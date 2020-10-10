The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 October
2020 – The ever-evolving global smartphone
brand OPPO,
announced the launch of its global design award with a grand slam prize of
$7,500 and a single highest award of $4,000. The one-of-its-kind, Seek for the
Next Master — OPPO Global Design Award, is Asia’s most awaited design contest.
This initiative by OPPO is a mutually beneficial step for both the brand and
the designers.
Seek for the Next Master by OPPO
invites designers from all over the world to create designs of themes,
wallpapers, live wallpapers, video ringtones and mobile phone cases. The
international contest encourages the designers to become a part of the
worldwide OPPO community and exhibit their artistic skills on a global
platform. With this, OPPO aims to bring the leading creative minds of the world
together to discuss the future of mobile aesthetics. OPPO relies on the contest
to offer visual art entertainment for the users by extending the artistic and
cultural value, along with establishing a commercial significance.
The
contest starts from October 10, 2020. The designers can register on https://developers.oppomobile.com/competition/index.html
There
are four categories to the contest:
1. Theme
2. Wallpaper (including Live
Wallpaper)
3. Video ringtone
4. Mobile phone cases
The award allows a designer to
participate in all categories by uploading multiple sets of works, however, one
work can only win one category award.
If a designer uploads multiple
entries and wins all award at the same time, the highest money she/he can get
is: Global Design Award $4000 + Creative Motion Design Award $1000 + Best
Wallpaper Series Design Award $1000 + Original Phone Accessories Design Award
$500 + Most Popular Design Award $1000 = 7500 USD
The designs of all categories, except
Mobile Phone Case, can be submitted by December 31, 2020. The entries for the Original
Phone Accessories Design Award (Mobile Phone Case) should be submitted by
November 1, 2020.
The voting on the website starts from
October 10, 2020.
The winners for the popularity award
will be judged by the number of votes on their designs. While the other award
will be selected by a professional jury.
OPPO
motivates designers to reach out to 100 million OPPO users across the globe and
express their unique vision to millions of users. The global design award
encourages and celebrates
exciting designers and thinkers from all over the world.
