Allianz: How Covid-19 is changing claims trends and risk exposures for companies and their insurers

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON/MUNICH/NEW YORK/PARIS/SAO

PAULO/SINGAPORE- Media OutReach – 6 October 2020 – The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the

largest economic loss events in history for companies and insurers alike.

However, it’s not only the magnitude of the impact which is unprecedented. Claims

trends and risk exposures are likely to evolve in both the mid- and long-term

as a result of the pandemic. With the reduction in economic activity during

lockdown phases, traditional property and liability claims have been subdued,

most notably in the aviation and cargo sector, but also in many other

industries with fewer accidents at work, on the roads and in public spaces,

according to a new report Covid-19 — Changing Claims Patterns

from Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

“The coronavirus

outbreak has reduced risk in some areas while, at the same time, changing and

heightening it in others. The wider changes in society and industry brought

about and accelerated by the pandemic are likely to have a long-term impact on

claims patterns and loss trends in the corporate insurance sector,” says

AGCS Chief Claims Officer Thomas Sepp.

“The growing reliance on technology, shift to remote working, reduction in air

travel, expansion of green energy and infrastructure and a rethinking of global

supply chains will all shape future loss trends for companies and their

insurers.”

Estimates

vary, but the insurance industry is currently expected to pay claims related to

the pandemic of as much as $110bn in 2020 according to Lloyd’s. AGCS alone has

reserved about €488mn (US$571mn) for expected Covid-19 related claims,

especially for the cancellation of live events and the disruption of movie or

film productions in the entertainment industry.

Surged and

subdued

“We have seen claims in some lines of business, such as entertainment

insurance, surge during Covid-19, while traditional property and liability claims

have been subdued during lockdown periods,” says AGCS Global Head of Claims,

Philipp Cremer. “There is still the potential for claims to occur as factories

and businesses restart after periods of hibernation, and given the longer

development patterns for third-party claims in casualty lines.”

Claims

notifications from motor accidents, slips and falls or workplace injuries

slowed as more people stayed at home, and with the temporary closure of many

shops, airports and businesses during lockdowns across the world. AGCS also

noticed a positive impact on US claims settlement from the suspension of courts

and trials. Some claimants and plaintiffs have been more open to negotiating

settlements out of court rather than opting to wait a long time until their

case is scheduled — a trend also highlighted in another recent AGCS

publication on liability loss trends. In general, claims activity is likely

to pick up again following resumption of economic activity.

The AGCS report

identifies the impact of the pandemic on claims trends in different lines of

insurance and how they might evolve in future:





Property/Business

interruption

Property damage claims were not

significantly impacted by Covid-19 as loss drivers such as weather are not

correlated. However, as production lines restart and ramp up, this can

exacerbate the risk of machinery breakdown and damage and even fire and

explosion. “Restarting a factory is a stress test. We have already seen a few

claims related to ramp-ups in the past few months — and there may be more to

come”, says Raymond Hogendoorn, Global Head of Short-Tail Claims, AGCS. In

addition, with fewer people potentially onsite, inspections and maintenance may

be delayed or loss incidents such as a fire or escape of water may be noticed

too late, increasing the severity of damage.

Covid-19 has caused business

closures and disruptions globally — which often may not be covered in the

absence of physical damage as trigger of coverage. However, the pandemic has impacted

the settlement of standard business interruption (BI) claims in different ways.

On one hand, factories in hibernation will not produce large BI claims, as many

manufacturers, their customers and suppliers, either shut down or scale back

production. When a US automotive supplier was hit by a tornado in spring, the

resulting business interruption loss was lower than it would have been during

normal operations. Conversely, containment measures during lockdowns can lead

to longer and more costly disruptions as access restrictions prevent effective

loss mitigation and prolong the reinstatement period, as a fire and explosion

at a chemical plant in South Korea demonstrated.

Meanwhile manufacturers across the

Asia Pacific vary widely in the journey through the Covid-19 pandemic. China is

broadly beginning to restart its operations amid recovering domestic demand,

while other markets like Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea are still

tackling cases and factories remain under a range of controlled measures to

stop the spread.

Liability and Directors

& Officers (D&O) Ìnsurance

To date, AGCS has only seen a few

liability claims which are Covid-19 related. However, liability claims are

typically long-tail with a lag in reporting, so general liability and workers’

compensation claims related to Covid-19 may yet materialize. A number of

outbreaks of coronavirus have been linked to high-risk environments such as

gyms, casinos, care homes, cruise ships or food/meat processing plants.

A wave of insolvencies, as well as

event-driven litigation, could be potential sources of D&O claims. To date,

only a relatively small number of securities class action lawsuits related to

Covid-19 have been filed in the United States, including suits against cruise

ship lines that suffered Covid-19 outbreaks. The pandemic could trigger further

litigation against companies and their directors and officers, if it is

perceived boards failed to prepare adequately for a pandemic or prolonged

periods of reduced income.

Aviation

The aviation industry has seen

few claims directly related to the pandemic to date. In a small number of

liability notifications, passengers have sued airlines for cancellations or

disruptions. Slip and fall accidents at airports — traditionally one of the

most frequent causes of aviation claims —

have declined with the massive reduction in global air traffic, which fell by a

record 94% year-on-year in April 2020.

“Although a large proportion of

the world’s airline fleet have been grounded loss exposures do not just

disappear. Instead they change and can create new risk accumulations,” says

Joerg Ahrens, Global Head of Long-Tail Claims at AGCS. For example, grounded

aircraft might be exposed to damage from hurricanes, tornados or hailstorms.

The risk of shunting or ground incidents also increases and can result in

costly claims.

The International Air Transport

Association (IATA) estimates that the Asia Pacific aviation industry, which was

the first region to feel the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis, will lose

approximately US$29billion in 2020, more than a third of the US$84billion globally.

Long-term claims trends

Covid-19 is accelerating many

trends such as a growing reliance on technology and rising awareness of the

vulnerabilities of complex global supply chains. Going forward, many businesses

are expected to review and de-risk their supply chains and build in more

resilience. This could involve some reshoring of critical production areas

because of disruption caused by the pandemic. Such a move would likely impact

frequency of claims and the costs of any future business interruptions.

Meanwhile, the growth of home

working means that companies may have lower property assets and fewer employees

on site in future, but there would be corresponding changes in workers`

compensation and cyber risks. During the pandemic cyber risk exposures have

heightened, with reports of the number of ransomware and business email

compromise attacks increasing. To date, AGCS has only seen a small number

of cyber claims which are Covid-19 related however.

Digital claims handling

Covid-19 has also reinforced the

need for digitalization of claims handling. Remote claims inspections and

assessments for tornados, floods or major industry accidents are now possible

through satellite, drone or image capture technology and tools such as MirrorMe.

“Just a few years ago, claims processes were mostly manual and paper-based and

many people could not have imagined handling claims remotely,” says Cremer. “Now

technology plays a key role. AGCS’ cloud-based claims platform has passed the

test of the coronavirus with our digital claims processes proving resilient

throughout the lockdown. This, together with a strongly collaborative approach

from our clients and brokers, has enabled our claims teams to handle a surge in

claims and deliver expert service without disruption while working remotely.”

