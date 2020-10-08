Trend Micro Extends Smart Factory Protection with First-of-Its-Kind Industrial IPS Array to Protect Large-Scale Industrial Networks
Advanced network segmentation keeps business-critical threats at bay
EdgeIPS
Pro, developed by TXOne Networks, has been specially architected to meet the
needs of global smart factory owners in industries like automotive and
semiconductor manufacturing, who run centrally-managed or highly-automated
factories featuring multiple production lines. It is part of Trend Micro’s
extensive smart factory security suite that covers every layer — from
comprehensive perimeters for the cloud, to corporate IT, site manufacturing
operation, supervisory control, and control layers.
The
IT and OT convergence in smart factories has brought enormous productivity
benefits, but it has also increased the cybersecurity risks of malware
infection and unauthorized access. This could completely stall production as
assets deploy a flat network architecture and are highly connected, which makes
them vulnerable to attacks. Manufacturers are required to find the right
network security solution including network segmentation which can achieve both
business intention of productivity improvement and efficient security
operation.
Conventional
IT network security solutions are not as adaptable as OT requires, in
particular when it comes to industrial network protocol support. Existing
industrial network security solutions, on the other hand, struggle with
centralized management maintenance, as security appliances need to be deployed
and maintained individually for hundreds of assets and networks that exist on a
shop floor.
“As
we face an ever-changing digital landscape, the successful convergence of IT
and OT is now critical to business,” said Akihiko Omikawa, executive vice
president of IoT security for Trend Micro and chairman of TXOne Networks.
“Adding EdgeIPS Pro as an integral part of Trend Micro’s Smart Factory Security
Solution is a milestone for protecting large-scale industrial networks on the
shop floor. The IT-friendly deployment and management allows organizations to
continue running operations while keeping serious threats at bay.”
EdgeIPS Pro is a transparent intent-based industrial
intelligent IPS array built with TXOne’s one-pass Deep Packet Inspection
(TXODI™) technology, enabling network segmentation capabilities by
firewall/IPS/protocol filter capability with deeper and wider industrial
network protocol support. There is no need to change network configuration
settings of existing assets, further minimizing initial deployment costs. It
also enables efficient centralized management for large-scale industrial
networks with Gen3 hardware bypass supported 48 or 96 ports and easy-to-deploy
IT rack-mount form factor.
“The
lack of network segmentation to stop malware propagation is the most common
issue in the control network layer and a real challenge for ICS environments as
they require deeper and wider industrial network protocol support,” said Dr.
Terence Liu, General Manager for TXOne Networks. “EdgeIPS Pro allows
administrators to organize network segmentation by business intention.”
To
find out more about Trend Micro’s security solutions for the smart factory,
please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_hk/business/solutions/iot/smart-factory.html
To
find out more about EdgeIPS Pro, please visit: https://www.txone-networks.com/en-global/products/index/edgeipspro
