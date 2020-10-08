Trend Micro Extends Smart Factory Protection with First-of-Its-Kind Industrial IPS Array to Protect Large-Scale Industrial Networks

Advanced network segmentation keeps business-critical threats at bay

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach –

8 October 2020 – (;),

the leader

in cybersecurity, today announced a first of its kind

intent-based industrial intelligent IPS array for industrial environments,

designed to protect large-scale industrial networks from critical attacks

whilst reducing OPEX and CAPEX.

EdgeIPS

Pro, developed by TXOne Networks, has been specially architected to meet the

needs of global smart factory owners in industries like automotive and

semiconductor manufacturing, who run centrally-managed or highly-automated

factories featuring multiple production lines. It is part of Trend Micro’s

extensive smart factory security suite that covers every layer — from

comprehensive perimeters for the cloud, to corporate IT, site manufacturing

operation, supervisory control, and control layers.

The

IT and OT convergence in smart factories has brought enormous productivity

benefits, but it has also increased the cybersecurity risks of malware

infection and unauthorized access. This could completely stall production as

assets deploy a flat network architecture and are highly connected, which makes

them vulnerable to attacks. Manufacturers are required to find the right

network security solution including network segmentation which can achieve both

business intention of productivity improvement and efficient security

operation.

Conventional

IT network security solutions are not as adaptable as OT requires, in

particular when it comes to industrial network protocol support. Existing

industrial network security solutions, on the other hand, struggle with

centralized management maintenance, as security appliances need to be deployed

and maintained individually for hundreds of assets and networks that exist on a

shop floor.

“As

we face an ever-changing digital landscape, the successful convergence of IT

and OT is now critical to business,” said Akihiko Omikawa, executive vice

president of IoT security for Trend Micro and chairman of TXOne Networks.

“Adding EdgeIPS Pro as an integral part of Trend Micro’s Smart Factory Security

Solution is a milestone for protecting large-scale industrial networks on the

shop floor. The IT-friendly deployment and management allows organizations to

continue running operations while keeping serious threats at bay.”

EdgeIPS Pro is a transparent intent-based industrial

intelligent IPS array built with TXOne’s one-pass Deep Packet Inspection

(TXODI™) technology, enabling network segmentation capabilities by

firewall/IPS/protocol filter capability with deeper and wider industrial

network protocol support. There is no need to change network configuration

settings of existing assets, further minimizing initial deployment costs. It

also enables efficient centralized management for large-scale industrial

networks with Gen3 hardware bypass supported 48 or 96 ports and easy-to-deploy

IT rack-mount form factor.

“The

lack of network segmentation to stop malware propagation is the most common

issue in the control network layer and a real challenge for ICS environments as

they require deeper and wider industrial network protocol support,” said Dr.

Terence Liu, General Manager for TXOne Networks. “EdgeIPS Pro allows

administrators to organize network segmentation by business intention.”

To

find out more about Trend Micro’s security solutions for the smart factory,

please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_hk/business/solutions/iot/smart-factory.html

To

find out more about EdgeIPS Pro, please visit: https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global/products/index/edgeipspro

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the

world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of

security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend

Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with

connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and

networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a

cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for

key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster

protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world’s most

advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables

organizations to secure their connected world www.trendmicro.com.hk.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks

is an Industrial IoT joint venture of Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader

in cybersecurity solutions, and Moxa, a leader in industrial communication and

networking. TXOne Networks offers solutions to secure industrial

machinery to ensure the safety and reliability of industrial control networks

from cyberattacks. https://www.txone-networks.com