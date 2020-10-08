MOGUL.sg Features OneMap3D in Launch of Singapore’s First-Ever 3D Virtual Property Expo
First-of-its-kind virtual event from 15 to 17 October 2020 allows home buyers to enjoy 3D walk-throughs of newly launched condominium projects and their surrounding environments
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 October 2020 – MOGUL.sg, a property
technology (PropTech) start-up, has today announced the launch of Singapore’s
first-ever 3D Virtual Property Expo. Featuring Singapore Land Authority (SLA)’s
OneMap3D and taking
place from 15 to 17 October 2020, the Expo will be hosted on the MOGUL.sg
platform and is aimed at assisting home buyers with their property search and
decision-making process.
Featuring
more than 21 newly launched condominium and commercial projects by developers such
as GuocoLand, Far East Organisation, CapitaLand and Four Seasons, the Expo will
allow potential buyers to experience the properties and their surrounding
environments via three-dimensional walk-throughs — even before they have been
built. This means that online visitors can tour the neighbourhood and discover
nearby amenities. MOGUL.sg and its partners believe that this will help prospective
buyers determine if the property and the neighbourhood suit their lifestyles
and priorities.
The unique 3D
mapping feature also allows home buyers to look outward from within each
property to appreciate the virtual view and outward facing line of sight — from
any floor in the building. These features also apply for businesses looking to
lease or rent commercial or office spaces.
“GuocoLand
has a proven track record for developing luxury residential developments that
are known for their quality, innovation, lush landscaping and liveability. We
look forward to giving visitors of the 3D Virtual Property Expo a closer look
and a deeper understanding of our projects, as well as what they offer in terms
of flexibility and connectivity that will uplift home owners’ quality of life,”
said Dora Chng, General Manager (Residential), GuocoLand.
In
Singapore, the average home buyer spends at least six months viewing property
listings before making a purchasing decision. For each new build listing, home
buyers typically spend time painstakingly visiting a showroom, before visiting
the property’s location to assess the neighbourhood. With this time-consuming
process already engrained in consumers’ search behaviour prior to COVID-19, the
3D Virtual Property Expo aims to transform the traditional concept of showrooms
and eliminate common house-hunting inconveniences.
“Home buyers
care a great deal about the neighbourhood and nearby amenities, often asking
about nearby supermarkets and schools, while carefully assessing transportation
links. Environmental considerations are also important, with buyers commonly
thinking about which direction the property faces and the proximity to roads,
highways and other sources of noise,” said Gerald Sim, Co-founder and Chief
Executive Officer, MOGUL.sg. The 3D Virtual Property Expo will allow buyers to
see and assess these factors first-hand via detailed 3D maps, without having to
travel to multiple spots across Singapore. This will make the process of buying
or renting a property smoother, much more convenient, and should remove some
friction in the transaction that we have all become accustomed to.”
The
first-of-its-kind 3D viewing capabilities for local properties was enabled
using MOGUL.sg’s geospatial technology expertise and proprietary machine
learning algorithms, combined with the application programming interfaces
(APIs) and geospatial data from OneMap3D Beta — an open-source 3D platform
announced by SLA on 17 September 2020.
“As an early
user of OneMap3D Beta, we see the platform’s potential for delivering immersive
3D experiences, not just for viewing new homes but entire neighbourhoods as
well,” Sim continued. “We would like to thank SLA for giving us the opportunity
to showcase OneMap3D Beta at our event.”
Meeting home
buyers’ end-to-end property discovery, financing and renovation needs
The 3D
Virtual Property Expo will also offer end-to-end services for home buyers. All project
launches showcased at the Expo will incorporate first-hand information on the
project facilities and prices from their respective developers. Visitors with
queries on any project can jump into live chats with the developers’ direct representatives
and consultants.
For those
looking to make purchases via the Expo, Maybank Singapore will provide home
loan affordability assessment. This ensures that home buyers get the best
price from developers for their property of choice and extends the convenience they
enjoy from home discovery to mortgage financing.
“At a time
when more home buyers are turning to online service platforms for their needs,
Maybank Singapore is committed to being at the heart of the community to
provide convenient access to financing, while ensuring fair terms and pricing.
This Expo aims to deliver a viewing experience that many will find as
informative as visiting the physical spaces. To support those who wish to make
a purchase, we will be available online to provide consultation on
affordability assessment and advisory on home loan application processes,” said
Alan Yet, Head of Consumer Finance, Maybank Singapore.
In addition,
Expo visitors can access virtual fireside chats, hosted by Singapore radio
personality and media industry veteran Michelle Martin, on property
financing information shared by Maybank Singapore, the developers themselves,
and mortgage brokering platform Mortgage Master, along with
relevant advice, insights and offers from other lifestyle service providers.
MOGUL.sg’s overarching
mission to digitally enable the real estate sector
The upcoming
3D virtual event represents another milestone for MOGUL.sg, as it accelerates
its mission of digitally enabling home buyers, home renters, property sellers
and property agents in Singapore to search, buy and sell in a smart and
hassle-free manner. Following recent partnerships with leading property
agencies OrangeTee & Tie (OTT) and Century 21 Singapore Holdings, MOGUL.sg has also been accepted
into Enterprise Singapore’s Enterprise Development Grant programme to catalyse the
development of its proprietary technologies.
The first
major property portal in Singapore that harnesses artificial intelligence,
locational data and geospatial technology to streamline the home buying process,
MOGUL.sg has seen tenfold user growth in the past three months. This
contributed to a record-breaking SG$25 million worth of properties being transacted
through its platform within two weeks after Singapore’s COVID-19 ‘circuit
breaker’ period.
To register
for the 3D Virtual Property Expo, please visit: https://www.mogul.sg/expo/registration
About MOGUL.sg:
Launched in
2018, MOGUL.sg is a cutting-edge real estate platform that harnesses proprietary
geospatial technology and government agencies’ geospatial data to redefine the
meaning of ‘where’. The company aims to digitally enable home buyers, home
renters, property sellers and property agents in Singapore to search,
buy and sell in a smart and hassle-free manner. MOGUL.sg features more than 30,000
property listings in Singapore, with individuals able to use redefined search
parameters to easily find their dream home. It also offers additional international
investment opportunities for real estate projects in the US, the UK, and the
Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit: www.mogul.sg