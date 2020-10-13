Rockwell Automation Improves Productivity, Drives Profitability and Reduces Risk Across Plant Operations with the Release of PlantPAx 5.0

New process functionality native to controllers, cyber-secured architectures, and improved system availability and workflows unlocks value and reduces overall costs at all phases of the plant lifecycle for hybrid and continuous process industries

MILWAUKEE, U.S. – Media OutReach – 13 October

2020 – Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK)

today released the PlantPAx® 5.0 distributed

control system (DCS). This latest DCS version from Rockwell Automation helps

industrial producers positively impact the lifecycle of their plant operations

with plant-wide and scalable systems to drive digital transformation and

operational excellence.

New

system capabilities help digitally transform operations by introducing process

functionality native to the controller, improving the availability of system

assets driving compliance in regulated industries, while enabling the adoption

of analytics at all levels of the enterprise. Intuitive workflows and the use

of industry-leading cybersecurity standards will help teams design, deploy, and

support a DCS infrastructure which reduces time-to-market and helps plants

realize profit at a faster rate.

“We’re excited to bring PlantPAx DCS 5.0 to our

customers,” said Jim Winter, Global Process Director, Rockwell Automation. “New

system features are step changes in helping our customers lower the overall

costs to design and commission. The functionality improves the overall effort

to integrate the process control layer to the enterprise. By reducing the

lifecycle cost of the system and lowering operational risks, we are continuing

to find innovative ways to bring more value to end users.”

Process

end users desire a system that offers the benefits of a modern experience

without the burdens that come with a traditional DCS. The new 5.0 release

innovates the modern DCS in the following areas:

Reduced

Footprint

o

This

release introduces new process controllers and extends the Logix family with

cutting-edge processing power and capacity to reduce the complexity of PlantPAx

architectures. This footprint reduction reduces total cost of ownership of the

system throughout the lifecycle.

Project

Consistency

o

With

native process instructions embedded in the controller firmware, project teams

can adopt approaches to control strategies that drive consistency for

individual projects or multi-site deployments. Consistency simplifies the

lifecycle management of deployed systems as teams modernize their automation

infrastructure. Consistency lowers total cost of ownership (TCO).

Streamlined

Workflows

o

PlantPAx

5.0 provides improved design and operational user experiences. Development

teams will realize savings in the configuration of instrumentation, alarms and

diagnostic system elements. Operators will have the extended ability to view

underlying control logic in a safe and secured manner. Maintenance will have

controlled view access for troubleshooting.

TÜV-Certified

for Cybersecurity

o

To

operate at peak performance and minimize cybersecurity threats, PlantPAx 5.0

system architectures are TÜV certified to the international standard ISA-99/IEC

62443-3-3 which provides guidance on the implementation of an electronically

secured system.

Analytics

Enabled

o

Process

end users recognize the value of analytics as an essential strategy to realize

profit in their process operations. The PlantPAx 5.0 release has purpose-built

frameworks that easily connect live and historical data from the DCS into

reporting and analytical tools.

o

Enables

extended experiences, such as Augmented Reality, using workflows aligned with

process strategies controlling plant operations.

o

Allows

extensible scalable analytic packages leveraging predictive and prescriptive

models for process applications such as soft sensors, anomaly detection, or

model predictive control.

As

producers continue their digital transformation journey, the advances from this

system release will help them unlock value and reduce overall costs at all

phases of the plant lifecycle. For more information about PlantPAx DCS 5.0,

please visit rok.auto/plantpax.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital

transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of

technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive

and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell

Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our

customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing

The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.