Official Showflat Launches Online Platform for property investors, real estate investments and home seekers
- Official Showflat delivers property
updates on micro basis
- Suitable
for property investors and new home-seekers
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 October 2020 – Official Showflat Singapore, an integrated
property development and investment company, today announced the launch of its
online portal — The middle platform serves to provide latest updates about
bidded land parcels and sites from property developers, en-bloc areas, availability
of showflat previews and related news on a micro basis, targeting at property
investors, real estate investments and home seekers looking for new property at
zero cost.
In view of the
pandemic trends, where there is an increasing demand of usage over the
Internet, the platform aims to push live updates and first-hand news on the
bidded sites to their subscribers especially on the transformation dates, marketing
and promotional notices from the developers such as booking availability for showflat
previews and obtaining below the market prices.
“We are
excited to stay connected with our subscribers amidst of the global pandemic,
especially with the new upcoming property launches in Q4 2020 — Midtown Modern and Clavon located close
to Bugis and Clementi Central respectively.”, according to Joseph Lim, CEO
of Official Showflat.
Official
Showflat brings a unique value proposition to the marketplace, targeting
property specific realty via microsites. This gives the audience a clear focus
on the upcoming property launch and its related live news. “Moving away from
deep linking which most portals and apps are offering, Official Showflat has
really boosted the overall search and filter user experience by just focusing
at one property at a time.”, said Anthony Tang, an early adopter of the
platform.
For more
information, kindly refer to the link below:
https://officialshowflat.com.sg/
About Official Showflat Singapore
Singapore Showflat is a middle platform that
provides the latest news and information to property investors ,real estate
investments and home seekers looking for new property.
This site serve to provide updates about bidded land parcels
and sites from property developers, en-bloc areas, etc. which could potentially
be an area located near your home which you may not be aware of. In addition to
information and news on the bidded sites, we will also announce when these
sites transformation will occur where the developers starts advertising their
new development or showflat previews and promotions.