MOGUL.sg Features OneMap3D in Launch of Singapore’s First-Ever 3D Virtual Property Expo

First-of-its-kind virtual event from 15 to 17 October 2020 allows home buyers to enjoy 3D walk-throughs of newly launched condominium projects and their surrounding environments

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 October 2020 – MOGUL.sg, a property

technology (PropTech) start-up, has today announced the launch of Singapore’s

first-ever 3D Virtual Property Expo. Featuring Singapore Land Authority (SLA)’s

OneMap3D and taking

place from 15 to 17 October 2020, the Expo will be hosted on the MOGUL.sg

platform and is aimed at assisting home buyers with their property search and

decision-making process.

Featuring

more than 21 newly launched condominium and commercial projects by developers such

as GuocoLand, Far East Organisation, CapitaLand and Four Seasons, the Expo will

allow potential buyers to experience the properties and their surrounding

environments via three-dimensional walk-throughs — even before they have been

built. This means that online visitors can tour the neighbourhood and discover

nearby amenities. MOGUL.sg and its partners believe that this will help prospective

buyers determine if the property and the neighbourhood suit their lifestyles

and priorities.

The unique 3D

mapping feature also allows home buyers to look outward from within each

property to appreciate the virtual view and outward facing line of sight — from

any floor in the building. These features also apply for businesses looking to

lease or rent commercial or office spaces.

“GuocoLand

has a proven track record for developing luxury residential developments that

are known for their quality, innovation, lush landscaping and liveability. We

look forward to giving visitors of the 3D Virtual Property Expo a closer look

and a deeper understanding of our projects, as well as what they offer in terms

of flexibility and connectivity that will uplift home owners’ quality of life,”

said Dora Chng, General Manager (Residential), GuocoLand.

In

Singapore, the average home buyer spends at least six months viewing property

listings before making a purchasing decision. For each new build listing, home

buyers typically spend time painstakingly visiting a showroom, before visiting

the property’s location to assess the neighbourhood. With this time-consuming

process already engrained in consumers’ search behaviour prior to COVID-19, the

3D Virtual Property Expo aims to transform the traditional concept of showrooms

and eliminate common house-hunting inconveniences.

“Home buyers

care a great deal about the neighbourhood and nearby amenities, often asking

about nearby supermarkets and schools, while carefully assessing transportation

links. Environmental considerations are also important, with buyers commonly

thinking about which direction the property faces and the proximity to roads,

highways and other sources of noise,” said Gerald Sim, Co-founder and Chief

Executive Officer, MOGUL.sg. The 3D Virtual Property Expo will allow buyers to

see and assess these factors first-hand via detailed 3D maps, without having to

travel to multiple spots across Singapore. This will make the process of buying

or renting a property smoother, much more convenient, and should remove some

friction in the transaction that we have all become accustomed to.”

The

first-of-its-kind 3D viewing capabilities for local properties was enabled

using MOGUL.sg’s geospatial technology expertise and proprietary machine

learning algorithms, combined with the application programming interfaces

(APIs) and geospatial data from OneMap3D Beta — an open-source 3D platform

announced by SLA on 17 September 2020.

“As an early

user of OneMap3D Beta, we see the platform’s potential for delivering immersive

3D experiences, not just for viewing new homes but entire neighbourhoods as

well,” Sim continued. “We would like to thank SLA for giving us the opportunity

to showcase OneMap3D Beta at our event.”

Meeting home

buyers’ end-to-end property discovery, financing and renovation needs

The 3D

Virtual Property Expo will also offer end-to-end services for home buyers. All project

launches showcased at the Expo will incorporate first-hand information on the

project facilities and prices from their respective developers. Visitors with

queries on any project can jump into live chats with the developers’ direct representatives

and consultants.

For those

looking to make purchases via the Expo, Maybank Singapore will provide home

loan affordability assessment. This ensures that home buyers get the best

price from developers for their property of choice and extends the convenience they

enjoy from home discovery to mortgage financing.

“At a time

when more home buyers are turning to online service platforms for their needs,

Maybank Singapore is committed to being at the heart of the community to

provide convenient access to financing, while ensuring fair terms and pricing.

This Expo aims to deliver a viewing experience that many will find as

informative as visiting the physical spaces. To support those who wish to make

a purchase, we will be available online to provide consultation on

affordability assessment and advisory on home loan application processes,” said

Alan Yet, Head of Consumer Finance, Maybank Singapore.

In addition,

Expo visitors can access virtual fireside chats, hosted by Singapore radio

personality and media industry veteran Michelle Martin, on property

financing information shared by Maybank Singapore, the developers themselves,

and mortgage brokering platform Mortgage Master, along with

relevant advice, insights and offers from other lifestyle service providers.

MOGUL.sg’s overarching

mission to digitally enable the real estate sector

The upcoming

3D virtual event represents another milestone for MOGUL.sg, as it accelerates

its mission of digitally enabling home buyers, home renters, property sellers

and property agents in Singapore to search, buy and sell in a smart and

hassle-free manner. Following recent partnerships with leading property

agencies OrangeTee & Tie (OTT) and Century 21 Singapore Holdings, MOGUL.sg has also been accepted

into Enterprise Singapore’s Enterprise Development Grant programme to catalyse the

development of its proprietary technologies.

The first

major property portal in Singapore that harnesses artificial intelligence,

locational data and geospatial technology to streamline the home buying process,

MOGUL.sg has seen tenfold user growth in the past three months. This

contributed to a record-breaking SG$25 million worth of properties being transacted

through its platform within two weeks after Singapore’s COVID-19 ‘circuit

breaker’ period.

To register

for the 3D Virtual Property Expo, please visit: https://www.mogul.sg/expo/registration

About MOGUL.sg:

Launched in

2018, MOGUL.sg is a cutting-edge real estate platform that harnesses proprietary

geospatial technology and government agencies’ geospatial data to redefine the

meaning of ‘where’. The company aims to digitally enable home buyers, home

renters, property sellers and property agents in Singapore to search,

buy and sell in a smart and hassle-free manner. MOGUL.sg features more than 30,000

property listings in Singapore, with individuals able to use redefined search

parameters to easily find their dream home. It also offers additional international

investment opportunities for real estate projects in the US, the UK, and the

Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit: www.mogul.sg