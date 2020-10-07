Brand New Pet-Friendly Amenities and Rooftop Lawn at Peak Galleria
- Introducing Pet
Elevator, Pet Route, Photoshoot Station
- Launching
Peaknic Combo — Picnic with Breathtaking View of Hong Kong
HONG
HONG KONG, CHINA
7 October 2020 – Following its much-acclaimed facelift last year, Hang
Lung Properties’ Peak Galleria
has brought in plenty of pet-friendly amenities long desired by pet parents and
their furry babies. This iconic landmark of Hong Kong is also introducing the Peaknic
combo, allowing pet owners to enjoy a picnic with their four-legged friends
on its new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck on level three. With a
world-class view of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island, Peak Galleria
promises an unparalleled leisure experience for all!
Customers could enjoy picnic with their pets on the new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck, against a backdrop of the scenic Pokfulam Reservoir and Hong Kong Island.
Pet-friendly
amenities and photoshoot station for an exceptional leisure experience
At Peak
Galleria — the hottest pet-friendly shopping mall in town, not only is Fido
allowed in most of the areas, they can also use a dedicated elevator to access
the Observation Deck on level three, where they can roam freely and play. By
late October, Peak Galleria will be setting up an Insta-station for pet lovers
to snap away at — or with — their furry friends in a giant pet bowl
installation, capturing the most beautiful memories with their pampered
companions.
Customer
service is the hallmark of the Peak Galleria shopping experience. As such, Peak
Galleria has set up designated dog parking areas where Fido can rest while
their owners go shopping or dining. In addition, complimentary pet strollers
are available for loan from the Concierge for up to three hours with a deposit
of HK$500. (Note: In all mall areas, all pets must be muzzled and on leash not
exceeding 1.5 meters in length.)
Starting
today, Pawfect Barber Shop, a pet salon-themed photoshoot station, will open on
level one of Peak Galleria. A rich collection of props and backdrops will be
available at the station, where owners can play stylist for their beloved pets
for a fun-filled photo session. What’s more, a selection of items will be
available for sale at PANDORA, Gift at Races, and Build-A-Bear Workshop.
Meanwhile, patrons accompanied by their pets will be entitled to limited-time
offers at the merchants below:
|
Nayuki
|
Upon purchase of any two beverages, pet owners will get one complimentary
|
Mina House
|
Dine-in Mina House with your pet to enjoy one free dessert – Soft Roll
Weekend PetMart — where
world-famous pet labels convene
From now
on through December 31, over weekends and on public holidays, Peak Galleria
will host the PetMart at the atrium, featuring pop-up stalls by multiple chich
labels, including PRIVATE i PETS, KOLs Jerry. C @Jm9 and Kenji@ Ondogdog, PETCORE
VET and WELLNESS, PETS 101, and Dreamcatcher Holiday Market. Discover a vast
array of curated pet foods, pet supplements, handcrafted toys, and many more at
PetMart, which is deemed to bring an exceptional shopping experience to pet
owners and their furry friends!
Family Peaknic in style with
furry friends
From now
on, customers who order takeaway from participating restaurants or purchase a
designated picnic set by Mina House or JinYaJu Noodle Bar of over HK$600 will
receive a free picnic mat and a merchant cash coupon worth HK$100. Customers
can also loan an exquisite picnic basket at no costs — a picnic essential for
snapshots on the new rooftop lawn by the Observation Deck, against a backdrop
of the scenic Pokfulam Reservoir and Hong Kong Island. The signature picnic
sets at Mina House and JinYaJu Noodle Bar are available only at the Peak
Galleria. The former specializes in crispy snacks, while the latter has a wide
range of savory dishes, including the popular JinYaJu Noodle, chef-picked
appetizers and specialty beverages. Menus for two and for four are available to
meet the varied needs of avid picnic goers and paws.
About Peak Galleria
Peak Galleria, an iconic trademark in Hong Kong, is reopening
after the completion of a more than two-year-and-a-half redesign and
modernization program. The fresh new look is encapsulated by the gleaming new,
gem-like, curved exterior of the main entrance. The all-glass modernist façade
serves as a conduit for natural light into the interior of the mall, where a
richly curated merchant portfolio with personalized experiences and festive
celebrations awaits visitors. Highlights include the world’s first Monopoly-themed
experiential pavilion, Monopoly Dreams; Candylicious, the
internationally-acclaimed sweet shop from Singapore and Japanese gourmet
experience, 37 Steakhouse and Bar, among the over 60 new signature retail and
dining brands that join Peak Galleria to create a truly invigorating branded
shopping and dining experience.