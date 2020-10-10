The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 October

2020 – The ever-evolving global smartphone

brand OPPO,

announced the launch of its global design award with a grand slam prize of

$7,500 and a single highest award of $4,000. The one-of-its-kind, Seek for the

Next Master — OPPO Global Design Award, is Asia’s most awaited design contest.

This initiative by OPPO is a mutually beneficial step for both the brand and

the designers.

Seek for the Next Master by OPPO

invites designers from all over the world to create designs of themes,

wallpapers, live wallpapers, video ringtones and mobile phone cases. The

international contest encourages the designers to become a part of the

worldwide OPPO community and exhibit their artistic skills on a global

platform. With this, OPPO aims to bring the leading creative minds of the world

together to discuss the future of mobile aesthetics. OPPO relies on the contest

to offer visual art entertainment for the users by extending the artistic and

cultural value, along with establishing a commercial significance.

The

contest starts from October 10, 2020. The designers can register on https://developers.oppomobile.com/competition/index.html

There

are four categories to the contest:

1. Theme

2. Wallpaper (including Live

Wallpaper)

3. Video ringtone

4. Mobile phone cases

The award allows a designer to

participate in all categories by uploading multiple sets of works, however, one

work can only win one category award.

If a designer uploads multiple

entries and wins all award at the same time, the highest money she/he can get

is: Global Design Award $4000 + Creative Motion Design Award $1000 + Best

Wallpaper Series Design Award $1000 + Original Phone Accessories Design Award

$500 + Most Popular Design Award $1000 = 7500 USD

The designs of all categories, except

Mobile Phone Case, can be submitted by December 31, 2020. The entries for the Original

Phone Accessories Design Award (Mobile Phone Case) should be submitted by

November 1, 2020.

The voting on the website starts from

October 10, 2020.

The winners for the popularity award

will be judged by the number of votes on their designs. While the other award

will be selected by a professional jury.

OPPO

motivates designers to reach out to 100 million OPPO users across the globe and

express their unique vision to millions of users. The global design award

encourages and celebrates

exciting designers and thinkers from all over the world.

About OPPO:

OPPO

is the world’s leading smart device manufacturer and innovator. With an aim to

create an immersive and comprehensive experience for users, it is committed to

innovation in both product and technology.





Since the launch of Smiley Face, its

first smartphone, in 2008, OPPO has been in constant pursuit of the perfect

synergy of aesthetics and technology.



