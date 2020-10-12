Hangzhou has released “Top Ten Scenes of Digital Economy Tourism” officially for the first time in China Through Combining Tourism and the Digital Economy

HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media

September 17th & 18th, the “2020 Culture and

Tourism Summit of Hangzhou & Meeting Industry Fair of the New Economic

Destination” was held in Hangzhou, China, sponsored by Hangzhou Municipal

Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism.

In the opening ceremony

of the summit, “Top Ten Scenes of Hangzhou Digital Economy Tourism”

was finally announced. They are Alibaba Group (China) Co., Ltd., Hangzhou

Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., the

Cloud Town & Hangzhou City Brain Co., Ltd., Xiaoshan Hipark, Turing Town,

Alibaba Cloud Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., Inno & Entre Town, Zhejiang

Dahua Zhilian Co., Ltd., Xiaoshan Robot Town, and Wasu Digital TV Media Group,

all of which are world-famous technology companies or business centers/parks.

As one of the nation’s

best tourist cities and a famous national historical and cultural city,

Hangzhou is the political, economic and cultural center of Zhejiang Province.

From rich Chinese traditional culture to passionate team building programs, to

cooperation-inspiring business study trips, through colorful night leisure life:

event planners can keenly feel the wealth of

interests Hangzhou stands to offer as an ideal MICE destination.

In recent years, the

digital economy industry of Hangzhou has been constantly growing. The

industrial sectors are empowered for development with technology innovations,

accompanied with emerging economic industries such as the Internet, cultural

creativity, financial service, health care, and new energy. In addition, top

national and international conferences including the APSARA Conference, 2050

Conference, Netease Future Conference, and Money20/20 take roots in Hangzhou.

The fast-growing digital economy industry has attracted more and more Chinese

and foreign business tourists, and this untapped tourism has become a “new

blue ocean” for the development of Hangzhou’s tourism.

Therefore, the Hangzhou

Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism launched the program of the

election of “Top Ten Scenes of Hangzhou Digital Economy Tourism” to

integrate the new digital economy resources into the tourism concept. The ten

scenes have established a specified visitor reception mechanism mainly for

business tourists, which will show its achievements in the development of the digital

economy.

Alibaba is a world-renowned

technology company founded in

Hangzhou. Alibaba offers three visitor lines covering its Visitor Center at QINCHENGLI Mall, Tai Ji Zen

Garden, Fly Zoo Hotel, and other unique resources. The spots are all

representative. Alibaba’s Visitor Center shows the style of Alibaba, including

Alibaba’s culture, industry, and products. As a new retail experimental field

in smart commercial space, QINCHENGLI

Mall relies on the big data and AI technology to upgrade the production and

circulation process of commodities and form a display of new modes through deep

integration of online, offline

and logistics. As the first smart hotel in the world, Fly Zoo Hotel boasts 290

rooms, the future fitness center and other facilities. Facial recognition check-in,

smart elevator, Tmall smart butler, robot food delivery are all part of the

lure, reflecting

the latest smart applications.

Hikvision is an

intelligent IoT（Internet of

Things） solution and big data service

provider, focusing on comprehensive security, big data service and smart

business. It is committed to building a smart city and digitized enterprise

with integration of cloud and edge, IoT and Information, and digitization and

intelligence. Covering an area of 4500 square meters, the Hikvision Exhibition

Center showcases the design language centering on “light”. For example, the device in the hall

is called “The light of heart mirror”, whose linkage with the big

screen and the dance of light helps convey to the audience the philosophy of

the company and the theme of the whole exhibition. And it shows a city

empowered by high-tech, including whole-house smart home experience, road

safety driving guaranteed by vehicle-road collaborative technology, AR smart

scenic sights, “take and go” easy shopping area, efficient smart

factories and urban operation center, etc.

As the cradle of

characteristic towns in Zhejiang, home to Hangzhou City Brain, and the

permanent venue of “Cloud Computing Conference”, the Cloud Town

boasts five big industry ecology of “cloud industry”, “City

Brain”, “intelligent manufacturing”, “space

information”, and “biological medicine”, committing itself to

forge the first town in China’s digital economy. The City Brain, known as Hangzhou’s “golden name

card”, enables urban managers to better allocate public resources, make

scientific decisions and improve governance efficiency. Hangzhou City Brain

Co., Ltd., as the operation and management main body of the smart system, is

striving to become a model in Hangzhou’s digital economy tourism. This scene

offers three routes covering Cloud Town Exhibition, Museum of Inspiration 2050,

Herbal Garden, City Brain Base. The City Brain Base presents the new

mechanism in which the Hangzhou government explores the development and

construction of the city brain, including the industrial application, the

process, the achievements, and the future of collaborative innovation among the

government, enterprises and research institutions through the Innovation Base.

2020 Culture and

Tourism Summit, with the topic of “New Challenges, New Scenes, and New

Integrations”, comprised multiple parts including the main summit,

parallel forums, an investment and financing wine party, and a meeting industry

fair. 100 CMOs of China’s the new economy enterprises, 20 PCOs from Beijing and

Shanghai, and 20 PE/VC institutions participated in the event as conference

buyer. They had an in-depth business exchange with 120 MICE suppliers of

Hangzhou within one and a half days.

Diversified

empowerment, professional collaboration and authoritative investigation

conducted between the new economic advantage industry and the conference

industry are showing Hangzhou’s unique strengths in industries, innovation, and

development potential as “A Destination of the New Economy”.