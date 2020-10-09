Amazon Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
-
Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, October 13 at
12am SGT and will run for 48
hours, promising two full days of shopping on thousands of deals in Singapore for
Prime members
- Looking
for more ways to save? Prime members who purchase S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in
a single transaction are entitled to a bonus S$10 Gift Card
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 October 2020 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – The biggest 48-hour savings
this year is almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12am SGT
on October 13 in Singapore. Prime members will have exclusive access to
thousands of deals on everything they need and love from top brands and small
and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The two-day shopping event will offer
Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts to shop for the must-have
holiday gifts from categories like toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home,
baby products and more, from the comfort and safety of their homes at amazon.sg/primeday. Anyone can get a jumpstart
on their holiday shopping and savings this Prime Day by joining Prime or start
a free 30-day trial at amazon.sg/prime.
Shop
Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Prime members can support SMBs this Prime Day
by shopping deals featured on Amazon’s SMB storefront. From healthcare to
skincare to baby care, Amazon and SMBs like Blyss, EASVEN, Epitex,
Farm to Market, Happyganics, Porcelain, and more have teamed up to offer
hundreds of deals across categories for Prime members this Prime Day. Prime members can discover and shop the SMB selection on
Amazon at amazon.sg/primeday-smb.
Prime Day Deals Preview
When it comes to incredible deals on
amazing products, Prime Day 2020 delivers in a big way with more deals than any Prime Day event before in Singapore.
Additionally, members can shop deals which offer jaw-dropping prices on
top-tier brands and products such as Anker, Bioderma, Braun, Dyson, Gund, Instant Pot, JBL,
KODAK, La Mer, Nespresso, Muji, Sonos,
and more, this
Prime Day. These offers will sell out quickly so be sure to come back and shop
the entire 48 hours of Prime Day to cash in on the biggest savings.
A preview of Prime Day deals on October 13 and
14 that Prime members can expect include:
Baby
Save
up to 45% on select Baby products, including:
- Save
up to 50% on Ergobaby Omni 360 Playtime Baby Carrier, Pink
- Save
up to 45% on Baby Einstein Rhythm of the Reef Prop Pillow
- Save
up to 45% on Quinny, Zapp Flex, Black on Black
- Save
up to 40% on Dr. Brown’s Microwave Steam Sterilizer
- Save
up to 25% on KeaBabies Baby Wrap Carrier
- Save up to 20% on Happyganics Baby Laundry
Detergent
Beauty, Health & Personal Care
Save
up to 40% on select Beauty, Health and Personal Care products, including:
- Save
up to 60% on Braun Series 3 300s Electric Shaver for Men/Rechargeable Electric
Razor, Black
- Save
up to 50% on Holland and Barrett including Timed Release
Vitamin C With Wild Rose Hips Caplets, 1500mg, 100ct
- Save up to 50% on OPI Nail care Pro SPA
- Save up to 50% on Bioderma Sensibio H2O,
500ml
- Save
up to 45% on Oral-B Smartseries4 4000 Rechargeable Toothbrush
- Save
up to 40% on Dr PLANT Skincare and Beauty products
- Save
up to 30% on La Mer Moisturizing Cream, 60ml
- Save
up to 30% on Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery
Complex Serum, 50ml
- Save
up to 25% on SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, 230ml
Books
- Save
20% off select bestsellers
Electronics
Save
up to 40% on select Electronics, including:
- Save
up to 40% on KODAK Mini Shot
- Save
up to 40% on UGREEN USB C Hub
- Save up to 35% on JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker,
Black
- Save
up to 30% on Bose QC 35 II, Triple Midnight B07G95TJ3P
- Save
up to 30% on
Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker
- Save
up to 30% on Sonos Playbase Wireless Speaker
Gaming
Save
up to 40% on select video game products and titles, including:
- Save up to 40% on 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless
Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo Switch
- Save
up to 40% on Moving Out, Nintendo Switch
- Save
up to 25% on ProCase Nintendo Switch Lite Case
Grocery
Save up to 40% on select Groceries,
including:
- Save
up to 40% on Cocolife Coconut Water, 330ml x 12
- Save
up to 35% on Beringer Founder’S Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 750ml
- Save
up to 35% on Pokka Peach Oolong Tea 300 ml (Pack of 24)
- Save
up to 35% on Chivas Regal 12 Year Old Scotch Whisky Bottle,
700ml
- Save
up to 30% on SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice, 5kg,
- Save
up to 25% on CARLSBERG Danish Pilsner Beer Can, 320 ml (Pack of 24)
- Save up to 25% on Blyss Monk Non-GMO Vegan
Fruit Sweetener
Home & Kitchen
Save
up to 50% on select Home & Kitchen products, including:
- Save up to 50% on select 3M products
- Save
up to 45% on Air Wick Lavender and Almond Blossom Scented Essential Mist
Diffuser Starter Kit
- Save
up to 40% on Finish All In One Max Super Charged PowerBall Dishwasher Tablets,
42ct
- Save
up to 40% on eufy by Anker products
- Save
up to 30% on Nespresso Coffee Machine
- Save
up to 30% on EASVEN Jelly Pillows
- Save
up to 30% on Tide Detergent Pods
- Save
up to 25% on Instant Pot Duo 7-in1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Tempered Glass Lid
with 2 Stainless Steel Pots
- Save up to 25% on select Muji products
- Save
up to 25% on EuropAce Mini Bar Freezer, 32L
- Save
up to 20% on Dyson Air Purifiers
Pets
Save
up to 40% on select Pet supplies, including:
- Save
up to 40% on select Furbo products
- Save
up to 30% on Pro Plan including Pro Plan Salmon & Tuna Formula For
Sensitive Skin & Stomach 2.5 Kg (All Size Adult Dog Food)
- Save
up to 25% on Houze Pet Bedding – GREY (Large)
- Save
up to 20% on Stella and Chewy’s Wild Weenies
Toys
& Games
Save up to 40% on select Toys and
Games, including:
- Save up to 50% on across
Nerf Range including N-Strike Elite Disruptor, Nerf Laser Ops and Dart Refills
- Save up to 40% on LEGO DUPLO My First Number
Train
- Save
up to 40% on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Save up to 40% on Family Board Games including Monopoly and Jenga
- Save
up to 30% on Pressman Rummikub Large Numbers Edition – The Original Rummy Tile
Game
Ways to Enjoy This
Prime Day
-
48 hours of exclusive shopping
for Prime members with the best deals on thousands of products on Amazon.sg and
Prime Now.
-
10
new categories with millions
of products added to Amazon.sg’s ever-expanding selections, covering categories
like Jewelry, Musical Instruments, Furniture, DVD and more.
-
Curated
selection of deals from SMB retailers in categories such as home and home improvement, electronics, kitchen and
dining, health and personal care, toys and games, groceries and more.
-
Top
deals from Amazon US including brands like Adidas, Calvin
Klein, Garmin, Razer, and more available from Amazon
International Store.
-
Finding Deals Has Never Been Easier: From spotlight deals to lightning deals,
Prime members will enjoy thousands of great offers this Prime Day, with new
deals launching every four to six hours.
-
Amazon.sg
e-Gift Cards will be available during this Prime Day.
Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience,
providing an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg. On October 13 and
14, Prime members who purchase at least S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single
transaction can receive a bonus S$10 e-Gift Card, while stocks last. Please
visit amazon.sg/egiftcardoffer
for more information, terms and conditions apply.
-
Bank
promotions to enjoy greater savings when shopping at
Amazon.sg. All Prime members are entitled to a S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card on a
minimum spend of S$150 on Amazon.sg when using 1) a Mastercard card
for purchases on 13 October and/or 2) a DBS/POSB credit
card on 14 October. The S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card will
be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks
last. Terms and conditions apply.
- Join the Prime Day Wish List Giveaway from now until Oct 14 and stand a
chance to win a S$1,000 Amazon e-Gift Card. Please visit amazon.sg/primeday-wishlist for more information, terms and conditions apply.
-
What is your Shopper Persona? Singapore customers can find
out what is their shopper persona and discover tips to maximize value when
shopping with Amazon at amazon.sg/shopperpersona.
Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day.
Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of
Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime
membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes
with Prime Video, unlimited access video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime
Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free
shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available
for free two-hour delivery on Prime Now on orders over S$60, as well as free
one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also
enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free
international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month.
Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided
by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion
for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking.
Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon,
AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For
more information, visit Amazon.sg.
