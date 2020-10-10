‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat’ – Raise the community’s awareness of the importance of mental health
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 October 2020 – To raise the
community’s awareness of the importance of mental health, AXA Hong Kong
organised the ‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat‘ on World Mental Health Day (10 October 2020) on AXA’s Facebook, YouTube
Official Page and Yahoo! TV, inviting celebrities from different arenas and
medical professionals to discuss common emotional conditions in an interactive
and light-hearted way.
Programme recording is available:
AXA Hong Kong Faceboook: https://www.facebook.com/AXAHongKong/
Photo Caption: Famous DJ and actor Sammy Leung (Left 3), renowed actress Lana Wong (Right 3), well-known yoga
instructor who guided the mindful meditation on AXA BetterMe Mind Charger Margaret
Chung (Right 2), Medical Director of AXA Hong Kong and Macau Dr. Alexander Chiu (Right 1), and Psychiatrist
and Vice-Chairman of the Mental Health Foundation Dr. Ting Sik Chuen (Left 2), shared discuss common emotional
conditions in an interactive and light-hearted way in ‘AXA World Mental Health Day Live Chat’. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (Left
4), and Andrea Wong, Chief Marketing
& Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau (Left 1), supported the
meaningful event in person.