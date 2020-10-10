‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat’ – Raise the community’s awareness of the importance of mental health

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 October 2020 – To raise the

community’s awareness of the importance of mental health, AXA Hong Kong

organised the ‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat‘ on World Mental Health Day (10 October 2020) on AXA’s Facebook, YouTube

Official Page and Yahoo! TV, inviting celebrities from different arenas and

medical professionals to discuss common emotional conditions in an interactive

and light-hearted way.

Programme recording is available:

AXA Hong Kong Faceboook: https://www.facebook.com/AXAHongKong/

Photo Caption: Famous DJ and actor Sammy Leung (Left 3), renowed actress Lana Wong (Right 3), well-known yoga

instructor who guided the mindful meditation on AXA BetterMe Mind Charger Margaret

Chung (Right 2), Medical Director of AXA Hong Kong and Macau Dr. Alexander Chiu (Right 1), and Psychiatrist

and Vice-Chairman of the Mental Health Foundation Dr. Ting Sik Chuen (Left 2), shared discuss common emotional

conditions in an interactive and light-hearted way in ‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat’. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (Left

4), and Andrea Wong, Chief Marketing

& Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (Left 1), supported the

meaningful event in person.