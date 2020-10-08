CUHK Business School Research Finds the Use of Robotics Can Help Draw Customers Back into Restaurants and Hotels

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 October 2020 – Just

how much of the global service industry will be left standing by the time

COVID-19 is brought under control is anybody’s guess. In the U.S., an industry

association says restaurants across the country are on track to lose US$240 billion in

revenues by the year-end. Most hotels stand empty. But rest assured that all is

not lost. A recent research study by The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

suggests that robots — which are not generally known for their personal touch —

may be able to help the stricken hospitality industry weather and recover from

COVID-19.

The study found that the use of

robotics in a tourism and hospitality industry setting could help to draw

customers back into restaurants and hotels, at a time when people are concerned

about the risk of viral transmission from people-to-people interactions. Among

the two countries studied, this was more pronounced in China than in the U.S.

“Our results show that with the

pandemic dominating people’s awareness, service robots could signal low

interpersonal contact, reduce the perceived risk of virus transmission, and in

turn increase visit intention,” says study author Lisa Wan, Associate

Professor at the School of Hotel and Tourism Management and Department of

Marketing at CUHK Business School.

Titled Robots Come to the Rescue:

How to Reduce Perceived Risk of Infectious Disease in COVID-19 Stricken

Consumers, the study was co-conducted by Prof. Elisa Chan at New York Institute

of Technology – Vancouver and Xiaoyan Luo, a PhD student at CUHK Business

School.

Saving Humans from the Apocalypse?

For the struggling restaurants

sector, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has maintained that the risk of

getting COVID-19 from eating out is very low. However, some

outbreaks have been linked to restaurant employees and customers. This has led

some restaurants to increase automation in a bid to alleviate concerns.

For example, a subsidiary of Chinese

property developer Country Garden opened the world’s first restaurant complex in Shunde, Guangdong province, in

June, completely staffed and operated by robotics. The facility, which can

accommodate 600 customers, is equipped with 20 robots that can cook over 200

dishes ranging from Chinese food, hotpot and fast food. The food is said to be

available within just 20 seconds of ordering. When ready, the food is delivered

directly to the customer’s table by a skyrail system or on trays by robots.

Elsewhere in the world, the U.S.

burger chain White Castle is testing

“Flippy”, a robotic chef arm that can cook french fries and other

foods. In Russia, KFC has opened a store that uses a fully automated fried

chicken preparation system.

In a hotels setting, robots are

being put into applications including front

desk operations, concierge and room delivery.

While the technology to build at

least rudimentary robots in service sector settings has existed for some years

now, they never really caught on (outside of a handful of gimmick applications)

pre-COVID-19. Not only did they require a heavy upfront investment, prone to

breaking down often, they were also — to use a clinical term —

“useless”.

For example, guests at the

robot-augmented Henn na hotel in Japan complained that

AI room assistants mistook snoring as voice commands and would wake them up

throughout the night. Its robotic front desk was reportedly unable to answer

the most basic question and its luggage robots broke down whenever it got wet

going outside. All this created more work for their human counterparts.

Meanwhile, Chinese restaurant chain

Heweilai, an early catering robotics use pioneer, told Worker’s Daily in 2016 that it was

forced to stop using a fleet of robots it purchased to serve customers because

of their limited capabilities. Their robotic waiters had trouble carrying

something as simple as soup, kept crashing into each other because they could

only move along fixed routes, could not take orders or top up water glasses,

and were both unlikely and unable to strike up a two-sided conversation with

customers.

“Ironically, in face of a

pandemic, it is exactly the lack of interpersonal touch characterised by

service robots which makes potential customers perceive a lower risk of

contracting viruses and in turn, increase their intention to visit,” Prof.

Wan, who is also Director for the school’s Centre for Hospitality and Real

Estate Research, comments. “Businesses, especially for the hard-hit

tourism industry, need to prepare for pandemics as a constant in the business

environment. The research suggests that service robots could be a long-term

solution and sheds new light on the robot-customer dynamic specific to the

tourism industry.”

Consumer Reaction to Robots

The research was divided into two

studies. In the first study, the researchers conducted a survey in early April

that asks if the respondents would visit a restaurant if robots are used. A

total of 496 responses were received. The results show that respondents would

visit a restaurant if robots are used and they also consider using robots would

reduce interpersonal interactions, which would effectively reduce the risk of

contracting an infectious disease.

In the second study, the researchers

recruited American and Chinese respondents via two online platforms. A total of

1,062 respondents took part in the survey. The questions were identical to the

first study with an added hotel scenario. Again, the results show that the

respondents would visit both restaurants and hotels due to reduced

interpersonal interaction via the use of robots. Interestingly, Chinese

respondents indicated higher intention to visit hotels and restaurants when

robots are used than American respondents. According to the results, the

Chinese respondents also believed to a greater extent that reduced

interpersonal interaction due to robots would effectively reduce the risk of

viral infection.

“Tangential to the core

predictions, our findings suggest that the use of service robots to reduce

perceived risk of virus transmission and encourage visits could be more salient

in collectivistic cultures such as China,” Prof. Wan comments. “This

could be attributed to more reliance on interpersonal cues in decision-making

for collectivists. Future research may explore the cultural impacts which will

have significant theoretical and practical implications for the successful

infusion of service robots in the tourism industry across cultures.”

In addition, Prof. Wan says more

research on intelligent automation and how consumers perceive and react to

service robots in the tourism industry is needed. While governments and health

authorities are devising reopening plans that centre around public health and

businesses establishing stricter guideline for operations, Prof. Wan emphasises

that the measures may not adequately soothe pandemic-stricken consumers.

“Every effort to ensure a safe

and fast recovery is imperative to revive the tourism industry,” Prof. Wan

says. “This research proposes and tests how the psychological impacts from

a prolonged (and possibly recurring) period of social distancing may play a

role in business recovery, especially that in the tourism sector. We believe

that this psychological perspective complements the mainstream focus on health

and economic measures to combat COVID-19 and similar pandemics which may come

to pass.”

This article was first published in the China

Business Knowledge (CBK) website by CUHK Business School: https://bit.ly/3l7UglI.

