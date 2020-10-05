Mitsubishi Electric Receives S-EIV® Order from MTR in Hong Kong

First order for Station Energy Saving Inverter from railway company outside Japan

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 October 2020 – Mitsubishi Electric (Hong Kong) Limited announced today that it has received an order

from MTR Corporation Ltd. (MTR) in Hong Kong for three Station Energy Saving

Inverter (S-EIV®) systems, which enable surplus regenerative energy that is produced when trains

brake, to be converted into low-voltage AC electricity to power station

facilities such as lighting, air-conditioning, escalators and lifts. Mitsubishi Electric, having now received its first S-EIV® order from a

railway company outside Japan, looks forward to

helping MTR upgrade its energy-saving operations.

Station Energy Saving Inverter (S-EIV®)

Basic system





The three S-EIV®swill be used in Lai King Traction Substation at Airport Express and Tung

Chung Line and in HKU Station at Island Line. Installation is scheduled for

completion in July 2021. MTR, which is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, selected

Mitsubishi Electric’s S-EIV® for its small physical profile as well as its

contribution to energy savings.

Mitsubishi Electric trialed its

first-generation S-EIV® for MTR in 2016. The system has been shown to capture

an average of 560 kilowatt hour of regenerative energy per day, which is

roughly equal to the power consumption of 61 typical 3-member households in

Hong Kong. According to the document by Legislative Council of The Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region (https://www.legco.gov.hk/yr19-20/english/fc/fc/papers/fc20191129fc-44-1-e.pdf), each Hong Kong

typical 3-member household consumes 275

kilowatt hour per month (9.17 kilowatt hour per day).

Recent improvements

in train performance include the increasing generation of regenerative energy

produced when trains brake, so railway companies are exploring ways to use this

surplus energy effectively. Since Mitsubishi Electric’s S-EIV® enables the energy to be used in powering

station facilities, it is viewed as a promising solution for new energy

savings.

S-EIV® is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

About Mitsubishi Electric (Hong Kong) Limited (ME-HK)

ME-HK is a wholly owned

subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Japan. Since 1966, ME-HK has

been serving Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China for over 50 years and has earned strong reputation in the market today. ME-HK

offers a diverse range of reliable

& high quality products, effective & efficient tailor-made systems

solution and fast & caring after sales services. Our core businesses

include air-conditioning & ventilation systems, home appliances, semi-conductors

& devices, energy systems, transportation systems, public systems, visual

information systems, elevators & escalators and factory automation systems.

Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement “Changes for the Better“, and its environmental statement “Eco Changes“, we strive for a greener

environment by our strength in cutting-edge green technology applied in

different aspects of products and package solution that can make contribution

to the energy saving and sustainable society.