jacuzzi in the spacious 320sqm Celebrity Suite for an anniversary treat, there are layers of detail at every turn.

Bespoke HARNN bathroom amenities, a VIFA Helsinki sound system, robes by Christian Develter for Tube Gallery and a curated personal bar stocked with bottled cocktails by LAIBA and artisanal local snacks are just a few highlights of the luxuriously appointed rooms. Suite occupants also enjoy access to the Maa-Lai Lounge on the 30th floor, where they can savour the sight of lush Lumphini Park and Bangkok’s characteristic skyscrapers from dawn to dusk.

First-class food and beverage programmes play a big part in Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants across the world. Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok boasts four distinct and immersive dining venues. CRAFT is a haven for brew lovers with a unique selection of local and international single origin coffee and coffee blends, beer and cocktails, while Stock.Room elevates the neighbourhood grocerant concept with seasonal pop-up kitchens serving Thai street eats to have on site or take home. Sophisticated cocktail bar, Ms.Jigger, presents narrative-driven cocktails while Bar.Yard hosts a rooftop barbecue with tropical drinks, farm-to-plate comfort grills, DJs and stunning city skyline views.

The hotel’s lifestyle programming — part of Kimpton’s DNA — delivers memorable experiences; starting with a morning kickstart coffee and tea, to yoga lessons with breathtaking views from level 41 and Kimpton’s Social Hour, where the brand’s vision to enable human connection comes to life as guests mingle with locals. The hotel adopts Kimpton’s industry-leading pet-friendly attitude, and provides all four-legged friends their own amenities and menu.

With connection and wellness top of mind, the GYM provides professional-led nutrition consultation, high-intensity workout classes and zen stretches, while the amaranth spa by HARNN is a sanctuary of serenity with nature-inspired spa treatments, manicures and pedicures. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing dip in the hotel’s outdoor pool which overlooks the sprawling green park.

“Bringing Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok to life has been a true labour of love for many, With our doors now open, we are excited to introduce an approachable luxury experience fuelled by my team championing heartfelt, human connections. Whether it is modern rooms with bespoke amenities, immersive dining destinations or curated events, or simply our heartfelt service and dedication, we have everything we need to deliver the first Kimpton hotel in South East Asia.” said Patrick Both, General Manager, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Bookings are now available for stays at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok through www.kimptonmaalaibangkok.com . Room rates start from USD$300 for a deluxe room.

IHG has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide. This is being extended with additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, as well as introducing the IHG Clean Promise. For more information, please visit http://www.ihg.com/clean.





