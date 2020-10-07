10 Korean Companies Named Among HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 7 October 2020 – HR Asia, the region’s leading trade

publication for senior HR professionals, announced the inclusion of ten Korean

companies in the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia.

The ten are Coach Korea, HP Korea Inc., HP

Printing Korea, Ingredion Korea, Maersk Korea Ltd, Robert

Walters Korea, Standard Chartered Bank Korea, Swarovski Korea

Ltd, UBASE and Yuhan-Kimberly.

This year, 3,361 employees from

a total of 80 companies across South Korea responded to the HR Asia Best

Companies to Work For in Asia Survey. The survey also covers ten other markets

across Asia, including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia,

Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“The inaugural Korean awardees of the HR Asia Best Companies

to Work for in Asia awards are made up of companies in diverse industries. This

shows that good employers can be found in almost any industry, and any company

can aspire to be among the best companies to work for — if they put conscious

efforts into creating supportive and caring workplaces and investing into

employee engagement programs,” said William Ng, group publisher and

editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

“This is a challenging year for Korea, as it is for the rest

of the world. The awardees have demonstrated that despite the pandemic,

investments into people must continue. In fact, the key focus for these

companies are as much about the safety and wellbeing of their employees, as it

is about business continuity”, Ng added.

In receiving the awards, the awardees

have these to say:

“Coach Korea is part of Tapestry, a New

York-based fashion and lifestyle house. Tapestry has three core values – Optimism,

Innovation and Inclusivity. At Coach Korea, we have initiated various

activities to embed these core values into our culture. To create an

environment where individuals can grow and to be the best place to work, our

store and office teams have actively embraced changes and solved problems

through dialogues and collaboration. These competencies serve as the crucial

drivers of our brand’s growth.” says James Lee, general manager of Coach Korea.

“Winning the HR Asia Best Companies

to Work for in Asia is a great honor. Our CEO and CHRO has placed great

emphasis on culture, values and diversity, equality and inclusion. Following

the current Covid-19 situation, our HR team has faced a lot of challenges and

we continue to put efforts into developing leaders through constant people and

capability review”, said Robert Choi, HR&GA director of Ingredion Korea.

“Maersk Group is going through massive

transformation to become ‘global integrator of container logistics’. Maersk

Korea is fully committed to realize this vision in the local market and we can

only do that when we have a highly engaged workforce. Being one of the winners

of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia proves that we are on the right

track and we will accelerate our journey leveraging this momentum to become the

employer of choice for existing and future employees!” says Mike Choi, area HR manager

of Maersk North East Asia.

“It is truly an honorable moment for

Swarovski Korea to receive this Award in its inaugural year in Korea, especially

in the year of the 125th anniversary of Swarovski. This award will be

meaningful in lighting up the values of the company, after going through the Covid

19 challenges. We will continue igniting the dreams of people with new ways and

new values by making advancement in our employee value proposition” says Janine

Shin, head of HR Korea & Japan, Swarovski Korea.

“Thank you for selecting UBASE as the

Best Company to Work for in Asia 2020. This award is very meaningful in

two-ways: 1. we were selected during the era of COVID19. During this tough time, our employees

selecting us as the Best Company to Work for in Asia, is very honorable and

meaningful to me. 2. We won the awards on the first year in Korea. We will

target next year as well to continue a meaningful legacy of UBASE”, says

Dae-Gun Hur, CEO of UBASE, Inc.

“It is all the more meaningful to

receive such an honorable award as Yuhan-Kimberly celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Yuhan-Kimberly has been committed to sustainable business management since its

foundation and named Korea’s Most Admired Company for 17 years in a row. Our

employees are the most crucial resources for the company’s sustainable growth

and receiving this Awards is a meaningful recognition for them to prepare for

the great voyage into new 50 years,” says HoYun Choi, CHRO of Yuhan-Kimberly.

