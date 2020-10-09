Official Showflat Launches Online Platform for property investors, real estate investments and home seekers

Official Showflat delivers property

updates on micro basis

Suitable

for property investors and new home-seekers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 October 2020 – Official Showflat Singapore, an integrated

property development and investment company, today announced the launch of its

online portal — The middle platform serves to provide latest updates about

bidded land parcels and sites from property developers, en-bloc areas, availability

of showflat previews and related news on a micro basis, targeting at property

investors, real estate investments and home seekers looking for new property at

zero cost.

In view of the

pandemic trends, where there is an increasing demand of usage over the

Internet, the platform aims to push live updates and first-hand news on the

bidded sites to their subscribers especially on the transformation dates, marketing

and promotional notices from the developers such as booking availability for showflat

previews and obtaining below the market prices.

“We are

excited to stay connected with our subscribers amidst of the global pandemic,

especially with the new upcoming property launches in Q4 2020 — Midtown Modern and Clavon located close

to Bugis and Clementi Central respectively.”, according to Joseph Lim, CEO

of Official Showflat.

Official

Showflat brings a unique value proposition to the marketplace, targeting

property specific realty via microsites. This gives the audience a clear focus

on the upcoming property launch and its related live news. “Moving away from

deep linking which most portals and apps are offering, Official Showflat has

really boosted the overall search and filter user experience by just focusing

at one property at a time.”, said Anthony Tang, an early adopter of the

platform.

For more

information, kindly refer to the link below:

https://officialshowflat.com.sg/

About Official Showflat Singapore

Singapore Showflat is a middle platform that

provides the latest news and information to property investors ,real estate

investments and home seekers looking for new property.

This site serve to provide updates about bidded land parcels

and sites from property developers, en-bloc areas, etc. which could potentially

be an area located near your home which you may not be aware of. In addition to

information and news on the bidded sites, we will also announce when these

sites transformation will occur where the developers starts advertising their

new development or showflat previews and promotions.