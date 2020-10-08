Joining forces against SARS-CoV-2: Rentschler Biopharma contributes to manufacturing of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Rentschler Biopharma to provide cGMP manufacturing

services for mRNA-based vaccine candidate, developed by BioNTech and

Pfizer against SARS-CoV-2

Commercial production will be conducted in Laupheim,

Germany

Rentschler Biopharma’s innovative and highly flexible

business model enables fast, high-quality, large-scale manufacturing for

commercial supply as well as small batch production for clinical trials

for other BioNTech RNA product candidates

LAUPHEIM, GERMANY and MILFORD, MA, USA – EQS Newswire

– 8 October 2020 – Rentschler

Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing

organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced an agreement to

serve as CDMO partner for BioNTech. As an initial project, Rentschler Biopharma

will be responsible for key aspects of cGMP (current good

manufacturing practice) drug substance manufacturing of BNT162b2, the

mRNA-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 that is being developed by Pfizer and

BioNTech, and is currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial.

Under the agreement, Rentschler Biopharma will

be responsible for downstream processing to provide highly

purified drug substance. Process and product-related impurities will be

effectively removed from the intermediate pool, which has been previously

derived from mRNA synthesis. This is an important step in ensuring the safety

and tolerability of a vaccine for use in humans, while at the same time

maximizing the amount of mRNA harvested from the initial production process.

Rentschler Biopharma will produce purified drug substance at its headquarters

in Laupheim, Germany.

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma,

said: “We are honored to contribute to BioNTech’s ‘Project Lightspeed’ and

their work in developing this highly innovative mRNA vaccine. To tackle the

COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to bring high-quality, safe and effective

vaccines to the public quickly and on a large scale. At Rentschler Biopharma,

we feel it is important to do our part in combatting this virus. As a cGMP

service provider with more than 40 years of proven manufacturing expertise, we

are well suited to work with BioNTech to make their ground-breaking science a

medical reality and will work tirelessly to this end.”

BioNTech and Rentschler Biopharma will use an

innovative business model that is well suited for novel, urgently needed

technologies and allows maximum flexibility to address BioNTech’s development

and manufacturing requirements. In addition to large-scale production services

for the COVID-19 vaccine, the agreement also provides for small-batch

manufacturing of BioNTech’s other RNA programs for use in clinical trials.

Federico Pollano, SVP Global Business

Development of Rentschler Biopharma, added: “We are excited to

have the opportunity to work with BioNTech on this urgent project, as well as

over the long term. A critical success factor in all the projects we take on at

Rentschler Biopharma is close collaboration with our clients. Working in

partnership with BioNTech, we determined that the best way to address their

COVID-19 vaccine drug substance manufacturing needs was to establish a

dedicated mRNA production suite for them in our Laupheim facility. This

approach ensures capacity, staff and equipment are ready when needed without

interruption of other ongoing projects at our site. It is also an approach that

is quickly and easily scalable to meet future demands.”

