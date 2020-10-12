Hangzhou has released “Top Ten Scenes of Digital Economy Tourism” officially for the first time in China Through Combining Tourism and the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 12 October 2020 – On
September 17th & 18th, the “2020 Culture and
Tourism Summit of Hangzhou & Meeting Industry Fair of the New Economic
Destination” was held in Hangzhou, China, sponsored by Hangzhou Municipal
Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism.
In the opening ceremony
of the summit, “Top Ten Scenes of Hangzhou Digital Economy Tourism”
was finally announced. They are Alibaba Group (China) Co., Ltd., Hangzhou
Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., the
Cloud Town & Hangzhou City Brain Co., Ltd., Xiaoshan Hipark, Turing Town,
Alibaba Cloud Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., Inno & Entre Town, Zhejiang
Dahua Zhilian Co., Ltd., Xiaoshan Robot Town, and Wasu Digital TV Media Group,
all of which are world-famous technology companies or business centers/parks.
As one of the nation’s
best tourist cities and a famous national historical and cultural city,
Hangzhou is the political, economic and cultural center of Zhejiang Province.
From rich Chinese traditional culture to passionate team building programs, to
cooperation-inspiring business study trips, through colorful night leisure life:
event planners can keenly feel the wealth of
interests Hangzhou stands to offer as an ideal MICE destination.
In recent years, the
digital economy industry of Hangzhou has been constantly growing. The
industrial sectors are empowered for development with technology innovations,
accompanied with emerging economic industries such as the Internet, cultural
creativity, financial service, health care, and new energy. In addition, top
national and international conferences including the APSARA Conference, 2050
Conference, Netease Future Conference, and Money20/20 take roots in Hangzhou.
The fast-growing digital economy industry has attracted more and more Chinese
and foreign business tourists, and this untapped tourism has become a “new
blue ocean” for the development of Hangzhou’s tourism.
Therefore, the Hangzhou
Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism launched the program of the
election of “Top Ten Scenes of Hangzhou Digital Economy Tourism” to
integrate the new digital economy resources into the tourism concept. The ten
scenes have established a specified visitor reception mechanism mainly for
business tourists, which will show its achievements in the development of the digital
economy.
Alibaba is a world-renowned
technology company founded in
Hangzhou. Alibaba offers three visitor lines covering its Visitor Center at QINCHENGLI Mall, Tai Ji Zen
Garden, Fly Zoo Hotel, and other unique resources. The spots are all
representative. Alibaba’s Visitor Center shows the style of Alibaba, including
Alibaba’s culture, industry, and products. As a new retail experimental field
in smart commercial space, QINCHENGLI
Mall relies on the big data and AI technology to upgrade the production and
circulation process of commodities and form a display of new modes through deep
integration of online, offline
and logistics. As the first smart hotel in the world, Fly Zoo Hotel boasts 290
rooms, the future fitness center and other facilities. Facial recognition check-in,
smart elevator, Tmall smart butler, robot food delivery are all part of the
lure, reflecting
the latest smart applications.
Hikvision is an
intelligent IoT（Internet of
Things） solution and big data service
provider, focusing on comprehensive security, big data service and smart
business. It is committed to building a smart city and digitized enterprise
with integration of cloud and edge, IoT and Information, and digitization and
intelligence. Covering an area of 4500 square meters, the Hikvision Exhibition
Center showcases the design language centering on “light”. For example, the device in the hall
is called “The light of heart mirror”, whose linkage with the big
screen and the dance of light helps convey to the audience the philosophy of
the company and the theme of the whole exhibition. And it shows a city
empowered by high-tech, including whole-house smart home experience, road
safety driving guaranteed by vehicle-road collaborative technology, AR smart
scenic sights, “take and go” easy shopping area, efficient smart
factories and urban operation center, etc.
As the cradle of
characteristic towns in Zhejiang, home to Hangzhou City Brain, and the
permanent venue of “Cloud Computing Conference”, the Cloud Town
boasts five big industry ecology of “cloud industry”, “City
Brain”, “intelligent manufacturing”, “space
information”, and “biological medicine”, committing itself to
forge the first town in China’s digital economy. The City Brain, known as Hangzhou’s “golden name
card”, enables urban managers to better allocate public resources, make
scientific decisions and improve governance efficiency. Hangzhou City Brain
Co., Ltd., as the operation and management main body of the smart system, is
striving to become a model in Hangzhou’s digital economy tourism. This scene
offers three routes covering Cloud Town Exhibition, Museum of Inspiration 2050,
Herbal Garden, City Brain Base. The City Brain Base presents the new
mechanism in which the Hangzhou government explores the development and
construction of the city brain, including the industrial application, the
process, the achievements, and the future of collaborative innovation among the
government, enterprises and research institutions through the Innovation Base.
2020 Culture and
Tourism Summit, with the topic of “New Challenges, New Scenes, and New
Integrations”, comprised multiple parts including the main summit,
parallel forums, an investment and financing wine party, and a meeting industry
fair. 100 CMOs of China’s the new economy enterprises, 20 PCOs from Beijing and
Shanghai, and 20 PE/VC institutions participated in the event as conference
buyer. They had an in-depth business exchange with 120 MICE suppliers of
Hangzhou within one and a half days.
Diversified
empowerment, professional collaboration and authoritative investigation
conducted between the new economic advantage industry and the conference
industry are showing Hangzhou’s unique strengths in industries, innovation, and
development potential as “A Destination of the New Economy”.