HMC begins sanitation work to keep the city clean

HTDERABAD: Under directives of Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Safdar Ali Bughio, staff of health department of HMC has started to sanitation work on main roads, roundabouts and bazaars of Hyderabad and Latifabad through heavy machinery. In this regard staff of health department has carried out work of garbage lifting, sweeping of airport road Latifabad as also delisting of sewerage lines and nullahs from Latifabad No.12 and cleared the heaps of dust and filth through blades. While anti-encroachment accompanied with Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Mangi took action against illegal encroachments in main bazaar of unit No.12 by removing illegal Patharas and pushcarts. Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio accompanied with director health services Dr. Salahuddin and Assistant director anti-encroachments Nasir Lodhi reviewed the work by visiting the areas.

Talking with officers and staff, Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio said it was the responsibility of us all to keep the city clean and provide a better environment to citizens and to fulfill our responsibilities we shall have to use our abilities and strength so that to ensure complete sanitation in all big and small roads, roundabouts and bazaars.

Apart from this under directives of Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio, work of spray of anti-malaria, anti-mosquito, and anti-dengue also continues and up till now spray has been done on all government institutes, Imambargahs, mosques, central jail, Nara jail, all government and private schools buildings in all union councils of HMC and still continues around city according to schedule.

